 Woman Finds The Perfect Way To Deal With Neighbor Using Her Trash Can | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds The Perfect Way To Deal With Neighbor Using Her Trash Can
30points
Recycling

Woman Finds The Perfect Way To Deal With Neighbor Using Her Trash Can

Justin Sandberg and
Gabija Saveiskyte

“’You shall love your neighbor as yourself” is an often repeated line from the Bible, one that most people would recognize immediately. But knowing something and applying it in your own life are two pretty different things, as most of us have experienced our own, aptly named “neighbor from hell.”

One netizen discovered that her neighbors were basically using her trash cans for everything they didn’t want to place on their own, from old food to dog poop. Both the smell and the entitlement were giving her a real headache, so she decided that enough was enough and got a bit of well-earned revenge.

Trash can etiquette seems like it should be a no brainer

Image credits: Forest Service Northern Region (not the actual photo)

But one woman shared her experience with horrible neighbors that thought they could just leave rotting food in her garbage

Image credits: the blowup (not the actual photo)

Image credits: James Day (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CanadasNeighbor

OP gave some more details and answered questions

Some readers gave her additional ways to get back at these neighbors

Others shared similar stories with rude and entitled people

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Recycling
Homepage
Trending
Recycling
Homepage
Next in Recycling
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda