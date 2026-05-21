Who Is Noel Fielding? Noel Fielding is a British comedian, actor, and artist known for his surreal comedic style and distinctive fashion sense. His unique blend of humor often combines visual art with performance, captivating audiences across various platforms. Fielding’s breakout moment arrived as co-creator and star of the cult comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh, which garnered a devoted following for its eccentric characters and absurdist narratives. This success propelled his career, establishing him as a prominent figure in British entertainment.

Full Name Noel Fielding Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Croydon Art College, Buckinghamshire New University Father Ray Fielding Mother Yvonne Fagan Siblings Michael Fielding Kids Dali, Iggy

Early Life and Education His early home life in Mitcham, Southwest London, was marked by a bohemian atmosphere, with parents Ray Fielding and Yvonne Fagan providing a dynamic environment. Noel Fielding was primarily raised by his paternal grandmother, alongside his half-brother Michael. Fielding pursued a BA in graphic design and advertising at Buckinghamshire New University, having previously attended Croydon Art College. This artistic background profoundly influenced his later career, shaping his distinctive visual comedy.

Notable Relationships Noel Fielding has been in a long-term relationship with radio DJ Lliana Bird, with their romance reportedly beginning around 2010. Bird, also a writer and actress, has co-founded charities and authored books, showcasing a shared creative spirit. The couple shares two daughters: Dali, born in April 2018, and Iggy, who arrived in August 2020. They maintain a private family life, though Dali’s name is a tribute to Fielding’s favorite artist, Salvador Dalí.

Career Highlights Noel Fielding’s career took flight with The Mighty Boosh, the surreal comedy troupe he co-created with Julian Barratt, which earned a Perrier Award nomination in 1998. The group’s radio and television series cultivated a significant cult following and secured multiple awards, defining a new wave of British comedy. Beyond his groundbreaking sketch shows like Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy, he launched a successful crossover into mainstream television as co-host of The Great British Bake Off in 2017. Fielding also actively exhibits his visual artwork internationally and formed the band Loose Tapestries with Sergio Pizzorno. Fielding’s contributions have earned him nominations for British Comedy Awards, recognizing his impact across diverse entertainment genres.