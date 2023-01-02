Calling one’s significant other by cute nicknames may be a huge pet peeve to some, yet utterly adorable, cheeks-turning-rosy to others. One doesn't simply come up with an affectionate nickname for someone. Considering that women love with their ears, being called endearing nicknames really does help fill your partner's love tank if one of their love languages is words of affirmation. With a plethora of cute names to call your girlfriend, calling your significant other by something other than their actual name can be a sweet sign of affection.

However, which cute name to call your girlfriend should you go for? Well, considering that she became your girl, you should know her pretty well by now. What she's into? Books, makeup, sports? Perhaps she likes any of the Disney princesses? When picking between the cute names to call her, go for one that suits her personality best and that she would be comfortable being called. Also, establish boundaries on whether your partner feels comfortable being called that between just the two of you or around other people too.

Below, we've compiled 100+ of the cutest names to call your girlfriend, fiancee, or wife, so you'll likely find at least one that fits her! Do you know of any more cute names to call your girl? Let us know in the comments! Also, tell us your opinion on whether you use couple nicknames in your relationship!