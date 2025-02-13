ADVERTISEMENT

When you live around other people, you have to find a way to coexist with them. A full-blown neighborhood war doesn’t benefit anyone.

So, after Rachel Bigio, a realtor from Los Angeles, and her husband were approached by the woman next door asking them to turn down their yard lights, the couple obliged.

However, instead of showing some appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, the lady soon came back with even more demands. Unsure about how to react, Rachel described the situation on Threads and asked everyone to share any advice they might have. Here’s what she wrote.

RELATED:

    Sometimes being neighborly means making compromises, even when they might be a little inconvenient

    House exterior at night with bright light, reflecting neighbor complaints about illumination.

    Image credits: Smurfgrl84 (not the actual photo)

    But what happens when their requests turn into demands that disrupt your day-to-day life?

    Social media post about neighbors' complaints regarding backyard lights and reactions to them.

    Social media post about couple addressing neighbor's complaints about lights, discussing persistence of issues.

    Post from thelittleorangetable discussing neighbor's complaints about light in kitchen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post addressing neighbor's complaints about exterior light.

    Image credits: thelittleorangetable

    Neighbors arguing outside near a brick fence about light complaints.

    Image credits: Image-Source (Not the actual photo)

    As the woman’s story went viral, she answered some of the biggest questions people had for her

    Neighbor's complaints about light discussed in online comments, addressing kitchen lighting and window shades.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern kitchen interior with warm lighting and plants, highlighting neighbors' light complaints.

    Image credits: thelittleorangetable

    Social media comments about couple reacting to neighbor's light complaints.

    Social media comments discussing neighbor's complaints about indoor and flood lighting.

    Social media comments about neighbors' light complaints and ongoing issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments discussing neighbor's light complaints: suggestions on installing curtains or blinds.

    Neighbors discuss complaints about lights in online comments.

    Neighbors discuss complaints about lights due to wildlife problems like coyotes and raccoons in their area.

    Comments discussing neighbor's complaints about lights and a couple's efforts to address them.

    Social media exchange over neighbor's complaints about light pollution.

    Neighbors discuss critters, mentioning coyotes and a terrier's reactions, relating to complaints about light distractions.

    Comments discussing solutions and challenges with neighbor's light complaints.

    The post has received a lot of reactions and advice

    Neighbor complains about light pollution from security lights shining into bedroom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Neighbor complains about the couple's light; response stresses managing blinds.

    Comment about neighbors' bright lights disturbing sleep for 30+ years.

    Comment addressing neighbor's light complaints, suggesting curtains to block view into house.

    Comment discussing neighbor's complaints about indoor lighting setup, seeking a reasonable solution for both sides.

    Neighbor's complaint about light, a comment discussing motion sensor floodlights and their impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!