Who Is Naomi Campbell? Naomi Campbell is a British model and actress known for her commanding presence and influential runway walk. Her groundbreaking work has consistently pushed for greater diversity within the fashion industry. She rose to global fame in 1988 as the first Black woman on the cover of French Vogue. This pivotal moment cemented her supermodel status and ignited an era of wider recognition.

Full Name Naomi Elaine Campbell Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $80 million Nationality British Ethnicity African-Jamaican, Chinese-Jamaican Education Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Mother Valerie Morris Siblings Pierre Campbell Kids Daughter, Son

Early Life and Education Naomi Campbell was born in South London to Jamaican-born dancer Valerie Morris, growing up without ever knowing her biological father. Her early years included time in Rome, where her mother pursued her career. From age three, Campbell attended the Barbara Speake Stage School, later joining the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. There, she studied ballet, initially aspiring to a career as a dancer.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Naomi Campbell’s public life, including relationships with U2 bassist Adam Clayton, entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, and Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin. Campbell welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023, becoming a mother through surrogacy. She is currently reported to be single.

Career Highlights Naomi Campbell achieved supermodel status in the late 1980s and early 1990s, becoming one of the era’s “Big Six.” She graced over 500 magazine covers globally, including pioneering appearances on French Vogue and Time. Campbell launched Fashion for Relief, a charitable organization that stages fashion shows to raise funds for humanitarian causes worldwide. She also maintains a strong presence in acting and media, notably hosting The Face. To date, Campbell has received numerous accolades, including the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Icon award. Her enduring impact has cemented her as a global cultural icon.