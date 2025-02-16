“No Free Healthcare”: 66 Common USA Things That Confuse ForeignersInterview With Expert
When you visit a new place or country, you naturally have certain expectations. Maybe it’s from movies, viral videos, or things you've heard from others. But sometimes, reality turns out to be completely different—and even a little bizarre.
Recently, someone online asked, "Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don’t realize is weird?" The responses poured in, and let’s just say—outsiders notice some very peculiar things about life in the U.S. Keep scrolling to see what had them scratching their heads!
Americans are gaslit to believe that they live in the "Land of the Free" and celebrate Independence Day whilst not realising that they are - in fact - NOT free and are slaves.
No free healthcare.
A weird, weird, WEIRD obsession with guns.
Being underpaid in jobs because they have to rely on tips.
School shootings are "normalised" with drills in school.
Believing they are the centre of the universe.
And calling a "bottom" a "fanny" - because fanny means something VERY different in the UK.
Allowing convicted felons who know nothing about politics, to be president not just once, but twice.
"Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups" -George Carlin predicting the MAGAt cult...
That mothers can’t take up to a year off to be with their infants
We all have a certain vision of America—the land of opportunity, big dreams, and even bigger everything. Whether it’s social media or stories from friends, many of us form expectations about what life in the U.S. might be like before ever setting foot there. But reality often comes with a few surprises.
Beyond the things we assume, there are certain everyday aspects of American life that are completely normal to locals but seem unusual to outsiders. These cultural quirks are so ingrained in daily life that Americans might not even realize they stand out to the rest of the world.
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOUR TOILET STALLS? Why is the bottom so high off the ground? Why are there gaps everywhere? I do not want to make eye contact in a toilet. I would rather use a squat toilet than US gap-stalls.
To answer the question, the bottom is that way because of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements. The requirement is 12 to 18 inches from floor to panel or door. This is put in place because if someone has a medical event inside the stall, first responders can quite easily simply slide under the door without having to try to break it down (and with some stall construction types, breaking it isn't an option), to render first aid. The side gaps are down to how the stalls are constructed, as there needs to be a clearance for them to operate properly.
The culture around the military - thanking them for their service as soon as you find out they’re in the the military, the perks they get such as boarding planes first, all these random discounts…
People who take a fun DNA test and then identify as an Italian. Or Greek. Or German. Or African, whatever it means. Africa is a continent, not a country. While the only language they speak is English, the only nationality they've got is that of the US and they have never lived anywhere else but the US. You are American, deal with it.
For instance, portion sizes in the U.S. are famously large. Fast food meals, restaurant servings, and even soft drink sizes can be shockingly big compared to what you’d get in other countries.
While a "large" drink in some places might be 500ml, in the U.S., it’s not uncommon to see people casually sipping from a full liter cup.
Food deserts – Only fast food, no fresh groceries.
Tax system. Like, if something is advertised on the shelf as $6 it should be that… right? No. Not in the US.
I hate this. And how it varies so much by state or even county sometimes.
As an American that left.
The sugar that’s in all the food
It's not real sugar most of the time, it's that High Fructose Corn Syrup garbage usually.
Many online have joked about the enormous soda sizes available in American shops and movie theaters. It’s something locals don’t think twice about, but for visitors, seeing people carry around bucket-sized drinks can be quite amusing.
Starbucks coffee is truly, truly awful
This totally and completely. My coworker disagreed with me on this so I asked her to try any Starbucks order black, no sugar, no creams, no syrups, etc. Her reaction, "yuck, it tastes like burnt rubber!" Starbucks drinks are just coffee-ish desserts. If your coffee doesn't taste good black, all the flavorings and sweeteners are just covering up the bad flavor.
So many things but that the reaction to a bad situation, even minor, is to sue someone. That’s a horrible obsession with money.
Crazy big portions. Having a gun being more important than the lives of children.
The lack of interest in the rest of the world.
Lack of protection for employees and lack of annual leave.
Yup, America's obsession with lawsuits sucks. Too many lawyers...
Motorcycling with no mandatory helmets – Legal in many states.
Just hope that they are organ donors. My mom is a retired ER nurse and saw some horrific motorcycle accidents.
To get more insight, we spoke to Alessa Grund, a German PhD student in software engineering who spent a semester in Washington State as an exchange student. She shared some of the biggest cultural differences she noticed during her stay.
“Cashiers often make small talk with you while checking out,” she said. “At first, I didn’t know how to respond. Back home in Munich, we usually just pay and leave.”
When leaving a store, an employee said “God bless you.” Freaking weird.
