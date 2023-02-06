Roommates Take Petty Revenge On Next-Door Neighbors Who Decided To Prank Them By Stealing Their Furniture

Everyone likes to pull the occasional joke on their pals. And in all seriousness, pranking may even be fun, but only when it results in laughter for everyone involved, including the target of the prank! A Redditor that goes by the name u/Pozd5995 also became a victim, so to speak.

Back when they were in college, their neighbors decided to steal their furniture while nobody was home; I’m talking couches and tables! However, they and their roommates quickly thought of a petty payback. So, pull your chairs closer and enjoy the tale.

More info: Reddit

College students prank neighbors by stealing their furniture

Image credits: John Benson (not the actual photo)

Pay the price as roommates plot the ultimate retaliation

Image source: Pozd5995

“My neighbors pranked me and my roommates by stealing our furniture, so we let them keep the furniture” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s pettiest communities to tell its members a tale about the time they got back at their college pals. The post managed to garner nearly 17K upvotes as well as 278 comments admiring the netizen’s light vengefulness.

They say that college days are the happiest phase of everyone’s life, and chances are that the majority of you will back this up. You learn a ton, get the opportunity to try everything and take as many risks as you possibly can, and, most importantly, make lifelong friends. The point is, you get to live carefree for a while before the chaos of the big scary world overtakes you!

u/Pozd5995 was also enjoying their student life when, suddenly, their next-door neighbors, who were also their good buddies, decided to play a little prank on them and their roommates. The group decided that it’d be fun to steal all of the furniture out of their house while everyone was away. The Redditor managed to catch the jokesters in action, right when they took the last couch and their beanbag out. They said that they even had to tackle one of the thieves because they wanted the beanbag back so they could go home and unwind from work. Plus, it was nighttime.

The next day, however, the roommates were trying to figure out how to get back at their pals. They were impressed by how committed they had been, as they took everything: four couches, three coffee tables, a dinner table, chairs, etc. The roommates then realized that the culprits’ house was pretty small, meaning all this must’ve taken up all the open space – and that’s exactly when their petty revenge was born. They simply decided to not do anything about it.

A couple of days later, the two went over to the pranksters’ house, where they were quick to complain about how they needed to climb over the couches and tables. It’s fair to say that the prank failed miserably, as the group ended up taking all the furniture back themselves. Nice work, I guess?

What about you? Have you ever been the victim of a prank?

You know what they say: “He who laughs last, laughs best”

Image credits: Daniel X. O’Neil (not the actual photo)

As good old Wiki says, “A practical joke, or prank, is a mischievous trick played on someone, generally causing the victim to experience embarrassment, perplexity, confusion, or discomfort.” I think it’s fair to say that the majority of us have experienced it, as well as been a part of one at least a couple of times during our carefree teenage years – however, not everyone is so fond of this kind of banter.

The thing is, it can all go both ways – either you’ll end up following in the footsteps of the infamous Andy Larkin, the protagonist of a Canadian animated children’s TV series who calls himself the “world’s greatest prankster,” or you risk creating an offensive mess. But, luckily for the author and everyone involved, the stealing of the furniture wasn’t so painfully predictable, with a fun twist at the end, and will probably be a go-to story at gatherings for many years!

Fellow community members shared their thoughts on the petty revenge

Image credits: Sunset Removals (not the actual photo)