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Gender stereotypes are one of those things that just won’t go away. No matter how many times they get debunked, they keep popping up in conversations, dating advice, magazine horoscope pages and those weird “alpha male” podcasts. And most of the time, they’re completely wrong.

That’s why women and men of Reddit decided to set the record straight and call out the biggest myths about themselves. Their answers ranged from funny to genuinely frustrating, and they show just how many assumptions people make without really knowing what they’re talking about.

Scroll down to read them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A happy couple smiling at each other, representing myths about men and women. That as a single man, I'm interested in every woman that I cross paths with.

hikereyes2 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

6points
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    #2

    A man sleeping soundly in bed, illustrating common myths about men. That men can get by with 20% of the blanket and mattress?

    dopealope47 , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #3

    A woman with a confused expression, highlighting myths about women. Men only want one thing and its disgusting.

    epicmoe , kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #4

    A man smiling outdoors, challenging common myths about men. One that surprised a lot of women I've dated: most guys almost never get random compliments. So when someone says 'nice shirt' or 'you look good today,' we remember it for years like it was an award ceremony.

    zeltitscilveks , stphtuohy / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #5

    A man feeling nauseous, addressing health myths about men and women. My daughter was led to believe that all men can burp the alphabet and was disappointed to find out I couldn't.

    aishel , ikarahma / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #6

    A happy young woman in a white dress posing in front of a clothing rack, representing myths about women. Myth: That we are just being polite when we say we like both outfit choices and we secretly have a preference but don't want to hurt feelings

    Reality: Sometimes both options are just equally great in our opinion.

    Bagel-luigi , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #7

    A thoughtful man with a beard and glasses, symbolizing myths about men. "Men are simple creatures."

    We can be just as complicated as the best of them.

    SweetNSalty_p0pcorn , senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #8

    Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in a fighting stance, challenging myths about men and women. An ex bought me Rush Hour 3 on dvd because “All men like these movies”

    So that.

    5ft2AlbinoChoir Report

    5points
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    #9

    A woman with curly hair looking directly at the camera, with shadows highlighting myths about women. That looks are everything. She can be a ten, but if her attitude is a one, she's a three or four at best. I've checked hot women that I end up not taking a second look at because their attitude is insane.

    Lusiric9983 , serhii_bobyk / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #10

    A man with glasses rubbing his eyes in frustration, illustrating the impact of myths about men. "Man wants a challenge in a woman".. Girl,I'm constantly in a challenge in a day. At work, at road, at street, every meeting, where the country is going, what is the stock options doing, what the heck kids want etc... I want peace in a relationship. Not a challenge.

    Quartet171 , Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #11

    That we have no idea what's going on emotionally. We know. We just weren't given the tools to do anything about it growing up.

    ShadowKorr Report

    5points
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    #12

    That the hot women they're following on Instagram are natural. I have asked multiple men to show me their idea of a "natural looking" woman, and every time without fail, they show me a woman who is wearing heavy make-up, is using filters, and has clearly had work done.

    ChaturangaChai Report

    5points
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    #13

    That we’re attracted to those super buff, steroid types or those looksmaxxers and that we can’t possibly be attracted to men like Michael Cera.

    sacredsquirtlesquad Report

    5points
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    #14

    That we're better at organising. Nope. Please share the load.

    Decent_Nectarine_467 Report

    5points
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    #15

    That we exaggerate our pain. By the time I even mention it you might want to call the undertaker.

    Imaginary_Poetry_233 Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    That we can control when our periods occur. Yeah babe, I'm totally cramping and giving birth to blood clots to ruin your birthday...

    bluelily216 Report

    5points
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    #17

    That we are the reason why women use botox and go to the beauty doctor. we hate how it looks.

    Status-Specific-600 Report

    4points
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    #18

    Hand size, foot size, and overall height are not indicators of genital size, despite all the claims otherwise. The genes that govern both are separate. So that huge guy with big feet could be tiny, and that super short guy with little hands might be packing. You can't tell by looking at other body parts.

    orlybatman Report

    4points
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    #19

    That we aren't happy because we're alone.

    I love it.

    Abject-Interaction35 Report

    4points
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    #20

    That some women think you’re flirting with them when you hold a door, smile or say hello. Sometimes I’m just being a nice human being.

    C-Rik25 Report

    4points
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    #21

    A friend of mine believed that if given a choice, all men would pursue blondes.

    This came right after me telling her I have a thing for brunettes.

