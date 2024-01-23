‘No Safe Space’: 23 Comics I Made To Bring Laughter To Those In Need
'No Safe Space' is a comic panel that was born at the beginning of Covid in March of 2020. Suddenly working from home, I had time to amuse myself by drawing comics. My daughter Megan asked me to post them on Instagram and I've been doing that ever since. I enjoy making fun of American pop culture and the woke, so that has been the focus of the comic. I'm not a professional cartoonist, just a Jersey dude with a mission to bring laughter to those in need.
