Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Mom “Borrows” Neighbor’s Pool, Badmouths Them To The Neighborhood After Being Told Off
Entitled People, Social Issues

Entitled Mom “Borrows” Neighbor’s Pool, Badmouths Them To The Neighborhood After Being Told Off

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s nice to know your neighbors. But there’s a limit to everyone’s kindness, and we must respect each other’s boundaries too.

Reddit user Hippajibba says hers was recently violated. A single mom who lives nearby decided to treat herself and her kids to a swim in the Redditor’s pool without permission.

When the woman saw the unannounced guests, she confronted them and asked the group to leave. However, the mom interpreted it as a personal insult, and tensions began to escalate.

This woman and her husband loved to relax in their pool

Image credits: Oleksandr P (not the actual image)

Until one day, their neighbors also decided to visit it—secretly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Digital Marketing Agency NTWRK (not the actual image)

Image credits: hippajibba

People value their privacy and good neighbors understand this

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

This story illustrate why we’re generally so wary of those who live around us. In fact, according to a survey conducted in May, only 17% of people trust their neighbors with a house key. However, it’s worth mentioning that the number seems to increase with age — people 60 or older are twice as likely to leave a house key with a neighbor than people aged 18-29.

ADVERTISEMENT

But no matter how much you trust your neighbors, you may not want them in your backyard, especially if there’s something that might cause accidents, like a pool.

The study also discovered that 81% of people value privacy from their neighbors—only 19% said it’s not really a concern.

To increase it:

  • 26% of respondents installed a fence or privacy screen;
  • 24% of respondents planted trees;
  • 15% of respondents arranged their patio furniture or patio layout;
  • and 6% of respondents added soundproofing materials to their patio or yard.

The most common disputes the respondents have had with their neighbors were about noise (24%), parking (19%), pets or children (17%), properly lines (16%), trash disposal (9%), and splitting cost for shared amenities (6%).

Interestingly, 54% reported they’ve never had one. Hopefully, the woman who made the Reddit post can settle hers, too.

Most of those who read the story said the woman did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some, however, thought the woman should’ve been more empathetic

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
banzai_88 avatar
Kristen Woehlke
Kristen Woehlke
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, the YTA kiddies are doing it again! She was certainly NOT TA! Her pool, her home, her rules! Run along kiddies, let the adults talk!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As usual, the YTAs are people who think politely standing up for yourself in any way makes you TA. The 'kods' need to learn respect for other people's property, because their mother isn't going to teach them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
banzai_88 avatar
Kristen Woehlke
Kristen Woehlke
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, the YTA kiddies are doing it again! She was certainly NOT TA! Her pool, her home, her rules! Run along kiddies, let the adults talk!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As usual, the YTAs are people who think politely standing up for yourself in any way makes you TA. The 'kods' need to learn respect for other people's property, because their mother isn't going to teach them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda