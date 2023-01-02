140 Cute Names To Call Your Girlfriend To Give Her Heart Eyes
Calling one’s significant other by cute nicknames may be a huge pet peeve to some, yet utterly adorable, cheeks-turning-rosy to others. One doesn't simply come up with an affectionate nickname for someone. Considering that women love with their ears, being called endearing nicknames really does help fill your partner's love tank if one of their love languages is words of affirmation. With a plethora of cute names to call your girlfriend, calling your significant other by something other than their actual name can be a sweet sign of affection.
However, which cute name to call your girlfriend should you go for? Well, considering that she became your girl, you should know her pretty well by now. What she's into? Books, makeup, sports? Perhaps she likes any of the Disney princesses? When picking between the cute names to call her, go for one that suits her personality best and that she would be comfortable being called. Also, establish boundaries on whether your partner feels comfortable being called that between just the two of you or around other people too.
Below, we've compiled 100+ of the cutest names to call your girlfriend, fiancee, or wife, so you'll likely find at least one that fits her! Do you know of any more cute names to call your girl? Let us know in the comments! Also, tell us your opinion on whether you use couple nicknames in your relationship!
Honey Bunny.
I Love You Pumpkin - I Love You Honey Bunny - Everybody be cool this is a robbery!
My Better Half.
My Rose.
If I'm Rose, then there is no room for you on that door, Jack.
Boss.
Love Muffin.
Honey Bunch.
My Little Churro.
The one who is always right.
Babelicious.
Sunshine.
Miss Cupid.
Sherlock.
Mistress.
Muggle.
Sweetheart.
Wonder Woman.
Wifey.
Honey Pie.
Fluffernutter.
Candy Eyes.
Gummy Bear.
Lollipop.
Donut.
Dumpling.
Gingersnap.
Future Wife.
Kissy Face.
Magic.
Lucky Charm.
Tulip.
Star Shine.
Honey Bee.
Bee’s Knees.
Candy Crush.
Oh my yes I’ve always wanted to be referred to by the name of a phone game that my 79-year old mother plays
Bella.
Enchantress.
Cookie Monster.
Cherrypop.
Cheekychops.
Picachu.
Vixen.
Miss Strawberry.
Darling.
Lovey.
Light of My Life.
My Queen.
Princess.
Dream Girl.
Goddess.
Beloved.
Superwoman.
My Lady.
Dear.
Soulmate.
The Mrs.
My One and Only.
Foxy.
Hummingbird.
Honey.
Sweet Pea.
Cuddle Muffin.
Cuddle Cakes.
Cookie.
Cupcake.
Sweetie Pie.
Pickle.
Sugarplum.
Pudding Pie.
Butter.
Jellybean.
Toffee.
Marshmallow.
Sprinkles.
Peanut.
Sweet Thang.
Caramel.
Cherry Pie.
Cuddle Cake.
Peachy Pie.
Coco.
Pumpkin.
Tutti Frutti.
Boo.
Toots.
Main Squeeze.
Kitty.
Bunny.
Twinkles.
Star.
Flower.
Butterfly.
Water Lily.
Snugglepuff.
Heaven.
Emerald.
Giggles.
Nibbles.
Little Mouse.
Miss Kisses.
Darling heart.
Angel Eyes.
Goosebumps.
Trouble.
Ducky.
Mermaid.
Rainbow.
Sparkles.
Dimples.
Heaven-sent.
Dynamite.
Scarlet.
Hotstuff.
Babe.
I’ve been told by some of my younger friends that some men refer to their girlfriends as “babe” or “baby” instead of their name, so there’s no chance of them messing up and calling her by an ex’s name.
Love.
Beautiful.
Gorgeous.
Angel.
My treasure.
Bright Eyes.
Dove.
Perfection.
Baby Face.
Rosebud.
Dearest.
Sweetie.
Sunshine.
My Girl.
Cutie Pie.
Pancakes.
Yummy.
Baby Cakes.
Honeybun.
Muffin.
Candy.
I’ve had relationships before (one lasted 20 years) and I’d be pretty weirded out if my significant other called me “candy”
Peaches.
Tootsie Roll.
Sweet Cakes.
Sweetkins.
Sugar Lips.
Cosmo.
Bored Panda is pretty desperate for content, aren’t they? Also, wtf is this list? “140 demeaning nicknames to objectify and de-personalize your female partner with”? I’m not even a feminist, but I AM female, and this list is gross to me. How about you call me by my name and not “babealicious” or “the future wifey”? Ick. Also like 80% of these are food-related. :/
