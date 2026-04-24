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Boy’s Troubled Past Emerges As Parents Are Charged After Fatal Statue Incident With Tourist
A young woman in a gray hoodie smiles, hugging a black and white Boston terrier. Boy's troubled past.
Society, World

Boy’s Troubled Past Emerges As Parents Are Charged After Fatal Statue Incident With Tourist

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The 13-year-old boy tied to the tragic passing of tourist Chiara Jaconis had allegedly shown a troubling pattern.

Long before he threw a statue at Chiara and took her life, the boy engaged in a dangerous “habit” that parents should have curbed, prosecutors said.

“The law is doing a very poor job of tracking morality here,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Chiara and her boyfriend were on a dream holiday, celebrating her 30th birthday in Naples.
    • Their trip ended in tragedy just as the couple were ready to fly back home.
    • Prosecutors have been pushing for accountability in Chiara’s case and have blamed the parents for ignoring warning signs.

    The 13-year-old boy tied to the tragic passing of tourist Chiara Jaconis had allegedly shown a troubling pattern

    CCTV footage shows a man with a suitcase and a woman with a backpack on a cobblestone street. Part of a Boy's Troubled Past.

    Image credits: tgcom24

    The 13-year-old boy did not face criminal charges over Chiara Jaconis’ passing because the law in Italy states that children under the age of 14 cannot be held criminally liable for any offense.

    However, prosecutors have been pushing for accountability in Chiara’s case and have blamed the parents for ignoring warning signs.

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    A smartphone displaying an image of a broken statue on a gravel-like surface, relating to a boy's troubled past and a fatal statue incident.

    Image credits: tgcom24

    A social media comment discussing a boy's troubled past, saying "At 13 the child knows exactly what they were doing."

    Chiara, originally from Padua, Italy, had moved to France and worked as a Prada manager, handling 15 stores in different parts of France, Monaco, and Belgium.

    To celebrate her 30th birthday in 2024, she and her boyfriend Livio Rousseau had traveled to Naples.

    But their dream holiday ended in tragedy just as the couple were ready to fly back home.

    Chiara and her boyfriend were on a dream holiday, celebrating her 30th birthday in Naples

    A smiling girl embraces her Boston Terrier in a sunny outdoor setting, showcasing a moment of joy despite a boy's troubled past.

    Image credits: thejaconis

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    A comment from rickinem about the law and morality. Relates to a boy's troubled past and a fatal statue incident with tourist.

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    Surveillance cameras captured them rolling their luggage down a quiet street when an object fell on Chiara with great force.

    As his girlfriend collapsed onto the ground, Livio fell to his knees and yelled, “Chiara … Oh my God!”

    He cried for help, and Chiara eventually received medical attention.

    Smiling woman in a black dress holding pink and gold 30th birthday balloons, recalling a boy's troubled past.

    Image credits: thejaconis

    The injured tourist was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. But she succumbed to her brain injuries within a couple of days.

    Investigators found that the object that took the tourist’s life was an ancient Egyptian statuette that weight 4.4lbs.

    The 4.4lbs object fell 32 feet, landing straight on the unsuspecting tourist’s head

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    A parent's comment questions the boy's troubled past, wondering why parents didn't prevent dangerous balcony incidents.

    The 13-year-old boy threw the onyx statuette from a third-floor balcony, and it landed 32 feet down, straight on the victim’s head.

    Prosecutors accused the parents of causing Chiara’s passing and said they should be charged with manslaughter for the boy’s actions.

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    They described the boy as “problematic” and pointed to a history of him throwing objects from a height.

    Laundry hangs to dry on a balcony, evoking a sense of everyday life amidst a boy's troubled past.

    Image credits: tgcom24

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    Around 15 months before Chiara traveled to Naples for her milestone birthday, the teen’s mother confided in a child sitter.

    She allegedly said she was concerned about her son throwing objects from the balcony.

    The boy allegedly had a dangerous “habit” of throwing objects from the balcony

    Police and tourists on a narrow city street, near a building. Scene possibly related to a Boy's Troubled Past.

    Image credits: tgcom24

    A social media comment discussing parental responsibility in light of a boy's troubled past and a fatal statue incident.