    FatTater420 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Most of the time we'd really rather not end the spider. He ain't hurting nothing.

    dhusk Report

    4points
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    #23

    That whole “Roman Empire” thing. My wife walked in one day with the biggest grin on her face and said “when’s the last time you thought about the Roman Empire?” She’d heard about the trend on a podcast.

    I replied with “uh, never?” And she walked out visibly disappointed.

    rawker86 Report

    4points
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    #24

    While we were walking down the sidewalk together back in the 1970's, my college boyfriend casually mentioned to me that he was sure glad that I didn't wear make up. I stopped in my tracks and I said " Do you seriously think I was born with these black lines around my eyes ?!?"

    claygirlrunner Report

    4points
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    #25

    That we all enjoy taking care of others, nurturing them, and that the very basis of our happiness is seeing others enjoy the fruit of our labor.

    Biiiishweneedanswers Report

    4points
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    #26

    That trying to make us jealous makes us want you more, no dude, I am blocking you now. Have fun with Jenny instead.

    Jade0908 Report

    4points
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    #27

    That we're all dropping hints on purpose. Sometimes we're not being mysterious, we're just tired, hungry, or overthinking everything.

    bearish21 Report

    4points
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    #28

    The idea that we’re never nervous about walking outside at night time.

    poissonking Report

    3points
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    #29

    That men aren't actually bad at recognizing flirting/picking up on hints.

    There was a woman I would frequently run into in my work and every time we would always chit chat for a few minutes. One time she stopped and looked me up and down and said "You single MrWoodburn?" to which I replied that I was. "We should go out some time" she responded. Now, being the oblivious oaf that I am and thinking she was just being polite, I assumed she was joking so I gave her dual finger guns and said "Maybe" before breaking off the conversation to get back to work.

    MrWoodburn Report

    3points
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    #30

    That they can change us and still like us afterward.

    CakeTherapist Report

    3points
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    #31

    That men are emotionally simple and don't overthink things many do, they just tend to hide it.

    Mental-Wear-8755 Report

    3points
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    #32

    Believe it or not, we are not all intercourse crazed predators 😒

    AgentFranklin Report

    3points
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    #33

    Men like the chase.

    frankwalsingham Report

    3points
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    #34

    Silent treatment is regular treatment for us.

    PseudoRacoon Report

    3points
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    #35

    One thing I've noticed when some women say 'my life would be so much easier if I were a man' is that they're typically describing the life of a man who is noticeably attractive, rich, and powerful. They usually do not imagine a life as a complete gender-bent version of themselves.

    Well, sure, the man you're picturing is definitely more privileged than you, but he is also more privileged than 90% of us. Yes, I get that women do have major disadvantages compared to their male counterparts, but the 'male self' you're dreaming of is the exact kind of man every single one of us wishes we could be.

    ThinkingThoth_369 Report

    3points
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    #36

    We're not babysitters. We're dads. And we enjoy time with our kids.

    Chritt Report

    3points
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    #37

    That men are always “thinking about nothing” because they don’t care. Sometimes we really are thinking about nothing, but sometimes we just don’t know how to explain the 47 random problems running in the background.

    ZealousidealSalt9097 Report

    3points
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    #38

    If you give us a compliment we will remember it for months. Maybe even years.


    Be honest with us. Don’t hide stuff, and don’t lie about it.  We’d rather disagree than be gaslit and find out later.


    If we often seem closed off or stoic, it's not because we don't have emotions. On the contrary. We feel things and feel them DEEPLY. But we're often afraid to actually be vulnerable and EXPRESS those feelings. Reason being, when we're frank about how we feel...


    A.) It's almost a guarantee that those feelings will be weaponized and used against us at a later time.   

    B.) If what we're feeling is in any way negative or upsetting, we run the risk of upsetting YOU. At which point our feelings are brushed aside, and we have to flip to "consolation mode" and comfort you over how OUR feelings made YOU feel.   

    C.) In a worst-case scenario, our feelings are dismissed on the grounds that patriarchy and misogyny mean that women's feelings are ALWAYS more important, because women are marginalized and oppressed and have it worse in every possible way than the men "playing life on easy mode." 


    After all of this plays out a few times, we learn fast. If we have feelings, it's safer and easier on everyone if we just clam up and shove it down and do whatever it takes to keep the women in our lives happy, because we prize peace and harmony more so than a free expression of emotion that's only going to circle back and bite us in the a*s. And this means we stew and we repress and we bottle it aaaaalllll up. Forever.  


    All men are individuals, but I 100% PROMISE YOU THAT THIS IS SOMETHING WE ALL HAVE IN COMMON.

    No-Zucchini2787 Report

    3points
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    #39

    That men aren't sensitive or in tune with emotion. We just get chastised for showing it, even when we are told we should open up.

