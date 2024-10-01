Netizens Can’t Get Enough Of This Tortoise Named Kevin And How His Owner Did Her Nails To Match Him

ADVERTISEMENT

In our busy everyday lives, with so many things around that keep trying to pull us down, we all need something to lift our spirits up. The best part is that it doesn’t have to be anything much, as often, even the smallest things can greatly brighten your day.

For example, recently, one Redditor helped improve the mood of many people online by sharing a picture of her manicure that matched her tortoise Kevin’s nails. People online loved it so much that they started demanding additional information, pictures, and videos about the woman’s pet, leading to a very wholesome and detailed thread. Scroll down to learn more!

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, even the smallest wholesome things can end up brightening everyone’s day

Image credits: addinoella

A woman shared how she got a manicure to match her tortoise Kevin’s nails, adding a couple of pictures that made everyone quickly fall in love with the sight

Kevin is a Sonoran desert tortoise currently living in much more comfortable conditions in the OP’s home, where he even has his own little saloon. Up until recently, he wasn’t all that well-known, but things took a turn when he went viral online just 5 days ago, hitting over 114,000 upvotes on Reddit and instantly generating a strong fanbase from the people who happened to notice him.

It all happened when his owner got a manicure to match Kevin’s nails and decided to post some pictures online. In a matter of hours, people started flooding in, expressing how much they loved seeing these pics and asking for more.

Image credits: addinoella

Image credits: addinoella

People quickly started demanding more, so the woman expanded by posting some interesting facts about Kevin, additional photos, and even a couple of videos

Well, as it turns out, Kev is 13 years old and will most likely outlive her, as his species lives around 80 years. He loves to eat, as proven by shared pictures and cute video evidence, and is obsessed with the cat that he shares his home with.

His looks may not always show it, but Kevin is also a pretty clever guy. It turns out he’s potty trained and knows how to knock on the door to be let in or out of the house when he wishes to.

Image credits: addinoella

She shared that Kevin is smart, loves booty scratches, knows how to use a potty and ask to be let outside or inside, and is obsessed with the cat that lives with him

But, of course, like most other pets, the tortoise simply eats up all the love and attention. The OP shared that Kev can’t get enough booty scratches, and she even shared a video of the adorable little dance he does when being scratched.

People online enjoyed all of this immensely. Aside from expressing their warm feelings about the tortoise and the whole story, some also shared their own stories and related knowledge, as well as some funny ideas that could make Kevin’s life even more interesting.

Image credits: addinoella

While it may not be everyone’s first thought, tortoises can actually make for great pets. According to Rachel Shadle, unlike most reptiles, tortoises are often quite social with people and have a surprisingly high amount of personality. They can recognize their human’s looks and voice and will most often come when called by name.

These animals are also quite intelligent and are often very gentle. They tend to bond with their whole family, and since some species can live around 200 years, they often outlive at least a couple of generations of humans.

Image credits: addinoella

Tortoises may require a bit of extra care when compared to other, more usual, pets, but they make it up with their intelligence, large personalities, and long lifespans

Of course, they also require more specific conditions than some more popular pets. Depending on their species, tortoises need a lot of space, special lighting, and extra heat as they’re used to living in hot climates.

But while they might have special needs regarding their care, they often aren’t picky eaters. These herbivores will always be happy to receive a plate of leafy greens, zucchini, peppers, cucumbers, and fruit, as well as various small plants like dandelions and clovers, which grow on almost any lawn.

The only extra thing is that tortoises need calcium that they won’t get from all the veggies, which is best added by sprinkling its powdered form on their meals.

Image credits: addinoella

When it comes to Sonoran desert tortoises, getting one involves a few extra steps. While according to a press release by the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Kevin and his relatives are relatively safe and do not warrant the protection that’s given to the endangered species, they’re still somewhat protected.

There currently are hundreds of thousands of Sonoran desert tortoises in the wild, but both climate change and human behavior are some of the biggest threats to this species’ survival. This means that, at least in the USA, taking this kind of tortoise from the wild is strictly prohibited.

And yet, the adoption of these reptiles is actually quite encouraged. Turns out there’s a big surplus of Sonoran desert tortoises in captivity that can’t be released into the wild due to the risk of transmitting new diseases to their relatives. So, if you decide that you, too, want a pal like Kevin, make sure to reach out to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, who will be there to provide you with all the help necessary.

Image credits: addi.noella

So, to sum this up, tortoises are amazing, and if you don’t mind that bit of extra effort that goes into taking care of one, you might just end up with a wonderful pal like Kevin, who will most likely be there for you your whole life. And just imagine what would happen if you also got him a tiny skateboard.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had a pet tortoise? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved seeing everything Kevin-related and were thanking the poster for posting stuff online that actually made them smile

