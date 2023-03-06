This Artist Captures Birds In Their Natural Habitat In His Photo Book “Birds Poetry In The Sky”

Nature as a work of art: birds in their habitat, spectacularly presented in their natural surroundings The award-winning Winged Prism photo series in a coffee table book for the first time For bird lovers and all those looking for an illustrated book that ventures beyond photojournalism and stylized studio shots.

The fascination birds evoke in us continues unabated. Australian artist and photographer Christian Spencer, living in the vicinity of the Brazilian rainforest since 2001, has surrendered to it as well.

“The camera is my brush,” is how he describes his style. His photographs truly capture the poetry of nature, letting its beauty speak for itself — which is why he forgoes any image editing. He was the first to capture the breathtakingly fast beating of hummingbirds’ wings in the sunlight, which forms a rainbow in the air.

The world of birds unfolds before his lens in all its colorful glory and elegance: in reflections on the water, between blossoms and trees, and high above the treetops.

Christian Spencer was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1977. Since 2001 he has lived near Itataia National Park near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is an artist, filmmaker, and photographer. In recent years he has won numerous awards in international photography competitions, including Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 “Highly Commended” and Tokyo Photo Awards 2021. In the 25 years of his career, Christian Spencer has used the screen, film, music, and photography to stage nature as a work of art.