Isolated incident, so yeah, let's say all Americans do this.../s
As someone from the US who has been living outside the US for about 2 years now, the sense of entitlement. No one owes you anything. Minor inconveniences are not a violation of your rights. The number of adults pitching toddler temper tantrums is absurd. I didn’t realize how big a part of my life that was until I moved and noticed nearly immediately that that’s not how people do things elsewhere.
tax not being included in the advertised price.
Another thing that stood out to her was the healthcare system. “Coming from Europe, I was shocked at how expensive medical care is in the U.S. In Germany, almost everything is covered by insurance. Also, many medicines that require a prescription back home are easily available over the counter here.”
Flag worshipping. It's like an idolatrous cult
Flags in the front yard.
Calling their country “America” when that is the name of a continent, not a country.
In the 1700s the various European Powers starting calling it America, and us Americans and we ran with it. Blame the Royal Courts of UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Prussia, Poland, HRE, and others for that. Even the Ottomans adopted this by the 1800s. We did not invent this, Europe did.
Public transportation was another surprise. “It’s not that great,” she admitted. “In Germany, trains and buses are reliable and widely used. In the U.S., people mostly rely on cars, and public transport options aren’t as extensive or convenient.”
Portion sizes! My family could order one meal and share and be satisfied at the end. The average drink size is around 1l, we buy 1l bottles of soda to share among 3 or 4 people.
Your bread tastes like cake, it's disgusting. Your food in general tastes awful.
Weird, weird angry responses. Especially these generalizations about food. Damn!
The level of homelessnes was like nothing I’ve seen in any other western country. Very obvious mental health problems among those homeless. It was so jarring to me to see a homeless person with a piece of cardboard which said that she had cancer and needed money for treatment. To think that ANYONE had cancer and couldn’t get treatment is inhuman. Some might say that she only told that story to get money, doesn’t matter - the fact that it’s a real possibility is the punch in the guts.
unhealthy obsession with “”celebrities””
She also noticed a stark difference in food. “Drinks and desserts were way sweeter than I expected. I gained three kilos in just a few months,” she laughed.
“But one thing I found really nice was that restaurants give you free water—that’s not common in Germany!”
The lack of news from abroad.
Exceptionalism. You're not special. People don't want to be you, or like you. As much as it seems, this isn't the 1920's post world war.
States. And the need to always name them after their hood. Have you ever heard anyone saying: I am from Paris, France? From Naples, Italy? Exactly!
Weird political system (voting - how can you become President when the majority of voters doesn’t want you?, archaic pol party system, limited knowledge of party programs, limited ability to vote for policies).
Well about the President, you do need a majority, in each state. People forget we are Union of 50 semi-Independent States that are united in a Federal Republic. Each State has its own laws, own courts, own military (my state of NY is one of the few that has its own Navy, though it hasnt deployed to war since 1898). In fact, states can refuse to extradite criminals to other states and more. That is why we have a system where each state votes on their own for who they want to be president, and then each state is given a appropriation of delegates to the national level based on their population. People outside (and even inside) the US forget this, the US is 50 countries within 1 country, and you need to win states to get their delegates. A National Popular vote would not work in this system, and does not exist as a result. Also the 2 party system came around by accident, and other countries are defacto 2 party systems.
Every country has its unique quirks, and the U.S. is no exception. Some things might be surprising, some amusing, and some even frustrating. But at the end of the day, these little differences make traveling and experiencing new cultures so fascinating. Which of these stood out to you the most? Let us know!
People are so loud. I don’t want to be forced to listen to your entire conversation in a restaurant. I’m just trying to understand my partner.
The fact that Americans can buy a gun at Walmart, but not a Kinder Surprise chocolate egg.
The pledge of allegiance. Very cultish for a country to do.
Not travelling. On a trip to the States a few years back we met people who had never been out of their state nevermind the country
Okay, let's just talk distance and context here. A trip in the UK that lasts four hours, can potentially see a person entering two different countries. In my home state, a trip of four hours, will barely get me outside the city limits. The nation is MASSIVE when compared to Europe. Hell, some states are large enough to hold four or five entire European nations, if you average out their total area.
I’m a Singaporean.
Many people from 🇺🇸 assume people who are Sinitic-looking were born in China.
By this logic, can I assume that every white person from 🇺🇸 was born in Europe? No. A person’s phenotype doesn’t equate to one’s nationality.
The fusion between Christianity and nationalism (or politics in general). American version of Christianity (some of them) seems like the complete opposite of what Jesus actually taught. Or if not opposite, it's just something else that's still absurd.
astounding consumerism.
The pharmaceutical advertisements. Very strange.
Sidewalks often are literally sidewalks and are not dedicated footways separate from the road and wide enough to comfortably fit two-three people.
