Scribbly G, a talented digital artist hailing from South Africa, has taken the webcomic world by storm with his unique and humorous illustrations. He has been sharing his art on his social media profiles for quite a bit of time now, and he has already established himself as a favorite among South African audiences and people all around the world.

With a drawing style that is clean and straightforward, Scribbly's comics often contain unexpected and sometimes dark undertones that will appeal to the dark, cynical side of your soul. His comics range from short 3 or 4-panel drawings to longer 6-panel or more comics, but all are sure to induce explosive laughter that might even be a little bit against your will.

If you're looking for a dose of humor that is both unexpected and entertaining, look no further than this new post featuring the most recent works by the artist.

