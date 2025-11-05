Review: "I was able to put my childhood teapot back together because of this kit and I’m very grateful. I preferred a cleaner look so I waited for the epoxy to dry and I was able to scrape away the excess. Also wiped away excess while it was still wet and I firmly pushed the pieces together until the epoxy took hold. Be sure to arrange your pieces before you mix anything and make sure everything fits together correctly. Make sure you mix together enough epoxy to do one piece at a time because it dries V E R Y quickly. Remember to take your time! I ended up just missing one piece but I was able to fill in the gap with the epoxy and it did the job. I’m happy to say that this epoxy is water proof but definitely make sure you hand wash whatever it is you’re using this on. Overall a good product and labor of love." - Caitlin Fry

