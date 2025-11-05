It’s Officially Hibernation Season So Here Are 21 Hobbies To Keep Your Hands Busy
new hobbies to try this winter
Turn Your Favorite Broken Mug Into A Moma-Worthy Work Of Art With The Help Of This Kintsugi Repair Kit
Review: "I was able to put my childhood teapot back together because of this kit and I’m very grateful. I preferred a cleaner look so I waited for the epoxy to dry and I was able to scrape away the excess. Also wiped away excess while it was still wet and I firmly pushed the pieces together until the epoxy took hold. Be sure to arrange your pieces before you mix anything and make sure everything fits together correctly. Make sure you mix together enough epoxy to do one piece at a time because it dries V E R Y quickly. Remember to take your time! I ended up just missing one piece but I was able to fill in the gap with the epoxy and it did the job. I’m happy to say that this epoxy is water proof but definitely make sure you hand wash whatever it is you’re using this on. Overall a good product and labor of love." - Caitlin Fry
If Your Green Thumb Is Actually The Thumb Of Death, You Can Still Surround Yourself With Beautiful Plants Thanks To This Beginner Botanical Watercolor Workbook
Review: "Click to play video This workbook is perfection. So well made and explained for beginners in the water color world. So entertaining yet challenging for more advanced water color enthusiasts." - Ale
Turn Your Nervous Energy Into Something You Can Actually Hang On The Wall With The Surprisingly Chill Hobby Of Embroidery
Review: "Love so much this... my best purchase of the summer was this product, I enjoyed it so much! And it's incredibly easy to use thanks to the instructions sheet. The design is cute, the size is standard, and it looks pretty cute hanging on the wall." - Michelle Dextre
Discover The Meditative Joy Of Repeatedly Stabbing A Ball Of Fluff Until It Becomes An Adorable Creature With A Needle Felting Kit
Review: "Purchase for my sister-in-law, she’s really crafty. She absolutely love them." - Amazon Customer
Turn Your Kitchen Into A Deliciously Scented Science Lab And Become The Master Of Your Own Ambiance With This Candle Making Kit
Review: "Really happy with how the candles came out and with the quality of this kit. Good selection of colors and oils. Very happy the wax was soy. Has everything you need. Only thing that was difficult was cleaning the pot between uses so that the color from the previous candle didn’t transfer to the next. Wasn’t really sure how to use the ribbons either." - Diana S
Enter Your Artisanal Bread-Making Era And Fill Your Home With The Intoxicating Scent Of Fresh Carbs With This Sourdough Bread Baking Starter Kit
Review: "This package came very quickly and I opened it as soon as it got here. I’m loving the look and quality of everything and I’m very excited to start my sourdough journey. Unlike some other sets this jar came double wrapped so it wouldn’t break which I love. I feel like I got so much for the price I paid! In the manual it has step by step and pictures which I appreciate I’m so excited! I will update once I try everything out this week!" - Amazon Customer
Start Giving Your Friends Vaguely Ominous But Incredibly Chic Advice With This Deck Of Black And Gold Tarot Cards
Review: "Absolutely love this deck. The detail is stunning and the gold accent is beautiful. I especially love the book that comes with it explaining the cards." - Nikki
Creating something with your own two hands is simply unbeatable. It’s a welcome break from the endless digital scroll, a chance to prove to yourself that your hands are for more than just holding your phone and typing "lol." Whether your creation is a MOMA-worthy masterpiece or a glorious disaster you affectionately hide in a drawer, you made a thing. Let’s see what other delightful messes we can get into.
