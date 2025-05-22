Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Thinks Cousin’s Alopecia Is Punishment From God And Bans Her From Wearing A Headscarf
Young woman with alopecia wearing a colorful headscarf, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Family, Relationships

Bride Thinks Cousin’s Alopecia Is Punishment From God And Bans Her From Wearing A Headscarf

Weddings are usually all about the couple’s dream day: every flower, flavor, and playlist picked to match their vibe. And hey, fair enough! It’s their big moment. But just because they’re calling the shots doesn’t mean they get a blank check to control everyone else. Guests and wedding parties still have their own lives, looks, and boundaries; and that deserves respect too.

Recently, a woman with alopecia shared her dilemma. Her cousin, the bride, invited her to be Maid of Honor, but with one strict condition: she couldn’t wear her headscarf or wig. The bride reportedly called these coverings “a disgrace.” This left the author, who’s worn a headscarf since childhood, questioning whether to attend at all. Unsure of what to do, she decided to speak with the groom before making any big calls. Keep reading to find out how this family drama unfolded and what decision she made in the end.

RELATED:

    Wedding celebrations can take a difficult turn when the bride or groom sets too many strict demands

    Image credits: halfpoint/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman with alopecia seeks advice online after her cousin, the bride, requested she not wear any head coverings at the wedding

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: autistic_artist_4501

    Alopecia areata is a surprisingly common autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide

    Image credits: TDyuvbanova/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Alopecia means hair loss, but it can affect people in different ways. For some, it might only cause hair loss in one spot, while others experience it across multiple areas on the scalp, face, or even the whole body.

    There are several types of alopecia. These include common types like male and female pattern hair loss, as well as autoimmune forms like alopecia areata. Male pattern hair loss causes hair thinning along the hairline and crown of the head, often leading to baldness. It’s very common, affecting nearly half of men over 40, and tends to be genetic. Unfortunately, there’s no way to completely prevent it.

    For many women, hair thinning is a gradual process that can progress over the years, affecting the entire scalp. Sometimes higher levels of androgens (male hormones) can play a role in the condition. While treatments can help slow down the process, many women find that certain hair products can effectively cover thinning areas.

    Alopecia areata is a bit different. It’s an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to patchy hair loss. Though the precise cause remains unclear, it’s often a mix of genetic and environmental factors, with triggers like stress possibly playing a role.

    Telogen effluvium is another type of alopecia that occurs when a shock—either physical or emotional—disrupts the hair growth cycle, temporarily stopping new hair growth and causing older hairs to shed. Common triggers include major events like childbirth, illness, surgery, or even periods of intense stress. But telogen effluvium is usually temporary.

    People with alopecia often find various ways to cope that help them feel comfortable and confident

    Image credits: Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Treatment options for alopecia really depend on what’s causing it. If hair loss is linked to an underlying health issue, sometimes addressing that root cause can lead to hair regrowth. For certain types, like androgenetic alopecia, medications might slow down the process, and autoimmune-related types like alopecia areata can sometimes be managed with cortisone treatments or other therapies prescribed by specialists.

    But if treatments aren’t effective, people find creative and empowering ways to cope. Some choose wigs, head coverings, or even head shaving as a style statement. Others experiment with products that add volume to thinning areas or even explore options like eyebrow tattoos to create a natural look. The approach is often as unique as the person, turning coping mechanisms into forms of self-expression.

    In this case, the bride’s request for the author not to wear anything on her head, including a wig or headscarf, struck a nerve with many readers. It’s understandable why people felt this was insensitive. For someone dealing with a medical condition like alopecia, covering one’s head can be a vital part of self-confidence and comfort, especially on significant occasions. Weddings are meaningful events, but so is respecting personal boundaries and self-expression.

    What do you think? Should the bride have been more flexible with the author’s needs, or does she have a right to set the standards she wants for her special day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

    Many people online were disappointed with the cousin’s lack of empathy and controlling behavior

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't religion a wonderful thing? It's brought peace and harmony, love and acceptance all over the world. Not.

    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And, if you're engaged to someone who cares more about the wedding than the marriage, run.

    Load More Replies...
