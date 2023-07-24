‘Karen’ Is Mad At This Farmer For Harvesting Her Own Crop Because She Wanted To Steal Some
Sometimes the fruits of one’s labor are literally fruits, in fact, for much of human history that has been the case. Agriculture is hard work, requiring patience, knowledge, and a decent bit of manual labor. Of course, the result is wonderful, fresh produce. Who could resist?
Well, one farmer learned that a neighboring woman could not resist and had been stealing her plums year after year and decided to share the tale with the internet. After catching her in the act, the thieving Karen had the audacity to yell at her and call her selfish. Readers had a field day mocking this entitled neighbor and sharing their own stories of people who really thought too much of themselves.
Some people’s entitlement is so developed that they will literally steal and trespass
Image credits: Robin Ellis (not the actual photo)
One farmer ended up being yelled at by a neighboring woman who would steal her plums
Image credits: Zen Chung (not the actual photo)
Image source: LaFilleDuMoulinier
Theft of fruit is a pretty classic introduction to many tales
Media and life experiences are filled with tales of people happily stealing others’ produce. One of the early chapters in “The Fellowship of the Ring” focuses on some of the characters in the middle of stealing from a local farmer. Many rural or small-town children found ways to sneak into a neighbor’s yard to grab some apples or other items. Theft is nothing new, in fact, the oldest set of recorded laws on the planet, the very cool-sounding Code of Hammurabi, has multiple sections regarding various forms of theft and the punishments for it. Generally, if caught, one could expect some form of death. However, just the fact that these laws and punishments were needed is a pretty clear indicator that people have been stealing as long as we have had stuff. The advantage of stealing food is that you can literally eat the evidence.
Of course, in OP’s story, the issue is less theft than the Karen neighbor calling OP selfish for harvesting her own fruit. Knowing you are a thief is one thing, but constructing some sort of bizarre reality where another person’s trees and the fruit from it belongs to you is mind-boggling for most of us. However, as experience shows, this sort of person is surprisingly common, so much so that one can find hundreds, if not thousands of such tales online just by searching for some combination of the words “Karen,” “story,” and “entitled.”
Some people’s entitlement would be comical if it wasn’t so annoying
Now, some variant of “Karen” has existed for at least a few decades, taking on various names and forms. The “Soccer mom” was one example of a specific persona people applied to quickly describe a certain sort of unpleasant person while, “Barbecue Becky”, “Cornerstore Caroline”, and “Permit Patty,” have also been put forth. However, none have had the ease of use or the long-lasting ability of just calling a person a “Karen.” Now, all of these aforementioned names and the “antagonist” of OP’s story are women, however, it’s important to note that in this day and age, “Karen” can just as easily be applied to a man, for example, Elon Musk being called a “space Karen” for some public statements he has made.
In general, what this woman and many of the world’s Karens have in common is a deep-seated and bewildering entitlement. When faced with the reality that the entire universe does not revolve around them, the response, as visible in this story, is to shoot the messenger. The “Karen” yells at OP, calls her selfish and no doubt made a somewhat ridiculous scene. This is a poor decision, as the plums were never her property in the first place, OP telling her this was just communicating something that had evidently been true for years.
Imagine the audacity to climb over a fence, the clearest demarcation of territory once a year to take plums from another yard. While the specifics are unclear, it’s quite likely that most of the residents of this rural French area have a pretty good idea of where one piece of territory ends and another begins. No doubt the real crime, in “Karen’s” mind, was not her theft, but simply being caught. As many of the comments below indicate, there is an unfortunate abundance of entitlement among certain people, a cause of suffering for the rest of us.
First - funny thing, here in the USA...Idaho to be exact (at least where I live) it's illegal to even take overhanging fruit. If my apples fall onto your property, those are now yours. However, if you reach up and grab one, that is theft. The tree and its contents belong to whomever owns the property the trunk resides on.
Exactly the same in England regarding the overhanging fruit. Any windfall,though, should be offered to the owner of the tree.
I don't care if my neighbours take some of my lemongrass plant for their curries etc. But some of them are just maniacs that rip big bunches. Also my next door one is a real piece of work. The whole family almost. The daughter in law likes to sweep their garden clean and throw the rubbish on my side of the garden! The old lady herself broke my avocado tree branch that didn't even go over to her side of the fence. Her excuse was the ants would climb over(and jump? They couldn't climb over the wall? The worst was the son who literally revvs his cars(plural X 3) at all times of the day, for 5-30 minutes one after another. Comes home late at night drunk, throws rubbish onto my side of the curb. beer cans & cigarette packs. The idiot literally parks 1/3 of my gateway sometimes. They have 4 cars for a terrace house! I told the father not to park in front of my house and showed documentation of their encroachment and littering over the years. My patience ran thin one fine day.
My local police FB asked me to take evidence and I did. He was revving his car at 8pm and we couldn't watch tv or hear. I made a show of recording with HP. He shouted at me holding a small stick for recording exclaming he had 36 cases and was not afraid, kicked in my gate and snatch my phone demanding I delete the video. I turned around and the fidiot was still demanding i delete the vid bcos he didn't know how. I went out, held out my hand & took the phone back. Other neighbour goaded me to report to the police & I did. Tw of them arrived before i could finish uploading the video! I showed the video & he said to just go & make a report(@station). The other came over with an authorative voice to behave like neighbours as we needed each other in times of trouble. He asked what was the issue & we should talk it out. So I told them my story. The POS tried to intterupt saying I was lying because I said he tapped me on the shoulder. He didn't hit me hard which was true.
Dummdum didn't know what tap meant in Malay. They were pissed I sprayed my side of their wall plack. Overspray, so I promised to paint it back in two weeks. Had a contractor do it over the weekend. That guy however was warned that if he created anymore issues, he couldn't blame me for using the video to report him. Selfish neighbours with so many cars. Old man even had the gall to say I didn't own the road. Was on the tip of my tongue to say, "AND YOU DO?" I told them never to park on my side, or i will get a tow truck to pull it away. Everyone was telling to put nails etc. I didn't want to escalate things. I'm a chill person. My nice neighbour helped explained I was at my wits end. I had to caregive to my brother who had trouble walking & the car in the way just meant he had to walk further and the noise from the revving disturbed his sleep and mental concentration. Everybody's in fact! Police said why didn't I report earlier? I said I had to get evidence & this guys is a gangster-
Everybody's in their 50's to 90's(gangster is 30's). Who's going to provoke him by reporting? Nice neighbour helped to speak to police for which I'm grateful. Told them about other neighbour who reported him and how he would come late at night (1-3am) with pounding music, throwing rubbish as he cleaned his car, how her son saw him do it. -Screencap of him kicking my gate. Screenshot...4ec2ed.jpg
We have planted a lot of flowering plants outside our house ( still our property). A lot of people would just pluck away flowers saying they want to use it as offering in prayers. We honestly don't mind if you pluck a few flowers, but some people would literally pluck every single flower and even those flowers that are purely ornamental and cannot be used as offering.
Oh! So there are rules what flowers can and cannot be offered? Could you share some examples, please?
