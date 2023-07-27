Woman Finds The Perfect Way To Deal With Neighbor Using Her Trash Can

“’You shall love your neighbor as yourself” is an often repeated line from the Bible, one that most people would recognize immediately. But knowing something and applying it in your own life are two pretty different things, as most of us have experienced our own, aptly named “neighbor from hell.”

One netizen discovered that her neighbors were basically using her trash cans for everything they didn’t want to place on their own, from old food to dog poop. Both the smell and the entitlement were giving her a real headache, so she decided that enough was enough and got a bit of well-earned revenge.

Trash can etiquette seems like it should be a no brainer

Image credits: Forest Service Northern Region (not the actual photo)

But one woman shared her experience with horrible neighbors that thought they could just leave rotting food in her garbage

Image credits: the blowup (not the actual photo)

Image credits: James Day (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CanadasNeighbor

OP gave some more details and answered questions

Some readers gave her additional ways to get back at these neighbors

Others shared similar stories with rude and entitled people