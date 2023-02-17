38 Hyperrealistic Portraits Painted With Fire By This Self-Taught Nigerian Artist Interview With Artist
Making hyperrealistic art with traditional mediums is already difficult enough, therefore, using pyrography (painting with fire on wood) is even less forgiving.
However, Alex Peter Idoko, a Nigerian artist from Lagos, was not afraid to learn and master this technique. Alex discovered and began to develop his artistic streak in his childhood by painting portraits with graphite, charcoal, and pastels. Today, his art primarily represents black people and addresses issues such as African realities, freedom, advocacy for change, and solutions to challenges.
Bored Panda got in touch with Alex to learn more about his art. Feel free to find all the information below.
More info: Instagram | alexpeterart.com
Being passionate about portrait art since childhood, Alex has truly taken drawing to the next level. We were wondering what pushed him towards continuing his journey with art. He shared: “well, I was inspired by the experiences of my environment and the happenings around the world, and I interpreted it through the visions of my imaginations.”
To our surprise, pyrography was not the only thing Alex learned by himself. In fact, all his artistic skills were self-taught. He shared that he did not study art, “not in a formal way, but by personal development and training. So I’ll say I was self-trained. I studied accounting.”
Using such a delicate technique, Alex takes his time with his works. He shared how long it typically takes him to finish one piece. “It depends on the work I’m doing. Sometimes it could take up to 5, 6 weeks or more.”
As mentioned, imagination surrounding the environment Alex is in is the key to inspiration for his artwork. Alex shared how he decides on what he is going to paint: “well, there is always a strong burden to create a certain art piece or concept gotten from the wells of my imagination, mostly inspired to create pieces based on what is happening around my environment, the African community.”
For all of you wondering whether you can purchase his artwork, yes, you definitely can. His original works on wood or prints can be found on his website.
In terms of exhibitions, Alex shared his experiences: “I’ve had an exhibition in Context Art, Miami, Florida, had an exhibition in Moniker Art Fair, New York and many others.”