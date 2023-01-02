Calling one’s significant other by cute nicknames may be a huge pet peeve to some, yet utterly adorable, cheeks-turning-rosy to others. One doesn't simply come up with an affectionate nickname for someone. Considering that women love with their ears, being called endearing nicknames really does help fill your partner's love tank if one of their love languages is words of affirmation. With a plethora of cute names to call your girlfriend, calling your significant other by something other than their actual name can be a sweet sign of affection.

However, which cute name to call your girlfriend should you go for? Well, considering that she became your girl, you should know her pretty well by now. What she's into? Books, makeup, sports? Perhaps she likes any of the Disney princesses? When picking between the cute names to call her, go for one that suits her personality best and that she would be comfortable being called. Also, establish boundaries on whether your partner feels comfortable being called that between just the two of you or around other people too.

Below, we've compiled 100+ of the cutest names to call your girlfriend, fiancee, or wife, so you'll likely find at least one that fits her! Do you know of any more cute names to call your girl? Let us know in the comments! Also, tell us your opinion on whether you use couple nicknames in your relationship!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Honey Bunny.

Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I Love You Pumpkin - I Love You Honey Bunny - Everybody be cool this is a robbery!

1
1point
reply
#2

My Better Half.

Report

9points
POST
#3

My Rose.

Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I'm Rose, then there is no room for you on that door, Jack.

0
0points
reply
#4

Boss.

Report

9points
POST
#5

Love Muffin.

Report

9points
POST
#6

Honey Bunch.

Report

9points
POST
#7

My Little Churro.

Report

9points
POST
#8

The one who is always right.

Report

9points
POST
#9

Babelicious.

Report

9points
POST
#10

Sunshine.

Report

9points
POST
#11

Miss Cupid.

Report

9points
POST
#12

Sherlock.

Report

9points
POST
#13

Mistress.

Report

9points
POST
#14

Muggle.

Report

9points
POST
#15

Sweetheart.

Report

8points
POST
#16

Wonder Woman.

Report

8points
POST
#17

Wifey.

Report

8points
POST
#18

Honey Pie.

Report

8points
POST
#19

Fluffernutter.

Report

8points
POST
#20

Candy Eyes.

Report

8points
POST
#21

Gummy Bear.

Report

8points
POST
#22

Lollipop.

Report

8points
POST
#23

Donut.

Report

8points
POST
#24

Dumpling.

Report

8points
POST
#25

Gingersnap.

Report

8points
POST
#26

Future Wife.

Report

8points
POST
#27

Kissy Face.

Report

8points
POST
#28

Magic.

Report

8points
POST
#29

Lucky Charm.

Report

8points
POST
#30

Tulip.

Report

8points
POST
#31

Star Shine.

Report

8points
POST
#32

Honey Bee.

Report

8points
POST
#33

Bee’s Knees.

Report

8points
POST
#34

Candy Crush.

Report

8points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my yes I’ve always wanted to be referred to by the name of a phone game that my 79-year old mother plays

0
0points
reply
#35

Bella.

Report

8points
POST
#36

Enchantress.

Report

8points
POST
#37

Cookie Monster.

Report

8points
POST
#38

Cherrypop.

Report

8points
POST
#39

Cheekychops.

Report

8points
POST
#40

Picachu.

Report

8points
POST
#41

Vixen.

Report

8points
POST
#42

Miss Strawberry.

Report

8points
POST
#43

Darling.

Report

7points
POST
#44

Lovey.

Report

7points
POST
#45

Light of My Life.

Report

7points
POST
#46

My Queen.

Report

7points
POST
#47

Princess.

Report

7points
POST
#48

Dream Girl.

Report

7points
POST
#49

Goddess.

Report

7points
POST
#50

Beloved.

Report

7points
POST
#51

Superwoman.

Report

7points
POST
#52

My Lady.

Report

7points
POST
#53

Dear.

Report

7points
POST
#54

Soulmate.

Report

7points
POST
#55

The Mrs.

Report

7points
POST
#56

My One and Only.

Report

7points
POST
#57

Foxy.

Report

7points
POST
#58

Hummingbird.