    Prosecutors claimed the boy had previously thrown a tablet, an AC remote control, and clothespins, as it became a “habit” for him.

    The parents were accused of failing to “strengthen the locks” on the balcony to prevent their son from going there.

    Municipal police officers and a man outside a building, likely investigating the boy's troubled past after a fatal statue incident.

    Image credits: tgcom24

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    However, the lawyer for the parents, Carlo Bianco, said they have “no case to answer,” which meant there was not enough proof of wrongdoing.

    “This is a tragedy that has struck two respectable families, that of poor Chiara and that of the two professionals,” he was quoted saying.

    A woman in a camouflage jacket places flowers next to a red heart-shaped balloon, honoring a tragic past in the Fatal Statue Incident.

    Image credits: tgcom24

    A top fan's comment states "He was a teenager not an infant," referring to the boy's troubled past, and has 23 likes.

    The lawyer said his clients always showed “great care and protection toward their son, who has suffered from health problems since birth.”

    A hearing on June 26 is expected to determine whether the parents will face trial or not.

    Chiara’s grieving father continues to push for justice

    Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal statue incident, investigating a boy's troubled past.

    Image credits: tgcom24

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    Meanwhile, Chiara’s family continued to push for justice.

    Her grieving father Gianfranco spoke about seeing the boy’s parents being held accountable.

    Rainy street scene with people in rain ponchos and a scooter, evoking a troubled past atmosphere.

    Image credits: tgcom24

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    “It’s a step we’ve been waiting for,” he said. “It doesn’t reward us or satisfy us because another hard and tortuous journey lies ahead. But it’s a start.”

    “The only consolation that will help us face this new torturous journey, made up of hearings, testimonies, and interrogations, is that we are finally getting to the truth – the one we have always sought,” he added.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the turn of events

    A social media comment by micaylae_ stating, Every parent should be charged when something like this happens. Just sad he isn't getting any punishment, related to parents charged.

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    A social media comment from "reem__2m" questioning the motive behind bad teen behavior, potentially linking to the boy's troubled past.

    An Instagram comment questioning if a boy's troubled past explains the fatal statue incident, stating the kid is 13, not 6.

    A social media comment from "misseni" supporting parents being charged for a boy's troubled past.

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    An Instagram comment by silviasimon1, discussing a boy's troubled past and parents charged, suggesting prosecution and investigation.

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    A comment about a troubled past, noting a boy's age and intentions in a fatal statue incident.

    A social media comment discussing punishment and parents being charged, referencing a boy's troubled past from a fatal statue incident.

    A comment from nesiiannails suggesting supervision and charges for a boy with a troubled past after a fatal statue incident.

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    A user comment suggesting parents be punished for youth crimes, relating to a boy's troubled past and parental responsibility.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents are to blame, how could they ignore their son carrying a statue , knowing his habit of throwing things from a balcony. It probably safe to say that there will be ‘ a next time’

    2
    2points
    reply
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who says this is an accident is an a*****e. An accident would be if something was on the window sill or something and it was accidentally bumped into, not intentionally thrown at someone. They should make an exception and arrest and prosecute this kid and his parents for this woman’s d***h!

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid's been throwing other stuff. This is not a one-off moment. Those parents are worthless + deserve to be punished for not getting that kid help or keeping him from getting on the balcony to throw stuff. This is like those AH teenagers who threw bricks, large rocks, etc., of off overpasses and k****d some people in the US.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents are to blame, how could they ignore their son carrying a statue , knowing his habit of throwing things from a balcony. It probably safe to say that there will be ‘ a next time’

    2
    2points
    reply
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who says this is an accident is an a*****e. An accident would be if something was on the window sill or something and it was accidentally bumped into, not intentionally thrown at someone. They should make an exception and arrest and prosecute this kid and his parents for this woman’s d***h!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid's been throwing other stuff. This is not a one-off moment. Those parents are worthless + deserve to be punished for not getting that kid help or keeping him from getting on the balcony to throw stuff. This is like those AH teenagers who threw bricks, large rocks, etc., of off overpasses and k****d some people in the US.

    0
    0points
    reply
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