Cybertruck Explosion Fuels Theories As Culprit Shares Links With New Orleans Attack Suspect
Crime, News

Cybertruck Explosion Fuels Theories As Culprit Shares Links With New Orleans Attack Suspect

An explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on New Year’s Day, involving a Tesla Cybertruck, left Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger dead and injured seven others. Authorities confirmed Livelsberger detonated the device in a likely suicide, while conspiracy theories have been questioning his motives.

Just after 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday (January 1), Livelsberger, a 37-year-old army veteran, reportedly detonated explosive devices inside a Tesla Cybertruck, which he had parked outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Video posted on social media reportedly showed different angles of the explosion, which included fireworks. 

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill later confirmed that camp fuel canisters and “firework mortars” were found in the truck, The Independent reported on Thursday (January 2).

RELATED:

    There was an explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on New Year’s Day

    Cybertruck engulfed in flames amidst a smoky explosion on a city street.

    Image credits: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

    McMahill said on Thursday that investigators were confident that Livelsberger was the person in the vehicle, though his body was “burned beyond recognition.” 

    The sheriff added that there was evidence that he had shot himself in the head prior to the blast, as per The Independent.

    Despite the reports, a slew of people were left perplexed, as a Facebook user questioned: “What was his motive?”

    Investigators assess Cybertruck explosion site with damaged vehicle and debris, highlighting mystery man involvement.

    Image credits: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

    A person argued: “I’m not buying it. Dude could have taken down half the building with what he knew, but he used a tank to contain the blast and fireworks….. nope. 

    “Doesn’t make sense.”

    Someone else penned: “What could have made an American Soldier do this insane act.”

    The explosion involved a Tesla Cybertruck

    Burnt ID card of a man involved in Cybertruck explosion, labeled as a patriotic American military member.

    Image credits: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

    “Math ain’t mathing here folks!” a netizen commented.

    An observer wrote: “Having worked in an intensive care burn/trauma unit, highly doubtful he was burned beyond recognition but his tattoos were identifiable. 

    “Math ain’t mathin’ on this one.”

    Man in winter gear holding a rifle outdoors, linked to Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    Image credits: LinkedIn

    “Sounds something like MK Ultra,” a cybernaut shared.

    A separate individual chimed in: “Something isn’t adding up here.”

    Nevertheless, the Las Vegas explosion was officially ruled a suicide, as the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the head before the blast, according to authorities. 

    It left Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger dead and injured seven others

    Pile of debris on a tarp after Cybertruck explosion investigation.

    Image credits: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

    Police noted the Tesla Cybertruck’s reinforced design likely minimized casualties and damage by directing the explosion upward.

    “I’m comfortable calling it a suicide with the bombing that occurred immediately thereafter,” Sheriff McMahill said. “I’m not giving it any other labels.”

    Authorities have been investigating potential links between the Las Vegas and New Orleans New Year’s Day attacks, as both suspects, military veterans, had ties to military base Fort Bragg and rented their vehicles via Turo. 

    Man associated with Cybertruck explosion mystery, close-up image.

    Image credits: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

    While the FBI has not confirmed a connection, they are reportedly exploring the possibility of terrorism in both cases. 

    Livelsberger was from Colorado Springs, USA, and “was a 100 percent patriot,” who loved the Army and was an ardent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, family member Dean Livelsberger told The Independent.

    Livelsberger shared: “He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country.”

    Authorities confirmed Livelsberger detonated the device in a likely suicide

    Damaged U.S. passport allegedly linked to mystery Cybertruck explosion, highlighting patriotic American claims.

    Image credits: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

    “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. 

    “It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.”

    Livelsberger, who divorced his first wife, shared a newborn with his last partner.

    Man with tattoos holding a baby by a lakeside, wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt.

    Image credits: Matt Berg/Facebook

    Moreover, he had 18 years of experience in the Special Forces and was highly skilled and decorated, earning accolades such as the Department of State Meritorious Honor Award and graduating summa cum laude from Norwich University. 

    His recent role was as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, and he was on leave in Colorado Springs before driving a rented Tesla Cybertruck to Nevada. 

    Conspiracy theories have been questioning his motives

    Image credits: CBS Evening News

    The Tesla Cybertruck explosion occurred hours apart from the New Orleans truck attack which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens in the morning on New Year’s Day.

    The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, plowed into a New Year’s crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, USA, in a pickup truck. The act was investigated as terrorism by the FBI.

    Jabbar, a Texas native and Army veteran, was killed in a shootout with police and had declared allegiance to ISIS in videos recorded before the attack.

    The Tesla Cybertruck explosion continued to ignite speculations

    Comment by Peter Mantello on PTSD and veterans related to Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    Comment on Cybertruck explosion skepticism, questioning the patriotic motives behind the incident.

    Text message discussing Cybertruck explosion and skepticism.

    Comment discussing Cybertruck explosion, mentioning Turo rentals and army veterans, questioning incident connections.

    Comment discussing Cybertruck explosion mystery, mentioning melted items except a passport.

    Greg Cress comment on Cybertruck explosion, mentioning a comparison to Rambo.

    "Social media comment on Cybertruck explosion incident expressing anger.

    Comment highlighting the need for veteran mental health, related to Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    Text message speculates on Cybertruck explosion and possible involvement of a deceased man.

    Comment from Brittany Fraser recalling a classmate related to the Cybertruck explosion incident.

    Comment questioning patriotism related to Cybertruck explosion incident.

    Melissa Lynne comments on the mystery surrounding the Cybertruck explosion and accountability, referencing military influence.

    Comment questioning the uncle's statement about the Cybertruck explosion.

    Comment on Facebook mentioning FBI plant related to Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    James Milligan's comment questioning the training of the man behind the Cybertruck explosion.

    Text message discussing mysterious Cybertruck explosion incident.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the Cybertruck explosion and questioning the motives of those involved.

    Comment questioning the quick identification of a man involved in the Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    Stephen Starks comment on CIA and MK Ultra in relation to Cybertruck explosion mystery.

    Bruce Patterson's comment on PTSD, related to the Cybertruck explosion discussion.

    Facebook comment about the mystery surrounding the Cybertruck explosion.

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

