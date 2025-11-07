ADVERTISEMENT

In a relationship, it’s the little things that matter most. From inside jokes and silly moments to romantic chats and creating your own love language, everything is special. Coming up with the perfect nickname for your boyfriend falls into that category.

It doesn’t even need to make sense to anyone else; it just needs to reflect your unique connection and make him feel loved. When you choose a nickname, it’ll stick, and you’ll find yourself using it as a term of endearment in person, dropping it into text messages, and thinking of it when you think of him.

The right nickname will instantly lift the mood and strengthen the close bond between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The best nicknames for boyfriends aren’t even about the words themselves; they’re about what they represent. It could be a memory, a pet name, a favorite food or animal, or a cheesy reference that brings a smile to your face. Even classic boyfriend nicknames can take on new meanings in different relationships.

Psychologists often emphasize that terms of endearment play a crucial role in how people connect, and can also serve as signs of trust, loyalty, and intimacy. When someone calls their partner “babe” or “honey,” for example, it’s a shorthand way of saying, “You’re a special part of my own private world.”

The nicknames take on different meanings when used in a romantic context. Of course, there are plenty of cringeworthy and embarrassing nicknames to avoid, but most nickname ideas are fair game. Nobody knows a relationship better than the couple themselves, so whatever your vibe, there’s a sweet nickname to match it.

We’ve rounded up 100 of the best boyfriend nicknames to help you find the perfect fit. These include crowd favorites, unique options, and some silly surprises. You’re bound to find at least one new, cute nickname for your boyfriend that will make him smile, laugh, or roll his eyes endearingly. Cast your votes to let us know which nicknames are hot, and which you’d rather not.