Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book “Birds Poetry In The Sky”
10points
User submission
Animals, Photography1 day ago

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book “Birds Poetry In The Sky”

Christian Spencer
Community member

Nature as a work of art: birds in their habitat, spectacularly presented in their natural surroundings The award-winning Winged Prism photo series in a coffee table book for the first time For bird lovers and all those looking for an illustrated book that ventures beyond photojournalism and stylized studio shots.

The fascination birds evoke in us continues unabated. Australian artist and photographer Christian Spencer, living in the vicinity of the Brazilian rainforest since 2001, has surrendered to it as well.

“The camera is my brush,” is how he describes his style. His photographs truly capture the poetry of nature, letting its beauty speak for itself — which is why he forgoes any image editing. He was the first to capture the breathtakingly fast beating of hummingbirds’ wings in the sunlight, which forms a rainbow in the air.

The world of birds unfolds before his lens in all its colorful glory and elegance: in reflections on the water, between blossoms and trees, and high above the treetops.

Christian Spencer was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1977. Since 2001 he has lived near Itataia National Park near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is an artist, filmmaker, and photographer. In recent years he has won numerous awards in international photography competitions, including Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 “Highly Commended” and Tokyo Photo Awards 2021. In the 25 years of his career, Christian Spencer has used the screen, film, music, and photography to stage nature as a work of art.

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book "Birds Poetry In The Sky"

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Christian Spencer
Christian Spencer
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda