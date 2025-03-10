ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Scribbly G, the South African cartoonist who has carved a niche in the webcomic world with his darkly humorous illustrations. Starting as a personal project to combat depression, his comics quickly gained traction, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Scribbly's creative process is straightforward: if it makes him laugh, he believes at least one other person will too. Beyond his comics, he's an unabashed fan of Batman, often drawing inspiration from the Dark Knight's universe. Whether it's a three-panel setup or an extended six-panel saga, Scribbly G's work is a usually blend of simplicity and unexpected twists, ensuring readers are always left both amused... and intrigued.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scribblyg.com