Make The Most Of The 47 Seconds Of Sunlight We Get Per Day This Winter With A Dazzling Sun Catcher Kit
Review: "So pretty! Easy to put together. Great price. Second time buying them. The quality of everything is great!" - Jordyn Carbine
Get All The Satisfaction Of Creating A Beautiful Floral Arrangement With None Of The Dread Of Watching It Wilt With This Poke Art Boquet
Review: "This was fun and looks cool. I like that the backing is a cutout rather than a big rectangle. The directions are simple, and the craft is relaxing. You use a plastic stick to poke pre-cut squares into cardboard, with little slots indicating there to stick them. You just match up the colors and go. I found this easy to do, and the whole project took about 1.5 hours. I just put on a couple shows and did this on a lap desk. Worked great. The finished product is now hanging in my dining room." - Amy Russ
You Can Finally Indulge Your Primal Urge To Play With Fire In A Way That Creates Art Instead Of Concern With This Wood Burning Kit
Review: "This is a really fun set, It includes the wood burning tool, with multiple heads for more detailed lines, paint brushes, paint, tracing paper to put designs on the wood, and pencils. My daughter really loved this kit, she was able to open and go without having done this before which is what you want. She had a blast, tracing the images she wanted onto the wood and then burning them in. There was a small learning curve and she messed up her first attempt slightly but once she got a feel for it she was off and running. Really pleased with it." - codemancer
The Eras Tour Might Be Over But Your Friendship Bracelet Era Is Just Getting Started With This Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit
Review: "For the price, this kit is fantastic. These thin beads are very expensive in packs at Michael’s arts and craft stores for this amount. Love that it includes the mini scissors, and tweezers. It’s true that the letters are oddly numbered as far as there only being like 4 E’s but far too many Q’s and such. But it’s not a deal breaker. Letters in store are also expensive. So I’m not complaining!" - Heidi
Protect Your Coffee Table From Condensation Rings In The Most Dazzling Way Imaginable With This Resin Coaster Making Kit
Review: "I used this kit, a flower press kit, and a coaster with holder mold kit, a torch for airbubbles, and a respirator mask, that I found all on Amazon. I am happy with my first time results. I did buy more resin, same brand and size bottles, to make both sets of these, and two other coasters that are not pictured, currently curing. Very happy with this product." - Shayla
Let Your Inner Perfectionist Take A Long Winter's Nap While You Get Messy And Creative With The Wreck This Journal
Review: "Have bought older versions of these for daughters, got this one in color for niece. Beautiful pages, she loved it." - Amazon Customer
Give Your Doomscrolling Thumb A Much-Needed Vacation By Getting It Lost In One Of The Secret Soup Jigsaw Puzzles
Review: "I absolutely love these puzzles and the suprise ending center piece. I have all 4 series and there are 3 puzzles per series. I have completed half of them so far!" - Tory
Has anything sparked your interest yet? The beauty of finding a new hobby is that there are no rules. Maybe you're a secret sourdough savant, a future tarot card reader, or simply someone who finds immense joy in stabbing wool until it becomes an adorable creature. The goal here isn't to become a master overnight; it’s about finding a fun new way to pass the time until you can feel the sun on your skin again.
Trade Your Existential Dread For Some Much More Adorable Dread With This Spooky Cutie Coloring Book
Review: "Super cute and fun activity very easy to color. For me it was supper comforting. The pages are a little thin you need an extra paper behind if you are planning to color with markers. But for the price it is worth it." - Marisol
Give Your Nails A Salon-Worthy Glow-Up Without Having To Brave The Cold Or Put On Real Pants With This Gel Nailpolish Kit For DIY Manicures
Review: "Easy to use and great quality! Comes with helpful tools and cutie little stickers! Great variety of colors!" - Dest
Channel Your Pent-Up Winter Energy Into Making A Fluffy Masterpiece For Your Floor With This Rug Tufting Starter Kit
Review: "I’m really happy with this kit! I’ve already started my project, and I’d gladly purchase from you again. I totally recommend your products to everyone!" - Luis Rijo
All Those Hours You've Spent Binge-Watching True Crime Documentaries Have Been Training For This Moment With These Criminal Mind Puzzles
Review: "Love the variety of puzzles and cases!" - Lisa M
Experience The Sheer Catharsis Of Cracking Open A Boring Old Rock To Reveal A Sparkly Surprise With This Break Open Geode Kit
Review: "These geodes are really amazing! They all cracked open nicely, and my son is absolutely thrilled. Great quality and so much fun!" - Alina
The Noble Quest To Stop Paying $18 For A Single Dragon Roll Begins In Your Very Own Kitchen With This Sushi Making Kit
Review: "Loved using everything in the kit. I was a little nervous at first, but the material really helped." - Elena Moreno
Relive The Absolute Best Day Of The Elementary School Art Fair With Your Very Own Paint Spin Art Machine
Review: "Got this for my 4-year-old and he absolutely loves it! I have to get it set up for him but he can make the art by himself even though the box says “6+.” Clean-up is easy. The splatter guard really does hold all the paint in." - Heather Nicole Tomarelli