How absolutely commercialised literally everything is, every single thing is about making money
I'm English. I've travelled extensively in Europe & a little bit globally. I spent two years in Japan. However, all my visits to the USA felt like bizarre out of body experiences compared to the rest of the world. Never before have I wondered, "How?", "What?, or "Why?" quite so often...
Food waste , actually just general waste and excess.
Racism:
Everyone is described as white; black; Latino; of colour etc. etc. It’s endemic and pervasive.
No other country does that.
Nobody putting the handbrakes on when they park their cars. The handbrake is there, almost none of them use it. They’re just not taught to do it.
I take it that's a flat place thing? I can't imagine that working on the hills in places like San Francisco
They are proud to be uneducated. Not kidding. Actually proud to not know basic things.
Wearing outdoor shoes indoors and stepping on furniture (like sofas) whilst wearing them. Maybe it’s just me, but outside shoes don’t belong inside.
That you’re dismantling your own democracy over the price of eggs
Very bad or non-existent public transport.
In huge traffic: waiting at a green light and NO ONE uses their car horn to force you to drive - it's awkwardly silent. I heard it's because people are afraid that the driver has a *pew pew* in his car.
Obesity.
Walking feels weird. You cant walk to many places. If u dont have a car u r stuck or depending on buses. Everything is far. Sometimes theres not even sidewalks. Young people hardly ever look at you. Mind your business never felt more real. They dont really care much about people from other nations. Food portions are too big and they are spoiled(food waste here should be a crime). Energy seems free, so much stuff on, consuming energy needlessly. So the impact of their carbon foot print is huge.
open carry states where everyone has guns on them, visibly, it’s so weird. and the blatant racism, mostly in red states
Hmm. So... how is it when a person is exercising their protected civil rights (open carry is part of the bill of rights part of the constitution) automatically racist? Maybe the OP is the racist person, because it's just as common where I live (in the deep south I might add) to see a white man, or a black man, or latino man, openly carrying a firearm.
Chlorinated tap water. At home in Germany I drink only tap water and am horrified. about the sheer mass of plastic waste as you're forced to buy bottled water.
And many other things others have mentioned here.
I feel like most americans, like even the leftwinged, are way too patriotic.
imperial system
The food is purely poison. And everyone just normalizes it. It’s so weird to not be able to purchase fresh produce because of the inconsistencies and dyes all over the shelves 🤢 literally could smell and as before if purchased TASTE their chemical, additives, etc. 😭
Yellow pages full of lawyers. Pharmaceutical adverts. Tipping. The fact you deny the average citizen healthcare, education, housing, pensions etc unless they pay through the nose, but you know people need it, which is why it's offered to the military for free. It's a way to keep people enlisting. You're all quite loud. Your food is sooooooo full of additives and preservatives. You drive everywhere. Gun culture.
The obsession with 200 year old laws that are clearly outdated.
Those same 200 year old laws made it illegal to own other people as slaves. Are you really sure they're clearly "outdated"?
Calling themselves Americans and ignoring everyone one else that is born in the same continent. Stateunidians
Showerheads fixed in walls, ridiculous amount of water in toilet bowls
Going to bankrupt because of medical bills. E.g. in Finland max annual for prescription drugs is ~600 €. Same goes to hospital fees. If you have no money social security pays even that.
One of the biggest chains (Walmart) doesn’t take Apple Pay. I was ASTOUNDED. I hadn’t even seen my debit card for years. Had to check what my PIN was.
Surely not? Even Farmers Markets and little pop up stalls take Apple Pay
Everything. Y’all need to travel to Europe and see how different things are
The complete lack of environmental awareness: hotel rooms with air conditioning at minus ten degrees Celsius because Karen can't sleep with the room temperature, big cars running all day, ice in the drinks (and to produce all that ice will consume an absurd amount of energy), giant appliances that consume a lot of electricity...
Probably the rate of sugar consumption
I was an exchange student back in '05 and what really confused me was how people were sooo freaking superficial.
Roads that are absolute death traps: 45 mph limit and drivers make unprotected left turns across 3 lanes to get into a driveway.
That in a lot of the country there are two reactions, real friendly or threatening your life.
Separate bills at restaurant… how come you can’t ? If we are a group of 20 in Canada we can all have a single billing for the same table
These again? This is becoming Boring Panda.
To be fair, I have no doubt the BP editors are working on the list "52 Egregious Things About Lithuania: Interview with the Expert." RIGHT? No. Okay. Just let me know which state has the sailboat sail-sized pizza slices.
These sorts of divisive lists are dangerous. Outraged blanket-statements and overgeneralizing about the population of a an extremely varied country isn’t making anyone look good and certainly not helping anything globally or here. If BP dislikes the US so much, stop courting us for ad views and referrals to cheap, mass-produced Amazon products.
