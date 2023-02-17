Making hyperrealistic art with traditional mediums is already difficult enough, therefore, using pyrography (painting with fire on wood) is even less forgiving.

However, Alex Peter Idoko, a Nigerian artist from Lagos, was not afraid to learn and master this technique. Alex discovered and began to develop his artistic streak in his childhood by painting portraits with graphite, charcoal, and pastels. Today, his art primarily represents black people and addresses issues such as African realities, freedom, advocacy for change, and solutions to challenges.

Bored Panda got in touch with Alex to learn more about his art. Feel free to find all the information below.

More info: Instagram | alexpeterart.com