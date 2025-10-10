Disturbing Mark Sanchez Footage Shows “Bizarre Behavior” Before He Allegedly Attacked Elderly Driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was seen stumbling through downtown Indianapolis, appearing disoriented and unsteady, as per new surveillance footage obtained by the media.

The video, recorded just minutes before Sanchez allegedly attacked 69-year-old grease truck driver Perry Tole, painted a troubling picture of the ex-NFL player’s state of mind that night.

Surveillance video revealed the strange minutes leading up to Sanchez and Tole’s violent encounter

Mark Sanchez in a white shirt and teal tie walking on a field, linked to disturbing footage of bizarre behavior before attack.

Image credits: Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The footage showed Sanchez, 38, wandering aimlessly for more than 20 minutes near an alleyway in downtown Indianapolis before the alleged assault early Saturday morning.

Strangely enough, Sanchez could be seen leaning against walls and breaking into random bursts of jogging. Overall, he seemed unable to maintain focus.

Police surround vehicles at night with flashing lights in disturbing Mark Sanchez footage showing bizarre behavior before alleged attack.

Image credits: CBS4 Indy

At 12:05 a.m., Tole pulled his grease collection truck into an alleyway to collect used cooking oil from a nearby hotel. Seven minutes later, Sanchez appeared, walking unsteadily out of the same alley.

At that point, at least, Sanchez didn’t appear injured or agitated, according to the New York Post.

Patient in hospital bed connected to medical equipment, related to disturbing Mark Sanchez footage and bizarre behavior.

Image credits: CBS4 Indy

The video then showed Sanchez pacing near the Indiana State Capitol, retracing his steps several times. Around 12:25 a.m., he jogged toward Tole’s parked truck, moments before the alleged altercation occurred.

By 12:30 a.m., Sanchez could be seen clutching his chest, reportedly after Tole had stabbed him while defending himself from what has been described as a violent assault by the former NFL player.

Jennifer Brooks Alexander commenting about behavior in a blue text box with reactions below the comment.

Police have noted that between 12:25 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., Sanchez pulled Tole out of his truck and slammed him to the ground, giving the elderly driver a severe facial laceration.

Tole initially reportedly pepper-sprayed Sanchez in an attempt to halt his assault.

Comment by Stephen Angers questioning the timing of pepper spray related to disturbing Mark Sanchez footage.

When this failed to stop the former NFL quarterback, the 69-year-old truck driver was forced to defend himself further by stabbing Sanchez.

Perry Tole’s friend has shared the serious repercussions of Sanchez’s attack on the elderly truck driver

Mark Sanchez at NFL event with Verizon and Apple Music logos in the background, dressed in a blazer and shirt.

Image credits: Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Following the incident, photos shared by local reporters showed Tole in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace, with visible gashes across his jaw.

“He’s OK,” a family member previously told the NY Post. “We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

Elderly man with injuries and neck brace lying in hospital bed with medical monitoring devices attached.

Image credits: FOX59

Gregg Keesling, a longtime friend of Tole’s, stated that while the 69-year-old truck driver also injured the former NFL star, there was no way that Tole instigated the incident.

According to TMZ, Keesling described Tole as a “very peaceful man,” and said that “he didn’t ask for this to come.”

Screenshot of a tweet expressing a negative opinion about disturbing Mark Sanchez footage and bizarre behavior before an alleged attack.

Tole was also described as “the type of person that would try to avoid it, yet he was left with no other option.”

Keesling further stated that the facial laceration Tole incurred due to his encounter with Sanchez was so severe that he would not be able to attend his son’s upcoming wedding.

Comment criticizing Mark Sanchez's alleged bizarre behavior and attack on an elderly driver in disturbing footage.

Further details of Tole’s life provided an even more unfortunate angle to the story. The 69-year-old is actually a gifted musician, but he quit music to care for his sister-in-law, who was severely injured during an armed robbery back in 2011.

This was why Tole is still driving a truck at his age. “He needs the money to be able to help take care of his wife’s family,” Keesling stated.

The aftermath of Sanchez’s attack on Tole has been significant

Police cars with flashing lights surround a vehicle on a dimly lit street during disturbing Mark Sanchez footage incident.

Image credits: ABC7

Sanchez was hospitalized in critical condition but has since stabilized, though he is still recovering from his injuries.

He has been charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, as well as three misdemeanors. If convicted, he faces up to six years behind bars.

Man walking near large truck at night captured in disturbing Mark Sanchez footage showing bizarre behavior before alleged attack.

Image credits: NBC News

Sanchez has also entered a not guilty plea, and is expected to be due in court on November 4.

Netizens, for their part, are still firmly behind Tole, with many noting that he should receive a significant amount of compensation due to his injuries.

“I don’t care a bit about Sanchez. I do care about and feel awful for the older man eeking out a living driving a truck late at night to collect used cooking oil.

“I have no doubt that the older man felt he was about to be k**led by a maniac and he acted instinctively in self-defense. I sincerely hope the old man cleans up and never has to eek out a living again,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Mark Sanchez’s assault case against the truck driver on social media

