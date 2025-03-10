ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Scribbly G, the South African cartoonist who has carved a niche in the webcomic world with his darkly humorous illustrations. Starting as a personal project to combat depression, his comics quickly gained traction, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Scribbly's creative process is straightforward: if it makes him laugh, he believes at least one other person will too. Beyond his comics, he's an unabashed fan of Batman, often drawing inspiration from the Dark Knight's universe. Whether it's a three-panel setup or an extended six-panel saga, Scribbly G's work is a usually blend of simplicity and unexpected twists, ensuring readers are always left both amused... and intrigued.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scribblyg.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip with dark humor featuring a man following instructions from a computer into a rabbit hole.

scribbly_g Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cats in a humorous comic by Scribbly G, lamenting a kitten's choice to play with a toy over a box.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic illustration of a relaxed superhero with dark humor, sipping coffee in a chair while ignoring a signal in the night sky.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two mice talking over cheese in a lab setting, with one having a large ear, showcasing dark humor by Scribbly G comics.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic with dark humor by Scribbly G showing a mouse using a wheel to hang clothes.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Dark humor comic by Scribbly G featuring a dachshund's unexpected encounter during a walk.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Caveman father questions child about failing history; dark humor comic by Scribbly G.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Robots with dark humor, one ill in bed while another suggests turning it off and on again.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon by Scribbly G shows office scene with boss and employee, humor about pretending to freeze during meeting.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic strip with dark humor by Scribbly G showing a man swatting a fly that transforms into a fluffy creature.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dark humor comic featuring Grim Reaper working from home, asking to stick a fork in an outlet during a video call.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A comic strip by Scribbly G showing a humorous cycle of life, with dark humor elements involving a dog named Benji.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon flies in a doctor’s office, showcasing dark humor by Scribbly G.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Coach talks to invisible player in locker room, demonstrating dark humor in a Scribbly G comic.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dark humor comic by Scribbly G featuring zombies discussing human fears in a playful twist.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Genie grants wishes with a humorous twist in comic by Scribbly G.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic by Scribbly G: a baby reacts humorously as adults comment, showcasing dark humor.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Bride and groom at the altar checking phones, embodying dark humor in a comic by Scribbly G.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic by Scribbly G featuring bananas sitting at a table, one banana dancing, showcasing dark humor.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cavemen with tools pose next to a stone statue in a comic with dark humor by Scribbly G.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Dinosaurs in a dark humor comic by Scribbly G, featuring a marriage proposal with an unexpected twist.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic illustrating dark humor with a dad immersed in a VR game titled "Parent Simulator 3000," watched by kids.

    scribbly_g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!