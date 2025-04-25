Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Buys An Expensive Phone Case, BIL Asks To Give It To His Kid As She Drew On It
Family, Relationships

Woman Buys An Expensive Phone Case, BIL Asks To Give It To His Kid As She Drew On It

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s such a rewarding feeling to treat yourself after achieving small or big milestones in life. Whether it’s a fancy dinner after meeting a tough deadline or a luxurious perfume to celebrate your progress, these moments of self-care feel truly special. But what happens when someone ruins that little treat?

In this case, a woman found herself in exactly that situation. She shared her frustration online after her 5-year-old niece permanently marked her expensive phone case with smiley faces. The case, which was a celebratory purchase, held sentimental value, making the incident even harder to overlook. Keep reading to find out how this relatable family drama unfolded.

RELATED:

    In recent times, phone covers have become fashion statements, conversation starters, and tiny reflections of our personalities

    Image credits: boredpanda (not the actual photo)

    A woman expressed her frustration after her sister and brother-in-law declined to replace her Rhode phone case, which their daughter had damaged 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: losingweightandgainingconfidence

    The mobile accessory market has grown significantly over the years 

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are over 7.2 billion smartphones worldwide, and that number is only expected to grow. With so many devices in people’s hands, it’s no surprise that the market for phone accessories is booming. Among them, phone cases and covers have become a massive industry. From protecting your precious device to making a style statement, phone cases have come a long way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the biggest shifts in the phone case market is how designs have evolved. To get a better understanding of these trends, we spoke with Ravi Jadhav, who runs a mobile cover shop in Mumbai, India. Ravi has been in the business for over a decade, and he’s seen it all. “People now want creative covers more than ever,” he shares. “There was a time when plain covers and classic colors ruled the market. Simplicity was the trend.”

    But that trend didn’t last long. According to Ravi, things changed drastically when people started gravitating toward more colorful and vibrant designs. “After classic colors, people moved on to bright and cheerful patterns,” he explains. “It was like they wanted their phones to reflect their personalities, something unique and eye-catching.”

    Today, phone cases are no longer just about practicality; they’re a bold form of self-expression. Ravi observes, “People are not afraid to experiment anymore. They want all sorts of quirky designs. From cockroach-shaped cases to ones that look like an omelette, nothing is off the table!” It’s all about standing out and making a statement with your phone.

    Ravi explains how this shift reflects a broader cultural change. “First, people bought covers just to protect their phones. But now, it’s a fashion statement. It’s like choosing an outfit for your phone. People are no longer worried about being subtle—they want their phone to grab attention.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the impracticality of some designs, they remain popular as people embrace them as a form of self-expression and style

    Image credits: Michal Vrba/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Of course, some of these designs come with challenges. Ravi laughs as he points out, “I’m not sure how practical some of these covers are. They’re bulky, and you can’t even fit them in your pocket! But people still love them because they’re fun and make for great conversation starters.”

    Another surprising trend Ravi mentions is how much people are willing to spend on phone covers now. “Earlier, people would stick to budget-friendly options. But now, they’re happy to pay a premium for a cover that’s unique or customized. It’s amazing how much importance they give to these little accessories.”

    Despite the sometimes impractical designs, Ravi believes this trend is here to stay. “Phone covers have become more than just an accessory; they’re a way to show off your individuality. It’s like an extension of your personality,” he says.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this particular case, the author had treated herself to an expensive cover—a purchase that clearly took planning and effort to save for. It’s understandable that she felt protective of something she valued. Perhaps her sister and brother-in-law could have been more understanding and kinder about the situation. What do you think? Do you have a unique phone cover or one that holds special meaning for you? Let us know!

    Many people online felt the author was justified in expecting her damaged phone case to be replaced

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my goodness. This is yet another sad first world problem aired on social media.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my goodness. This is yet another sad first world problem aired on social media.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda