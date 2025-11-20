"Anticrepuscular Rays is an image of the Cono de Arita that I captured with my Mavic 4 Pro in the remote region of La Puna, Argentina. The Cono de Arita is one of those surreal places that feels as if it were dropped straight out of a dream or a sci-fi film. Rising almost 200 metres from the middle of the vast Arizaro Salt Flat in north-western Argentina, this near-perfect cone stands completely alone in the landscape. It looks exactly like a volcano, but surprisingly, it isn’t. It’s made of rock and salt, not lava. Its symmetry and isolation make it visually striking and a bit mysterious. Locals consider it a sacred site.



Sunset is the best time to photograph the cone if you’re hoping to capture that iconic long shadow stretching across the salt flat. But weather conditions and cloud cover out here are notoriously unpredictable. I was travelling with a group, leading a photography workshop in the region, and we were all hoping for something special.



At first glance, it might seem as though there’s just one obvious shot to take here. But over the years, each visit has revealed something new, from wild cloud formations that made it look as if the cone were erupting, to this year’s once-in-a-lifetime moment with anticrepuscular rays. When I noticed the rays starting to form, I grabbed my tripod and quickly shot from the ground with my Nikon Z9 and a 14–24mm lens at f/8, ISO 64. It was a good frame, but I instantly realised that if I could get the drone in the air quickly and high enough, I could align the rays so they appeared to radiate perfectly from the tip of the cone. The drone shot came together in seconds, just before the light faded. I managed only a couple of frames before the rays disappeared, but it was enough.



I love photographing La Puna with a drone. It’s such a remote area that there are no restrictions, and the compositional possibilities are endless. Some photographers didn’t believe the shot was real; they assumed it was a long exposure or a radial blur effect in Photoshop. But it’s a single capture, exactly as it appeared in that unforgettable moment. La Puna remains one of my favourite places on Earth. It never fails to surprise me. Every trip delivers something wild and beautiful. I’ll be heading there again next year and I honestly can’t wait to go back."