The winners of the 2024 Nature inFocus Photography competition were announced on February 12th, following a record-breaking 14,180 entries from 42 countries. This annual competition honors photographers who capture rare moments in nature and highlight important conservation issues.
Nature InFocus, founded in 2014 by Rohit and Kalyan Varma in Bangalore, has grown into a platform that brings together wildlife photographers, filmmakers, conservationists, and nature lovers. The organization is dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate nature and raise awareness about its preservation.
Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "The Final Act" By Anirudh Laxmipathy
Location: Kolsa, Tadoba
"Kuwani, the legendary tigress of Kolsa, still reigns at 14. A wild boar strays too close, unaware of the danger nearby. In a flash, she launches forward, muscles tensed, claws unsheathed. The jungle falls silent as she makes her move."
This year, the Photographer of the Year Portfolio award went to Supun Dilshan for Trapped Between Worlds, a captivating visual story that highlights the struggles of Sri Lankan elephants as they face increasing challenges in landscapes altered by human development.
Anish Andheria, President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, remarked, "It’s heartbreaking to see development at loggerheads with the places these wild animals call home. Their habitat is already shrinking at an alarming rate due to multiple anthropogenic factors. But with the rise of linear infrastructure, especially in regions like India and Sri Lanka, we’re only going to see more of these come up. This is one of the greatest threats to wildlife today."
Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Time To Run" By Merche Llobera
Location: Baja California Sur, Mexico
"Mobulas scatter in all directions as a killer whale cuts through their ranks, looking for its next meal. In the chaos, the photographer becomes part of the frenzy, feeling the brush of fins as the rays rush past."
Winner In Young Photographer: "Through The Looking Leaf" By Salahuddin Ahmed
Location: Sundarganj, Bangladesh
"A damselfly peers through a hole in a vibrant green leaf, offering a glimpse into its delicate world. The contrast between the insect’s form and the leaf’s texture highlights the small yet intricate wonders hidden in the undergrowth."
The photography contest is open to both adults and young photographers, with winners selected in categories such as Animal Portraits, Animal Behavior, Conservation Photography, Creative Nature Photography, Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat, and Photographer of the Year – Portfolio. The "Young Photographer" award is specifically for participants aged 17 and under, celebrating emerging and passionate young talent.
According to the organizers, this year's winners were selected by a 6-member jury, which included wildlife photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Anish Andheria, filmmaker and TV presenter Malaika Vaz, wildlife biologist Nandini Velho, and wildlife photographer Shivang Mehta. The jury and the awards were curated by Kalyan Varma, co-founder of Nature inFocus.
Runner-Up In Animal Portraits: "On Thin Ice" By Philippe Ricordel
Location: Hokkaido, Japan
"In the icy waters of Japan’s Nemuro Strait, a Steller’s sea eagle teeters on a drifting ice floe, wings spread wide to steady itself. A sudden wave nearly topples the bird, highlighting the risks of winter life at sea. If submerged, the weight of wet feathers could make escape nearly impossible, turning a simple misstep into real danger."
Runner-Up In Animal Portraits: "Crowned By Nature" By Prashanthan Yogendranathan
Location: Wilpattu National Park, Sri Lanka
"In the still waters of Wilpattu National Park, a water buffalo rises from its swim, crowned with a garland of floating weeds. This fleeting adornment adds an unexpected touch of elegance to the buffalo’s rugged presence."
Bored Panda spoke with Saloni Sawant, Content Curator at Nature inFocus, to learn more about this year’s competition. She explained that the judging process for the Nature inFocus Photography Awards is a thorough, three-month journey with several rounds.
"It begins with the Nature inFocus team reviewing all submitted images, where nearly 50% are filtered out due to technical inconsistencies or failure to meet the competition’s specifications.
The shortlisted images then move to the next stage, where the jury conducts two independent rounds of evaluation, reviewing each image before selecting the top 40–50 entries per category.
The final three rounds are the most intensive—jury members and curators come together to discuss every image in detail. Each juror champions their favorite, presenting arguments for why it deserves recognition. These deliberations ultimately determine the winning images."
Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Escaping The Smoke" By Seyan Hirani
Location: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
"Midday in the savanna, a leopardess named Kazuri rested in the shade before climbing a hill to scan for prey. As she moved toward a tree, a perfectly positioned frame captured her against a smoky backdrop, creating a striking and dramatic scene."
Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Tangled Meal" By Tinnapat Netcharussaeng
Location: Koh Losin, Thailand
"A sea turtle glides through vibrant blue waters, its beak wrapped around a delicate jellyfish. The jellyfish’s long tentacles resemble strands of spaghetti, adding to the visual drama of this underwater encounter—an age-old dance between predator and prey."
According to Sawant, one of the most remarkable aspects of the 2024 competition has been the sheer diversity of images submitted. "Even after a decade of running this contest, we continue to be amazed by fresh perspectives, innovative storytelling, and the evolving ways people document nature. This year, we've seen a surge in photographers using accessible technology, such as mobile phones, to capture stunning imagery. In fact, the winning image in our Young Photographer category was taken on an iPhone!"
Runner-Up In Animal Behavior: "Midnight Predators" By Tibor Litauszki
Location: Germany
"As darkness settles over the water, alpine newts begin their silent hunt. They drift between clusters of frog eggs, each one angling for a meal before the night ends. Competing with one another, they move deliberately, their sleek forms illuminated by a faint glow, revealing the quiet but ruthless nature of their feast."
Runner-Up Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award: "An Unlikely Refuge" By Chaitanya Rawat
Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan
"A leopard peers from behind a window frame in an abandoned Jaipur building. While a testament to its adaptability, this scene also underscores the loss of natural habitats. As forests shrink, leopards venture into human settlements, increasing the risk of conflict between humans and wildlife."
As wildlife conservation becomes an increasingly urgent issue, photography has proven to be a powerful tool in raising awareness. We asked about the impact the Nature inFocus Photography Awards hopes to make in inspiring action for wildlife conservation.
"For conservation to be effective, it needs a strong emotional connection; people must feel before they act. Photography has the power to bridge that gap. The images showcased in the competition are not just visually striking; they tell urgent stories about our natural world, its beauty, and its fragility. When people see powerful imagery, whether it’s of breathtaking landscapes, rare species, or the devastating consequences of environmental destruction, it compels them to care, engage, and, hopefully, take action."
Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Drifting Universe" By Massimo Giorgetta
Location: Lembeh Strait, Indonesia
Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Symmetry" By Lukasz Gwizdziel
Location: Northern Poland
"For years, a quiet pool has been the setting for countless bird encounters. One autumn, a photographer dedicated weeks to observing cranes, approaching only under the cover of night to avoid disturbance. On a morning when the forecast promised perfection, the rising sun remained hidden, its light diffused by mist. The cranes, enveloped in this ethereal glow, stood in perfect harmony against the backdrop."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "The Watchful Hunter" By Prashanthan Yogendranathan
Location: Kuman National Park, Sri Lanka
"A leopard’s gaze cuts through the dappled light of Kumana National Park. Perfectly concealed against the rough bark of a tree, it waits, watching quietly before vanishing into the forest once again."
Winner In Animal Behavior: "Sharks In School" By Angela Albi And August Paula
Location: Athuruga, Maldives
"A school of hardyhead silversides moves in perfect sync, twisting and turning to escape a squad of blacktip reef sharks. The fish react in waves, each shift an attempt to stay just out of reach. But the sharks are relentless, weaving through the silvery mass, waiting for a mistake to strike."
Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Desert Duel" By Pradyut Kumar Das
Location: Tal Chhapar, Rajasthan
"In the arid expanse of Rajasthan, two spiny-tailed lizards engage in a battle of strength and strategy."
Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Beneath The Surface" By Amith Kiran Menezes
Location: Mangalore, Karnataka
"Hidden in the soil, a tiger beetle larva lay in wait, its burrow both shelter and hunting ground. Anchored by tiny hooks on its back, it remained motionless until the perfect moment. Then, in a flash, it struck, pulling its unsuspecting prey underground."
Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Deadly Grasp" By Roman Willi
Location: Lucerne, Switzerland
"A wasp spider holds its struggling prey, its intricate web a trap woven with precision. Captured with a custom-built CCTV macro lens, this image offers an intimate, wide-angle view of a hunter at work."
Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Wings In Chaos" By Rajan Desai
Location: Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve, Canada
"Standing on a cliff, the photographer observed the relentless motion of a Northern Gannet colony in action. To do justice to this scene of organized chaos, he used a stack of 50+ photographs, capturing the swirling mass of birds in flight—a striking portrayal of the colony’s ceaseless energy."
Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Split Worlds" By Tinnapat Netcharussaeng
Location: Raja Ampat Regency, Indonesia
"Two blacktip reef sharks cruise through the shallow waters of the Raja Ampat Archipelago. Above them, the jagged islands rise in the distance, completing a striking scene that captures both the land and the life beneath the surface."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "An Ancient Sculpture" By Udhaya Sankar Alias Vinith M
Location: Madurai
"Most of the time I go for a walk near the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple of Madurai to do street photography. On that night I spotted that something big with white feathers was crossing from the trees to this majestic gopuram. On that day I forgot to setup my camera, eventually ran to the spot while setting up my camera and captured this beautiful creature standing like an ancient sculpture."
Winner In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "He Looks To The Heavens" By Jacquie Matechuk
Location: Andean Mountains, Ecuador
"High in the Andean mountains of Ecuador, Tony, a large male Spectacled Bear, sought refuge from the midday heat in the embrace of a century-old fig tree. Draped in Spanish moss, the tree swayed gently with the rhythm of the canyon’s breath. As a light rain began to fall, he stood and turned his face skyward, as if welcoming the cool relief."
Runner-Up In Animal Behavior: "The Tiny Titan" By Padmanava Santra
Location: Barasat, West Bengal
"With the strength of a warrior, a weaver ant hauls a dragonfly wing, a prize nearly twice its size. Step by step, it follows an invisible trail home. A slow shutter speed captures its determined march, highlighting the precision and teamwork that make ants some of nature’s most efficient and tireless workers."
Runner-Up In Young Photographer: "Who’s There?" By Danuja Palihawadana Arachchi
Location: Minneriya National Park, Sri Lanka
"In Minneriya National Park, the photographer scoured the landscape for the mighty elephant—surely, one of the largest land mammals couldn't be that hard to find. But after hours of searching, the first glimpse wasn’t of a towering silhouette, but a lone trunk emerging from the wilderness."
Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "The Water Walker" By Surya Ramachandran
Location: Hemya, Ladakh
"In November 2021, on the banks of the Indus, the photographer was met with an unexpected sight. After an unsuccessful attempt at hunting Bharal, a snow leopard paused to rest before making a bold move—crossing the river and vanishing into the rugged mountains. For a brief moment, the elusive ghost of the Himalayas revealed itself."
Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Golden Drift" By Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai
Location: Buriram, Thailand
"Three ducklings float gently on a golden pond, their silhouettes framed by the warm glow of the setting sun. A quiet moment of simple beauty, reflecting the softness of nature."
Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Kiss" By Maksymilian Paczkowski
Location: Helgoland, Germany
"On Helgoland, among the northern gannet colonies, a mating pair briefly connected while another bird soared past in the background. Experimenting with an unconventional lens led to this intimate moment captured in motion."
Winner In Animal Portraits: "Tree Huggers" By Pruthvi B
Location: Mysore, India
"A mother leopard scales a tree with effortless grace, her cub watching from below before following her lead. Captured on a camera trap set near Mysore, this moment reveals not just the intricate bond between a mother and her cub but also the instinctual behavior of the cat."
Winner In Creative Nature Photography: "Balancing Act" By Kai Kolodziej
Location: Austria
"A few snails rest delicately on blades of grass, their fragile forms highlighted against the soft glow of a backlit setup."
Runner-Up In Creative Nature Photography: "Spinning Seeds" By Tibor Litauszki
Location: Germany
"The winged fruit of Acer negundo came to life through the lens, its motion captured using a long exposure, continuous lighting, and a second-curtain flash. This technique preserved the delicate spin while the backlight created striking reflections."
Runner-Up In Young Photographer: "Is That A Big Fish?" By Rohan Shah
Location: Lake Magadi, Kenya
"From a helicopter over Lake Magadi, a mesmerizing sight unfolded—a group of lesser flamingos taking flight in the shape of a fish, framed by the lake’s striking patterns. These colors and formations result from chemical changes in the algae, creating a breathtaking natural canvas."
Runner-Up In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Can I Get A Ride?" By Ramprasad Dutta
Location: Bankura, West Bengal
"A common house gecko (Hemidactylus frenatus) clings to a car window, its wide, unblinking eyes peering through the glass. Found across Asia and Oceania, these adaptable reptiles thrive in human spaces, often appearing in the most unexpected places—like this one, hitching a ride."
Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Life In B&w" By Satish H
Location: Bangalore, Karnataka
"Mantises are usually active hunters, seen on grasslands or perched on twigs. This one, however, remained still on a palm leaf, resembling a quiet prayer. The palm’s natural lines framed the scene beautifully, making for a striking composition against the sky."
Special Mention Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award: "Gravediggers" By Lukasz Gwizdziel
Location: Northern Poland
"Drought and human activity have devastated this floodplain, leaving only shallow pools. As water vanishes, fish struggle to survive, while birds seize an easy meal."
Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "The Rising" By Linto John
Location: Kole Wetlands, Kerala
"A barn swallow gliding effortlessly over the sprouting Wetlands."
Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Glowing Trails" By Omkar Dharwadkar
Location: Surla, Goa
"These Dipthera larvae are a unique kind of glow worm, using their bioluminescence not just to shine but to lure unsuspecting prey. Known to be predatory, they remain largely understudied, especially in India."
Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Hide And Steal" By Sarthak Agrawal
Location: Aurangabad, Maharashtra
"A common myna guards its nest while an Indian palm squirrel waits patiently behind a nesting hole, hoping to steal some nesting material. Captured in an ancient Mughal garden in Aurangabad, this scene plays out among coconut trees that are home to parakeets, mynas, and owls. The stark tree trunks, the curve of the squirrel’s tail, and the simple yet compelling interaction come together in this high-contrast black-and-white frame."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Winter Is 'Hare'" By Arkaprava Ghosh
Location: Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
"At 14,000 feet in Spiti, the woolly hare blends seamlessly into its snow-covered surroundings. Camouflaged beneath a rock, it rests in the extreme cold, perfectly adapted to its high-altitude home."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Misty Morning" By Hira Punjabi
Location: Hokkaido, Japan
"At sunrise in Hokkaido, red-crowned cranes move through a veil of mist, their graceful forms almost like brushstrokes on a canvas."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Dreaming In The Reeds" By Lukasz Gwizdziel
Location: Northern Poland
"A soundless drone captures a family of wild boars deep in sleep, nestled within a reed bed. Their warmth and closeness reflect the quiet bonds of life in the wild, undisturbed and at peace under the open sky."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Life In A Box" By Sarthak Agrawal
Location: Aurangabad, Maharashtra
"A barn owl roosts in the geometric confines of an apartment complex near a city flyover. The stark contrast between its dark shelter and the white building evokes a sense of confinement, yet the owl remains undisturbed—a silent observer in an urban maze."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "On The Way Home" By Tibor Litauszki
Location: Germany
"A bat returns to the safety of its tree hollow after a night of hunting. For the photographer, capturing this image took over 50 nights of observation. Using manual focus, strobe flash, and in-camera multiple exposure, the shot was framed from inside the hollow, showing the bat’s precise approach toward its refuge."
Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "An Illusion" By Tibor Litauszki
Location: Hungary
"Nature crafts mesmerizing patterns across the saline lakes of Akasztó. While composing an aerial shot, a dozen geese took flight beneath the drone, aligning perfectly within the scene. Definitely a photo that takes one a few minutes to understand."
Winner, Photographer Of The Year – Portfolio: "Trapped Between Worlds" By Supun Dilshan
Location: Sri Lanka
"As Sri Lanka's wild elephants lose their habitats, can they survive in a human-dominated landscape?"
Special Mention Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award:
Location: Chennai, India
"A boat glides through oil-streaked waters in Ennore Creek, days after Cyclone Michaung. The spill, a toxic aftermath, stains the water and threatens marine life, livelihoods, and ecosystems."
Special Mention Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award: "Sacred Waters, Toxic Reality" By Somenath Mukhopadhyay
Location: New Delhi
"A devotee stands in the Yamuna River, offering prayers to the sun. Once revered, the river now ranks among the world’s most polluted, choked by industrial waste, sewage, and agricultural runoff."
Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Deadly Elegance" By Raghuram Annadana
Location: Bengaluru, India
"The tiny mosquito holds the distinction of being Earth's deadliest creature, transmitting diseases like malaria and dengue. Yet, under a microscope, its wings reveal a delicate, intricate beauty. This image was created using a 20X objective under polarized light and focus stacking to bring out every fine detail."
Winner Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award: "Lost To The Tracks" By Supun Dilshan
Location: Welikanda, Sri Lanka
"Another elephant falls victim to a train accident in Sri Lanka, a tragic reminder of the ongoing conflict between wildlife and infrastructure. This spot has seen many such losses, highlighting the urgent need for stronger protective measures. Without action, these gentle giants will continue to pay the price for human negligence."
Special Mention Of Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award: "Traditions At Odds" By Hiren Khatri
Location: Arunachal Pradesh, India
"The Aran Festival reflects the Adi tribe’s deep cultural traditions, where hunting has long played a role in rituals and sustenance. Species like the Grey Peacock-Pheasant and Kalij Pheasant are part of these customs, highlighting the evolving dialogue between heritage and conservation in an ever-changing landscape."