ADVERTISEMENT

In a relationship, it’s the little things that matter most. From inside jokes and silly moments to romantic chats and creating your own love language, everything is special. Coming up with the perfect nickname for your boyfriend falls into that category.

It doesn’t even need to make sense to anyone else; it just needs to reflect your unique connection and make him feel loved. When you choose a nickname, it’ll stick, and you’ll find yourself using it as a term of endearment in person, dropping it into text messages, and thinking of it when you think of him.

The right nickname will instantly lift the mood and strengthen the close bond between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The best nicknames for boyfriends aren’t even about the words themselves; they’re about what they represent. It could be a memory, a pet name, a favorite food or animal, or a cheesy reference that brings a smile to your face. Even classic boyfriend nicknames can take on new meanings in different relationships. 

Psychologists often emphasize that terms of endearment play a crucial role in how people connect, and can also serve as signs of trust, loyalty, and intimacy. When someone calls their partner “babe” or “honey,” for example, it’s a shorthand way of saying, “You’re a special part of my own private world.”

The nicknames take on different meanings when used in a romantic context. Of course, there are plenty of cringeworthy and embarrassing nicknames to avoid, but most nickname ideas are fair game. Nobody knows a relationship better than the couple themselves, so whatever your vibe, there’s a sweet nickname to match it.

We’ve rounded up 100 of the best boyfriend nicknames to help you find the perfect fit. These include crowd favorites, unique options, and some silly surprises. You’re bound to find at least one new, cute nickname for your boyfriend that will make him smile, laugh, or roll his eyes endearingly. Cast your votes to let us know which nicknames are hot, and which you’d rather not.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Love

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Sweetheart

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Darling

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Dearest

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Jellybean

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bunny

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tiger

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Man

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Future Husband

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Partner in Crime

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Foxy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dude

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Superman

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cookie Monster

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Snoopy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Life

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Beau

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Heart’s Delight

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Shawty

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hottie McHotterson

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Heartthrob

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Turtle

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Pumpkin

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Action Man

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    He-Man

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Pooh Bear

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Babe

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Beloved

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Baby

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Angel

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Mister Right

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Pet

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    My Better Half

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My Rock

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sugar

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Darling Heart

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Lovey

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Treasure

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Pookie

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Squishy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Snookums

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Peanut

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Bubs

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Pudding

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Little One

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Dumpling

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Hun

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Lover Boy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Snuggles

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Marshmallow

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cutie

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Teddy Bear

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Cookie

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Sugar Plum

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Precious

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Love Bug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Sunshine

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    My Heart’s Desire

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Gorgeous

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Moon

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Love Dove

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Light of My Life

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Sunbeam

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My Forever

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Dreamboat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    My King

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Knight in Shining Armor

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Sweet Pea

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Moonlight

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Firecracker

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Trouble

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Stud

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Handsome

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Hot Stuff

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Love Machine

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Mi Amor

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    McDreamy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Sweet Potato

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Poodle

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Sweets McGee

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Noodles

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Muppet

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Pop-Tart

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Love Nugget

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Cherry Pie

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Muffin

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Old Man

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Tater Tot

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Gatsby

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Romeo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Captain Fantastic

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Prince Charming

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Mr. Darcy

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Dynamo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Chewbacca

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Boo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Bubba

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Stallion

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Macho Mack

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Stinky

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST


    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!