    Gnoll_level_antics Report

    3points
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    #40

    Loud sneezes being intentional.

    normanbeets Report

    3points
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    #41

    That going to the gym will make a man look like a roided body builder.

    botle Report

    3points
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    #42

    That we dont feel unsure, afraid, fear, ashamed, inferior sometimes, that we dont worry that we're taking up too much space, worried about being too assertive, that we all feel we're simply entitled to things, that any male failing is a simple failure to take advantage of his privilege, we dont experience the full gamut of human emotions...

    Many things like this

    I feel that in this respect, a lot of what women believe about men is based on the worst caricature of a man, created as a figure they can justifiably hate and argue against when it comes to speaking about problems women have with men, rather than what 99% of men are actually like as real human beings.

    Its easier to argue against a boogeyman, than have to realise that men are just as human as they are.

    YooGeOh Report

    3points
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    #43

    That the only emotion we feel is anger. In truth we feel the full range of emotions, but the only socially acceptable (and useful) one to show is anger.

    uselessprofession Report

    3points
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    #44

    That we know what every building we drive by is.

    MikeChang578 Report

    3points
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    #45

    That men are totally fearless and never get anxious. We stress about the same stuff as anyone else but hide it better.

    pinkyscarlet Report

    3points
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    #46

    Just because I happen to have cheese does not mean you're getting any. I'm NOT a brie dispensary.

    amicubuda Report

    3points
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    #47

    Female coworker, "you have beautful hands! So manly!" Feb 12 2009. lol.

    No_Advertising_9355 Report

    3points
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    #48

    That SA doesn't happen to men. Yes the numbers are different compared men being the victims vs women. It is actually not gender specific. Happened to myself, and seen it dozens of times in my line of work.

    Key-Specific-4368 Report

    3points
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    #49

    I had a longer post but they really do assume we know anything about cars. Had engine trouble and i took it to a mechanic. Y’know as if I knew anything about whats under the hood to even stick a new engine in.

    An engine is expensive, labor is where that cost comes from. They have the know-how and tools to do it not guys in-general.

    RedBaronBob Report

    3points
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    #50

    That men know when we are being flirted with or being hit on. No we really don't. Often times we miss cues like that.

    apex_super_predator Report

    3points
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    #51

    There have been lots of trans men who report that people generally aren't as nice to you, trusting of you, don't get as close to you, are more suspicious of you, less charitable to you.

    In my experience as a man with a sister and many female family members... life is generally a bit more... independent, i guess is the word. Parents, family friends don't check up on you. You're generally expected to solve your own problems. My sister on the other hand often gets plenty of help emotionally and otherwise from her friends & supported financially by our parents.

    I know not all men are independent. Not all women have a large support network... its just my personal experience.

    jwkelly121 Report

    3points
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    #52

    I think the irony of all the generalisation in this thread is really lost on most commenters.

    DifficultSelection Report

    3points
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    #53

    That there is such a grand difference in how men vs women think. Outside of the chemistry influencing our thoughts, and conditioning brought by tribalism, is there really such a difference between how men and women process information? I feel like it more has to do with the genetic makeup of each individual and how they were brought up.

    Vulkie Report

    3points
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    #54

    Men get turned off when women make the first move.

    ItzLuzzyBaby Report

    3points
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    #55

    That we have pillow fights in negligee when we sleep at a friend's house.

    paigeken2000 Report

    3points
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    #56

    That our rejection of you is a personal attack.

    Active-Designer934 Report

    3points
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    #57

    The idea that everything we do appearance wise is for them. Most of us just want to feel good about ourselves and it really has nothing to do with how men perceive us.

    anoncheesegrater Report

    3points
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    #58

    That bigger is better.

    zxcput Report

    3points
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    #59

    That women are drowning in compliments from strangers every time we go out! I’m so tired of hearing men be like “I still remember the compliment a person gave me from 10 years ago, women can’t relate they get complimented all the time”. Maybe beautiful women can’t relate but I’m an average woman and I’m completely ignored in public. most average people regardless of their gender are ignored and it’s not an experience unique to men. .

    ResponsibleDoor7 Report

    3points
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    #60

    That they are somehow the exception, and given the chance, could change the minds of gay women. I am a homosexual, Brad. Your beer breath and Cheeto fingers will not change that. This might not be "most" men, per say, but it's too darn many.

    JenVenture250 Report

    3points
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    #61

    That women molt their skin like reptiles.

