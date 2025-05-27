“Entitled Neighbor Demands I Stop Using My Own WiFi Because It’s Distracting Her Plants”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting along with your neighbors is a challenge and a half. On the one hand, they can potentially become your friends. On the other hand, if you simply don’t click or they keep ignoring your boundaries, things can get pretty awkward. And though a bit of friction is to be expected, some interactions make your jaw drop.

Redditor u/Spitchange amused the EntitledPeople online group with a story about his entitled neighbor. He shared how the plant-loving woman accused him of “disrupting the vibrational energy of her succulents” with his WiFi, demanding that he change his behavior. Check out the full story below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has gotten in touch with the author, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from him.

It’s important to be tolerant of other people’s beliefs; however, if they start ignoring your boundaries, it might be time to gently push back

Image credits: Olha Ruskykh / pexels

One internet user shared how shocked he was when a neighbor, who’s very into new-age spirituality, accused him of damaging her plants’ spiritual welfare… with his WiFi

Image credits: Buro Millennial / pexels

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels

Image credits: Spitchange

Setting and enforcing healthy boundaries may be awkward at first, but it’s vital if you want to protect your interests

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / pexels

Nobody enjoys being judged and told what they should or should not do out of the blue. And you can feel really taken aback if someone suddenly starts accusing you of having a negative impact on their plants’ spiritual welfare.

It’s even more frustrating if your neighbors demand that you either turn off your WiFi during certain hours or give them control over your router entirely. That goes beyond neighborly concern and intrudes on your freedom. Having your WiFi on whenever you need to use it is a very different situation from, say, blasting loud music, which annoys the entire building.

If you find that someone constantly ignores your boundaries, whether they’re your neighbor, friend, colleague, or relative, then proper communication is the best tool in your arsenal. You want to be extremely clear about your expectations moving forward after you explain how the person’s behavior negatively affects you.

The key is not to be judgmental (they’ll only get defensive) while also standing your ground. It’s best to go for a mix of firmness, friendliness, fairness, and diplomacy.

Verywell Mind notes that setting boundaries can be hard and uncomfortable at first. So, you could start small and focus on one boundary with one person at a time. If you’re feeling particularly nervous, you could write out what you want to say and practice the interaction in front of a mirror.

Meanwhile, try to keep things clear, focused, and simple. “Less is more with boundary setting. Try not to overload someone with too many details at first. Just pick the main thing that is bothering you and focus on that.”

A person who has healthy boundaries:

Can say ‘no’ and is able to accept someone else saying ‘no’ to them;

Clearly communicates their wants and needs;

Respect the needs of other individuals, as well as their own;

Respect other people’s opinions, values, and beliefs, even if they’re different;

Is flexible without compromising their needs in unhealthy ways.

Meanwhile, someone who has unhealthy boundaries usually communicates their wants and needs poorly, has trouble saying ‘no’ or accepting someone else telling them ‘no,’ compromises their values, beliefs, and opinions to satisfy others, overshares personal info, and tries to manipulate others to do something they don’t want to.

Some research actually indicates that WiFi may harm plant growth, but there’s nothing spiritual about this

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels

‘Spiritual disruptions’ and neighbors who ignore your boundaries aside, WiFi may actually have an adverse effect on plant health and growth. However, more in-depth research is needed to study the long-term effects.

One study from July 2016, which sought to replicate previous work conducted by Danish high school students as part of their science fair project, looked at how radiation from WiFi routers affects the germination and growth of several plants, including garden cress, broccoli, red clover, and pea.

According to researchers from Trent University, radiation from WiFi “reduces root and shoot growth, contributes to chlorosis, alters the size of leaves, and reduces fine root hairs in several of the species tested.”

They add that “radiation generated by a WiFi router, at levels well below international guidelines for microwave radiation, adversely affects plant growth and may interfere with a plant’s ability to protect itself from opportunistic mold.”

While the WiFi router radiation did not affect any of the germination of the species tested, it did significantly reduce the dry weight of the broccoli and peas. Some species’ root growth was inhibited, causing the tops to turn brown. Meanwhile, the broccoli seedlings that the researchers kept closest to the router grew away from it.

Have you ever had someone accuse you of disrupting their plants’ spiritual welfare before, dear Pandas? What’s the biggest, most bizarre argument you’ve ever had with your neighbor? How would you have handled the situation if you were in the author’s shoes? Let us know in the comments below!

