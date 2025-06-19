ADVERTISEMENT

With bodega cats ruling over local shops, shoppers now have to pass their silent judgment before grabbing a snack. Bodega Cats of New York is a project that shares images of these feline shopkeepers who have taken over stores all across the city.

The idea to celebrate them through photography started with a simple yet heartfelt gesture—a charcoal sketch honoring a beloved bodega cat. But the initiative has grown beyond cute snapshots; it also supports cat welfare and related causes.

So, without further delay, let’s dive into the post and see how these urban kitties have adapted to life behind the counter.

More info: Instagram | bodegacatsofnewyork.com | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Orange NYC bodega cat sitting on the floor between shelves stocked with Cheetos and ramen noodle packages.

bodegacatsofnewyork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy white NYC bodega cat sitting on a chair behind the counter, surrounded by colorful products on shelves.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Orange NYC bodega cat stretching on produce display surrounded by fruits and beverages inside a small urban store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Tabby NYC bodega cat lounging on fashion magazines, looking confident and like it’s running the place.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cat with a red collar yawning on a NYC bodega counter next to a smiling man wearing a green cap and glasses.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket with a NYC bodega cat perched on his shoulder inside a grocery aisle.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white NYC bodega cat peeking around the corner inside a small urban convenience store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Calico NYC bodega cat lounging on a metal surface near shelves stocked with Cafe Bustelo coffee cans.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Orange NYC bodega cat peeking from behind refrigerator door among water jugs and boxes in a small store setting.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Orange and white NYC bodega cat lounging on a shelf outside a local store surrounded by graffiti and signs.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting confidently on a snack shelf surrounded by Cheetos bags, looking alert and in charge.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Three NYC bodega cats sleeping in shelves among snacks and electronic accessories inside a store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Gray and white NYC bodega cat sitting on the floor surrounded by snacks and colorful wine bottles in the store aisle.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Black and white NYC bodega cat lying on beer boxes, being petted, surrounded by stacked goods in a small store setting.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cream-colored NYC bodega cat sleeping on a green bed under store shelves with snacks and a plush toy nearby.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Orange and white NYC bodega cat lounging on a counter, looking relaxed and in charge of the small store space.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Black NYC bodega cat lounging on newspapers inside a store, looking relaxed and confident like it's running the place.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Gray NYC bodega cat sitting on colorful LaCroix boxes near a refrigerated display in the store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting on stacked beverage boxes, looking alert as if overseeing the store environment.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Grey and white NYC bodega cat nestled among candy bars in a small shelf space looking like it’s running the place

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Black and white NYC bodega cat standing confidently on the store floor near snacks and candy displays.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting at the entrance of a store, looking alert and appearing to be running the place.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cat lounging among soda boxes behind glass shelf in an NYC bodega, embodying the vibe of bodega cats running the place.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black NYC bodega cat sitting on blue and white tiled floor near snack shelves inside the store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Tabby NYC bodega cat lounging by beverage boxes on store floor, looking calm and in control of the space.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Tortoiseshell NYC bodega cat resting on store shelf among snacks, looking relaxed and in charge of the small shop environment.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Black and white NYC bodega cat with bright yellow eyes lounging inside a black mesh basket near product display shelves

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Orange NYC bodega cat standing on sidewalk near vibrant sunflower bouquets outside a storefront in New York City.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tabby NYC bodega cat perched on an ATM machine being petted, showing typical store cat charm in an urban setting.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Two NYC bodega cats, one sitting on a ginger ale box and another walking near a refrigerated drink display.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Fluffy bodega cat resting in a candy box inside a NYC store, perfectly blending with the colorful snack displays.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tabby NYC bodega cat stretching on LaCroix sparkling water boxes inside a store with drink coolers in the background.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tabby NYC bodega cat lying on stacked water bottles surrounded by snacks and household supplies inside the store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting on the counter surrounded by shelves of household products in a small store setting.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Gray NYC bodega cat with yellow eyes lounging on snacks behind store display shelf

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting on a counter in a shop filled with various products and vape supplies.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tabby NYC bodega cat sitting confidently on the floor near refrigerated shelves filled with drinks and groceries.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Gray and white NYC bodega cat sitting confidently in the aisle surrounded by drinks and snacks on shelves.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Calico NYC bodega cat walking confidently near a wine rack and drink coolers, looking like it’s running the place.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white NYC bodega cat sitting on tile floor among stacked bags and boxes inside a small store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Calico NYC bodega cat sitting on counter beneath shelves stocked with colorful tea sets and candy boxes.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Orange NYC bodega cat sitting behind glass counter surrounded by cigarette packs and store items in a small shop.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Black NYC bodega cat with yellow eyes sitting outside a store with a sandwich poster in the background.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Gray NYC bodega cat wearing a red collar standing on a counter surrounded by snacks and items in the store.

    bodegacatsofnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!