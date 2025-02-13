Couple Try To React To Neighbor’s Complains About The Light, But The List Keeps Growing
When you live around other people, you have to find a way to coexist with them. A full-blown neighborhood war doesn’t benefit anyone.
So, after Rachel Bigio, a realtor from Los Angeles, and her husband were approached by the woman next door asking them to turn down their yard lights, the couple obliged.
However, instead of showing some appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, the lady soon came back with even more demands. Unsure about how to react, Rachel described the situation on Threads and asked everyone to share any advice they might have. Here’s what she wrote.
Sometimes being neighborly means making compromises, even when they might be a little inconvenient
Image credits: Smurfgrl84 (not the actual photo)
But what happens when their requests turn into demands that disrupt your day-to-day life?
Image credits: thelittleorangetable
Image credits: Image-Source (Not the actual photo)
As the woman’s story went viral, she answered some of the biggest questions people had for her
Image credits: thelittleorangetable
The post has received a lot of reactions and advice
Two words - blackout curtains. Your neighbor could certainly take the initiative to solve this problem by putting them in her own bedroom, and leaving you and your lights alone.
why solve your own problem if you can annoy others and then complain when it doesn't get solved?
Two words - blackout curtains. Your neighbor could certainly take the initiative to solve this problem by putting them in her own bedroom, and leaving you and your lights alone.
why solve your own problem if you can annoy others and then complain when it doesn't get solved?
25
2