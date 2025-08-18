Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
American Family Houses 19-Year-Old Nanny From Abroad, Then Restricts Her Food To One Cabinet
Young woman in a gray hoodie eating a snack indoors, illustrating a story about an American family and nannyu2019s restricted food access.
American Family Houses 19-Year-Old Nanny From Abroad, Then Restricts Her Food To One Cabinet

29

Moving abroad for a cultural exchange program should be exciting, but one 19-year-old nanny discovered the reality isn’t necessarily so rosy.

Reddit user Remote-Narwhal5726 shared her experience working in the United States, where she earns just $196 a week while caring for two children.

Instead of being welcomed as part of the household, she was restricted to a single cabinet stocked with cheap pantry food and scolded for buying her own snacks. Now she’s wondering whether she needs to comply with the family’s rules or stand up for herself.

    A 19-year-old au pair in the U.S. was limited to a single cabinet of basic food

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    When she tried to buy snacks for herself, the children’s mother got angry

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Remote-Narwhal5726

    Most  of the people who read what happened felt really sorry for the teenager

    But a few said she should’ve handled the situation differently

    Family
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I can't imagine entrusting a person with my kids and then giving them inferior food to eat and policing what they buy. I'm always giving away veggies from my garden and canned stuff to people who do services at our house. This stinginess is appalling.

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Hmm... The lawyer/accountant in me is asking if this $196/week is being reported to the IRS and Social Security and maybe if both ought to be having a look at this "agency"...

