The Visual IQ Challenge: Only A Few Will Get 100%
Entertainment

The Visual IQ Challenge: Only A Few Will Get 100%

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Pictures speak louder than words—or at least, they do in this trivia quiz! From iconic objects and famous faces to curious connections and visual puzzles, we’re taking you on a whirlwind tour of general knowledge without a single full sentence in sight.

Can you match a landmark to its flag? Recognize a chemical element by its reaction? This trivia is all about sharp instincts, quick thinking, and, of course, a little fun.

Think you can ace this visual challenge? Let’s dive in!

    Image credits: Ravi Kant

    Progress:

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    trent-m-perry
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    If MJ was the King, shouldn't the 2 go away because it isn't a face card?

    acey-ace16
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    That's not a King, it's a Jack. The Jack's on the other card, see. Now, can someone explain the Chess/Uno one to me?

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    18, but I do not agree with the gift 😛 and had no idea of the bandmember 🤷‍♂️

    cyndiebirkner
    Cyndielouwhoo
    Cyndielouwhoo
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    The photo of meatballs weren't the swedish ones at Ikea!

    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    They aren’t? I swear they look like the frozen pack I remember. Only in a pan & with a sauce added to them.

