I Was Surprised When This Vietnamese Island Had Two Firework Displays In One Night

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever visited Phu Quoc – Vietnam’s renowned Pearl Island, you’ve likely experienced its mesmerizing beaches, crystal clear emerald waters, and luxurious resorts. However, what truly took me by surprise on my recent trip was an extraordinary thing: Phu Quoc has two fireworks displays, on the same evening!

The first fireworks – A vibrant evening greeting

Share icon

That evening, after enjoying a romantic sunset on the Kiss Bridge, my friends and I headed to the bay area near the bridge to watch the “Symphony of the Sea” show at 7:45 PM. The exciting part is that this show happens daily, so visitors can experience its wonders no matter when they visit Phu Quoc. I was truly surprised by how this jetski and flyboard show displays so many different types of fireworks, from fireworks and water cakes to flares and kite fireworks. It was probably the first time I’ve ever witnessed a performance with such a variety of fireworks.

Share icon

When the fireworks lit up the night sky, the entire space exploded with vibrant colors. Each burst of fireworks resembled luminous flowers blooming, their reflections shimmering beautifully on the tranquil sea surface. I was absolutely captivated by the breathtaking water cakes display. These unique fireworks, launched into the water before lighting up in the sky, were unlike anything I’d ever seen. Witnessing this incredible spectacle for the first time was a truly unforgettable experience – it had me on the edge of my seat, completely enthralled!

Share icon

The feeling in that moment was indescribable: a mix of excitement and surprise. Everyone was amazed, laughing and talking and did not forget to raise their phones to capture the magical scene. When the show ended, I felt as though I had been transported to another world – one filled with dazzling lights, pure joy, and a refreshing sense of happiness. I thought the evening was perfect already, but it turned out Phu Quoc had another surprise waiting.

The second fireworks – From a surprise to an unforgettable memory

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

After the first fireworks display, we went around Sunset Town, enjoying delicious local specialties. But just as the clock was 9:00 PM, the “Kiss of the Sea” show began, and once again, Phu Quoc’s night sky was lit up in brilliance. This spectacular performance was a true feast for the senses, blending cutting-edge technology with awe-inspiring effects. Beyond the dazzling visuals, it carried deep messages about culture, environmental preservation, the warm hospitality of Phu Quoc’s people and the spirit of Vietnamese as a whole. This time, the fireworks were even more dazzling, featuring dynamic music to create a festival-like atmosphere. Everyone around me was buzzing with excitement, cheering and raising their cameras to capture every dreamy moment of this breathtaking spectacle. As I stood there, surrounded by a symphony of color and the thunderous echoes of fireworks, I felt as if I were living a brilliant dream on the Pearl Island.

A place where surprises always await

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

In Phu Quoc, you can relax on stunning beaches like Sao Beach, Kem Beach, explore the vibrant coral reefs of the An Thoi archipelago, or relax amidst the picturesque charm of Sunset Town. And let’s not forget the culinary paradise, from fresh seafood in Ham Ninh to local delights like Vietnamese herring salad and stirring rice noodles (bun quay) that will leave you utterly captivated. If you’re looking for a destination that’s both relaxing and refreshingly exciting, Phu Quoc is the place to be. It’s not only about admiring the beauty or enjoying the cuisine, but also about embracing unexpected moments, like witnessing two spectacular fireworks displays in one magical evening.