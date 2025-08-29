Review: "This was packaged very well. It was packaged with such care that the suspense was killing us as layer after meticulous layer was removed to get to the final reveal. That was all good for us because we would rather it came to us so carefully packaged and flawless. The design is exquisite and the attention to detail is beyond expectation. The pictures just don't do it justice. It feels like a good weight for what it is. It appears fully functional. My Dad has it on display next to an old model pirate ship like the one he grew up with. He collects copper and brass and this fits in perfectly. In fact, I already know what I will be gifting him for Christmas now. He really loves this and I think anyone who collects unique things will appreciate the workmanship and will be proud to add this to their collection. They may even move this to the front of their display." - Your New Best Friend

