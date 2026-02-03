Neighbors Try To Force Woman To Trim Living Hedge Diving Their Properties, She Maliciously Complies
Having neighbors is cool when you run out of sugar for your tea and the neighborhood store is already closed, but disputes can be hard to ignore if issues like noise, parking, or fences start bothering you.
Hedges, for instance, can be either useless or quite helpful, depending on whose side of the fence you’re on.
Beautiful bushes can give you privacy and a sense of calm, but if your neighbor’s hedge starts to encroach across the fence like it owns the place, it can quickly develop into a thorny issue.
In one story, a family had planted a wall of cypress trees along the edge of their garden which created a sort of barrier between their house and their neighbors’.
But one day, the family cut down the whole hedge when the neighbors complained of maintenance.
Little did the neighbors know that their complaint would come back to bite them, costing them their privacy as well as tons of money.
Neighbors were tired of having to trim the hedges that a family had planted on their own property
After a complaint, the family took a drastic step to completely remove the hedges
The neighbors did not know that a little complaint would cost them so much
Hedges, trees, and fences may seem harmless until they start affecting light, space, and your peace of mind
An overgrown hedge could be a haven for nature or a privacy screen for one person, while to another it might just feel like a nuisance or an extra chore.
Any hedges growing on your neighbor’s property are theirs to look after, so it’s not really your job. That said, if it’s leaning over onto your side, you’re free to take care of it yourself — just don’t wander onto their property without asking.
“It is, however, your neighbors responsibility to cut and trim any hedges and trees so they do not damage your property. If their overgrown tree or hedge does cause damage to your property, your neighbor may be liable when it comes to paying for any damage which has been caused,” says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.
The best way to deal with neighborly issues is to politely talk to them — it’ll help you avoid any messy arguments and keep the sense of community alive.
After all, it’s nice to have someone who can keep an eye on your home while you’re on a holiday, or perhaps, help you in a time of need.
“If you are unable to informally resolve any disputes around trees and boundaries with your neighbor, you can seek the help of a mediator. You can also speak to your local council, but they will not take action unless you have attempted to informally resolve the dispute before going to them,” says LBS Horticulture’s horticulture expert, Graham Smith MCIHort.
It’s also a good idea to take photos of any damage caused by a hedge or tree, as well as anything encroaching, like roots or branches, before you decide to take any sort of legal actions.
Different localities have different laws when it comes to laws around hedges, fences and boundaries.
Some countries, such as the UK, use a 2‑metre rule for complaints about evergreen boundary hedges — if a hedge is taller than 2 m and blocks light or enjoyment of your own house, neighbors can file a legal complaint.
But even if you want to take your neighbor to court, it’s good to remind yourself that the legal fees, mediator costs or construction work (like rebuilding a fence after a hedge is removed) can be far more than the value of the original complaint.
For example, in this story, even without a formal complaint, the neighbor ended up paying much more to build a fence, that too on someone else’s property.
Some neighbors might start small, but disputes can balloon into months of stress and unexpected expenses.
Neighborhood disputes are far common than we think
A 2025 survey found that about 32 % of respondents had been involved in at least one disagreement with a neighbor in one year. The most common issues that bother people include noise, rude behavior and parking disputes. Close to 48% of these people resolved conflicts by speaking directly, while 1 in 5 (20%) ignored the issue in hopes it resolves itself.
Conflicts with your neighbors can make you feel anxious and stressed which can mess with sleep, work, and even relationships. And when tensions go too far, it can turn your own home into a source of stress instead of a safe space.
If these symptoms sound familiar to you, experts suggest keeping limited contact and not getting caught up in your neighbor’s drama.
You can also reach out to your friends, family and other neighbors to get some tips (maybe they’ve been in similar situations) or to help you mediate.
More often than not, we really can’t choose who we live next door to but most disputes can be settled with a cordial conversation and a mutual understanding.
