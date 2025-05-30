ADVERTISEMENT

While some people are blessed with nice neighbors who they get along with or even are friends with, not everyone is so lucky. Some neighbors are straight-up a curse to live next to — they’re rude, entitled, and just unpleasant to be around.

As you might’ve guessed, that’s what today’s OP’s neighbor looks like. The problem began when this woman started parking in the OP’s spot and insisting that the landlord let her do so. Then, when such a claim was proven false, all hell broke loose.

While some neighbors are a blessing from heaven, others can be the exact opposite

Like the lady from this story — one day she decided she wanted to claim the person’s parking spot without asking anyone

So, she simply started parking there like it was nothing and the person decided to reach out to her

A friendly note made the woman annoyed and she started blabbing about having the landlord’s permission to park there, which was false

From that point on, she started deliberately making the person’s life hell — lying to them about neighbors, blocking their car, and things like that

The OP lives in an apartment complex, which has around 20 different units. Each apartment has its own parking spot that comes with the rent. An apartment getting its own parking spot isn’t such a rare occurrence. As long as there’s a parking lot associated with the building, flats usually get them, which, of course, costs extra. In fact, in some rare cases, they might even get 2 spots, especially if the place has 2 or more bedrooms.

For 3 years, the original poster parked in their sport without any trouble. Then, around 2 months before this post was born, a random lady, who is in her 40s or 50s, starts parking in their spot. The storyteller dubbed her as Karen, because, as the story will show you, she fits the description of this entitled ladystereotypeperfectly.

The first time it happened, the OP assumed that maybe a woman was dropping something off or forgot the spot wasn’t hers or something like that. You know, human error, happens to the best of us.

But when that continued happening over and over again, the person understood that human error wasn’t the case here – it was deliberate, not a mistake. What makes matters worse, now since the OP couldn’t park in their assigned spot, they were forced to squeeze into visitor spots. That is extremely uncomfortable, especially if they are carrying groceries or just coming back from a long day at work.

So, they decided to leave a friendly note on the car “Hey this is my spot please don’t park here thanks :)”. The next day the woman appeared in front of the original poster’s door with an annoyed face, explaining that they had permission from the landlord to park there. Only she didn’t have any proof of that, but was insistent that it was true and that the person was rude to ask her to do otherwise.

So, since the woman couldn’t give proof of the agreement, the OP asked the landlord about it. Turns out, there was no agreement, as you could’ve guessed. Yet, this clarification didn’t make things any better.

In fact, it made things worse. The entitled lady started becoming aggressive. She started parking so close you couldn’t even get into a car properly. Technically, parking a car so close to another that the doors can’t openisn’t illegal, yet some might consider it at least a little immoral, especially if done deliberately, like in this case. Like, you’re intentionally making another person’s day harder, that’s just a jerk-ish move.

Besides this aggressive parking, this woman also started telling other residents that the post’s author was harassing her, making them a villain, when she was actually the one. We would say that it looks like a textbook behavior of a narcissist, doesn’t it? Of course, slapping a label like that on a stranger isn’t right, but her unreasonable actions have to stem from somewhere and narcissism might be it.

Her villainous actions reached a peak when one day she parked sideways in the visitor spot behind the OP’s car, blocking it. When asked to move the car, she wouldn’t, trapping the original poster.

This kind of childish rivalry made the person come online to ask what to do – this can’t go on, as it seems to be getting out of hand for a while now. Who knows what this woman will do next?

Well, netizens were sure about one thing – the OP shouldn’t tiptoe around this woman and start doing things like calling a tow truck, reporting everything to the landlord, and stuff like that. After all, letting a bully walk over you won’t solve anything, you have to take action and then maybe they’ll lose motivation to do their thing.

What would you do in the OP’s case? Share your takes in the comments!

When the person asked online how they should deal with this bully, netizens told them to do bold stuff, like calling the tow truck and reporting her

