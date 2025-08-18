American Family Houses 19-Year-Old Nanny From Abroad, Then Restricts Her Food To One Cabinet
Moving abroad for a cultural exchange program should be exciting, but one 19-year-old nanny discovered the reality isn’t necessarily so rosy.
Reddit user Remote-Narwhal5726 shared her experience working in the United States, where she earns just $196 a week while caring for two children.
Instead of being welcomed as part of the household, she was restricted to a single cabinet stocked with cheap pantry food and scolded for buying her own snacks. Now she’s wondering whether she needs to comply with the family’s rules or stand up for herself.
A 19-year-old au pair in the U.S. was limited to a single cabinet of basic food
Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)
When she tried to buy snacks for herself, the children’s mother got angry
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Remote-Narwhal5726
Most of the people who read what happened felt really sorry for the teenager
But a few said she should’ve handled the situation differently
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I can't imagine entrusting a person with my kids and then giving them inferior food to eat and policing what they buy. I'm always giving away veggies from my garden and canned stuff to people who do services at our house. This stinginess is appalling.
Hmm... The lawyer/accountant in me is asking if this $196/week is being reported to the IRS and Social Security and maybe if both ought to be having a look at this "agency"...
I can't imagine entrusting a person with my kids and then giving them inferior food to eat and policing what they buy. I'm always giving away veggies from my garden and canned stuff to people who do services at our house. This stinginess is appalling.
Hmm... The lawyer/accountant in me is asking if this $196/week is being reported to the IRS and Social Security and maybe if both ought to be having a look at this "agency"...
29
3