Report

7points
POST
#59

Honey.

Report

7points
POST
#60

Sweet Pea.

Report

7points
POST
#61

Cuddle Muffin.

Report

7points
POST
#62

Cuddle Cakes.

Report

7points
POST
#63

Cookie.

Report

7points
POST
#64

Cupcake.

Report

7points
POST
#65

Sweetie Pie.

Report

7points
POST
#66

Pickle.

Report

7points
POST
#67

Sugarplum.

Report

7points
POST
#68

Pudding Pie.

Report

7points
POST
#69

Butter.

Report

7points
POST
#70

Jellybean.

Report

7points
POST
#71

Toffee.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Marshmallow.

Report

7points
POST
#73

Sprinkles.

Report

7points
POST
#74

Peanut.

Report

7points
POST
#75

Sweet Thang.

Report

7points
POST
#76

Caramel.

Report

7points
POST
#77

Cherry Pie.

Report

7points
POST
#78

Cuddle Cake.

Report

7points
POST
#79

Peachy Pie.

Report

7points
POST
#80

Coco.

Report

7points
POST
#81

Pumpkin.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Tutti Frutti.

Report

7points
POST
#83

Boo.

Report

7points
POST
#84

Toots.

Report

7points
POST
#85

Main Squeeze.

Report

7points
POST
#86

Kitty.

Report

7points
POST
#87

Bunny.

Report

7points
POST
#88

Twinkles.

Report

7points
POST
#89

Star.

Report

7points
POST
#90

Flower.

Report

7points
POST
#91

Butterfly.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Water Lily.

Report

7points
POST
#93

Snugglepuff.

Report

7points
POST
#94

Heaven.

Report

7points
POST
#95

Emerald.

Report

7points
POST
#96

Giggles.

Report

7points
POST
#97

Nibbles.

Report

7points
POST
#98

Little Mouse.

Report

7points
POST
#99

Miss Kisses.

Report

7points
POST
#100

Darling heart.

Report

7points
POST
#101

Angel Eyes.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

Goosebumps.

Report

7points
POST
#103

Trouble.

Report

7points
POST
#104

Ducky.

Report

7points
POST
#105

Mermaid.

Report

7points
POST
#106

Rainbow.

Report

7points
POST
#107

Sparkles.

Report

7points
POST
#108

Dimples.

Report

7points
POST
#109

Heaven-sent.

Report

7points
POST
#110

Dynamite.

Report

7points
POST
#111

Scarlet.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

Hotstuff.

Report

7points
POST
#113

Babe.

Report

6points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve been told by some of my younger friends that some men refer to their girlfriends as “babe” or “baby” instead of their name, so there’s no chance of them messing up and calling her by an ex’s name.

0
0points
reply
#114

Love.

Report

6points
POST
#115

Beautiful.

Report

6points
POST
#116

Gorgeous.

Report

6points
POST
#117

Angel.

Report

6points
POST
#118

My treasure.

Report

6points
POST
#119

Bright Eyes.

Report

6points
POST
#120

Dove.

Report

6points
POST
#121

Perfection.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#122

Baby Face.

Report

6points
POST
#123

Rosebud.

Report

6points
POST
#124

Dearest.

Report

6points
POST
#125

Sweetie.

Report

6points
POST
#126

Sunshine.

Report

6points
POST
#127

My Girl.

Report

6points
POST
#128

Cutie Pie.

Report

6points
POST
#129

Pancakes.

Report

6points
POST
#130

Yummy.

Report

6points
POST
#131

Baby Cakes.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#132

Honeybun.

Report

6points
POST
#133

Muffin.

Report

6points
POST
#134

Candy.

Report

6points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve had relationships before (one lasted 20 years) and I’d be pretty weirded out if my significant other called me “candy”

0
0points
reply
#135

Peaches.

Report

6points
POST
#136

Tootsie Roll.

Report

6points
POST
#137

Sweet Cakes.

Report

6points
POST
#138

Sweetkins.

Report

6points
POST
#139

Sugar Lips.

Report

5points
POST
#140

Cosmo.

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!