    Hill_Orc_Warrior Report

    3points
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    #62

    We're all hopeless romantics. Nope. I'm very aloof and don't attach easily. When I do, I'm still not much of a romance type. My love language is food. If I'm feeding you a home-cooked meal while wearing a sundress, that's as romantic as I get.

    ServanaStar Report

    3points
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    #63

    That size matters less than men think it does, but more than women like to admit .

    Tight-Inspector-2748 Report

    3points
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    #64

    That women don't get attracted to men who are vulnerable or sensitive.

    mysteriousglaze Report

    3points
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    #65

    Oh… and let me add that they can’t seem to conceive that we may actually know things about car and home repairs, tools, taxes, etc.

    I battled this in my marriage more than I will ever stand for again. My Wasband couldn’t tell you the difference between a broom and a hammer but always had an opinion on the right way to do things. All the tools in the house are mine.

    He never did a single load of laundry in all the years we were together, but always had a speech about the ‘right’ way to do it, same as the dinners he never once ever made. I would get a NYT-style food critic review for meals he had no idea how much work and love I poured in to them. He only ever ordered pizza when I wasn’t there to feed everyone. But what I always got was an essay about how I could have improved this or that about my cooking. The man burns toast ffs.

    I’m a trained chef. 😳

    LoveToSeeIt_IKnow Report

    3points
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    #66

    That we are just naturally better at certain types of chores or we have like special eyes that can see spills that you can't see.

    Consistent_Phase_942 Report

    3points
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    #67

    That being persistent after the first "no" will somehow garner a different response.

    You will get a different response eventually, directly to the nuts or face.

    CumGuzlinGutterSluts Report

    3points
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    #68

    They don’t fart.

    mycatisabrat Report

    3points
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    #69

    Women always want expensive or high status men.

    AssumptionFluffy9821 Report

    3points
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    #70

    That we want men with money, muscles, and height, and that's our only selection criteria.

    LisaF123456 Report

    3points
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    #71

    That it takes 5min to do makeup .

    throwawaygirlstripbf Report

    3points
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    #72

    I don't know about mythical, but my ex boyfriend was grossed out when I told him I can grow a happy trail on my stomach just like men do lol. He was lucky I preferred the look and feel of having no body hair, cause I considered growing it out just to shatter his illusion of women even further.

    Superb-Salad6323 Report

    3points
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    #73

    That we all hate each other and get jealous. I think other women are awesome!

    I respect the hell out of my boyfriend's ex, she sounds great! I wish my ex's new girlfriend nothing but a wonderful life!

    Crusty_Candles Report

    3points
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    #74

    That we care about height. My guy, I care more about how you treat animals and humans more than anything.

    OasisStrings Report

    3points
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    #75

    Being quiet or not interested isn’t us playing hard to get.

    IntrepidLibrary360 Report

    3points
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    #76

    That we are "too emotional" for the hard jobs and that we aren't strong enough to lead.

    JanetInSpain Report

    3points
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    #77

    That we go to the bathroom together to talk about you. Babe we're just making sure we don't go alone to a place full of strangers.

    victoriascam Report

    3points
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    #78

    That feeling and acknowledging our emotions somehow precludes us from being logical. Not so.

    Comprehensive_Ant984 Report

    3points
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    #79

    That we all value men on wealth,

    I don’t personally.

    RareLeadership369 Report

    3points
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    #80

    That women on the internet are real.

    ApprehensiveDouble52 Report

    3points
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    #81

    That we all have "rosters" or "rotations" of men we're entertaining behind our boyfriends' backs.

    Or, in the same vein, that we can't be friends with a man without it meaning we're cheating with him or secretly have feelings for him.

    Or, also in the same vein, that any time we go out, we're hooking up with other guys. And if we go out with the girls, we're all covering for each other's cheating.

    Capital-Intention369 Report

    3points
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    #82

    That we’re all miserable if we don’t have a man in our life and our one life goal is to get married.

    Kathrynlena Report

    3points
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    #83

    That we have no feelings. We do. We are often very emotional and mask it.

    MonsterkillWow Report

    2points
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    #84

    If a man is talking to an attractive woman, he has a romantic interest in her. This got old when I was single, I just like to talk to people.

    chewedgummiebears Report

    2points
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    #85

    That we are all dumb and emotionless.

    CornerSigniff457 Report

    2points
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    #86

    That we can easily find a good looking and decent guy to either date or sleep with and that we're just being picky for no reason.

    Guys are FAR more judgemental when it comes to looks in regards to dating. That's why there's no genderswapped beauty and the beast.

    MuggseyBaloney Report

    2points
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    #87

    Submissiveness.

    Sisyphet Report

    2points
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