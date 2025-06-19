ADVERTISEMENT

With bodega cats ruling over local shops, shoppers now have to pass their silent judgment before grabbing a snack. Bodega Cats of New York is a project that shares images of these feline shopkeepers who have taken over stores all across the city.

The idea to celebrate them through photography started with a simple yet heartfelt gesture—a charcoal sketch honoring a beloved bodega cat. But the initiative has grown beyond cute snapshots; it also supports cat welfare and related causes.

So, without further delay, let’s dive into the post and see how these urban kitties have adapted to life behind the counter.

More info: Instagram | bodegacatsofnewyork.com | Etsy