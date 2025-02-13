ADVERTISEMENT

When you live around other people, you have to find a way to coexist with them. A full-blown neighborhood war doesn’t benefit anyone.

So, after Rachel Bigio, a realtor from Los Angeles, and her husband were approached by the woman next door asking them to turn down their yard lights, the couple obliged.

However, instead of showing some appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, the lady soon came back with even more demands. Unsure about how to react, Rachel described the situation on Threads and asked everyone to share any advice they might have. Here’s what she wrote.

Sometimes being neighborly means making compromises, even when they might be a little inconvenient

But what happens when their requests turn into demands that disrupt your day-to-day life?

As the woman’s story went viral, she answered some of the biggest questions people had for her

The post has received a lot of reactions and advice

