Bored Panda spoke with Saloni Sawant, Content Curator at Nature inFocus, to learn more about this year’s competition. She explained that the judging process for the Nature inFocus Photography Awards is a thorough, three-month journey with several rounds.

"It begins with the Nature inFocus team reviewing all submitted images, where nearly 50% are filtered out due to technical inconsistencies or failure to meet the competition’s specifications.

The shortlisted images then move to the next stage, where the jury conducts two independent rounds of evaluation, reviewing each image before selecting the top 40–50 entries per category.

The final three rounds are the most intensive—jury members and curators come together to discuss every image in detail. Each juror champions their favorite, presenting arguments for why it deserves recognition. These deliberations ultimately determine the winning images."