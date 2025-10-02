ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Virginie Gribouilli, a French sculptor based in Brittany, whose porcelain creatures look like they’ve stepped out of myth and memory. Working with cold porcelain, she creates a haunting bestiary—timeless beings that feel both like archaeological fragments of the past and visions of a future still to come.

Her series move between worlds: Osseus Mysticus recalls forgotten legends and buried fears, while Osseus Infinitustransforms extinct species into eternal, star-forged spirits. In Osseus Pestiferus, she reimagines so-called “pests” and “invasives” as majestic relics, while Osseus Spiritus conjures animal silhouettes in skeletal armor, rising from a broken world to reclaim life.

More info: Instagram | gribouillivirginie.com | Facebook

#1

Porcelain sculpture of a black animal with gold accents and metallic elements, resembling a relic from forgotten myths.

Through her art, Virginie invites us to see nature and memory differently. Her sculptures are eerie, poetic, and deeply moving—reminders that life, even when fractured, always finds a way to endure and transform.
    #2

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting mythical creature with intricate latticework resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #3

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a skeletal mythical creature with gold accents and delicate lace-like wings on a neutral background.

    #4

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting bird with exposed rib-like details, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #5

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a mythical unicorn with skeletal details, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #6

    Porcelain sculpture of a black canine with gold skeletal details, evoking haunting relics of forgotten myths in art form.

    #7

    Porcelain sculpture of a patterned animal with metallic skeletal elements, resembling a haunting relic of forgotten myths.

    #8

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a mythical animal with copper-colored bones and blue spotted body on a neutral background.

    #9

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a skeletal bird with tattered wings perched on twisted branches resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #10

    Porcelain sculpture of a mythical creature with gold accents and skeletal details in purple and white tones on a gray surface.

    #11

    Black porcelain sculpture of a deer with silver antlers and skeletal details, evoking haunting relics of forgotten myths.

    #12

    Black porcelain sculpture of a dog with silver skeletal details, evoking haunting relics of forgotten myths.

    #13

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a mythical creature with golden horns and delicate wire wings resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #14

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting skeletal creature with mechanical elements resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #15

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a skeletal figure with bird skull mask and intricate wing-like structures against a plain background.

    #16

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a winged skeletal creature with gold accents, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #17

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting skeletal figure playing guitar, resembling relics of forgotten myths and ancient tales.

    #18

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a skeletal mythical creature with translucent patterned wings perched on a rusted metal base.

    #19

    Skeletal porcelain sculpture resembling a mythical creature with wire details, evoking relics of forgotten myths in haunting art.

    #20

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting stag with gold antlers and skeletal details, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #21

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a skeletal figure with long hair holding a microphone, evoking relics of forgotten myths.

    #22

    Porcelain sculpture of a mythical creature with teal texture and copper spine details resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #23

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting stag with metallic antlers and ribcage resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #24

    Porcelain sculpture of a mythical rat with copper accents and textured surface, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #25

    Porcelain sculpture of a fox with copper skeletal elements, evoking haunting relics of forgotten myths and ancient lore.

    #26

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting skeletal beast with twisted horns and intricate details resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #27

    Haunting porcelain sculpture resembling a mythical creature’s skeletal relic on a wooden base in a minimalist setting

    #28

    Porcelain sculpture of a skeletal mythical creature with green foliage inside, resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #29

    Haunting porcelain sculpture of a dark, tattered bird resembling relics of forgotten myths with intricate, eerie details.

    #30

    Porcelain sculpture resembling a mythical creature with intricate bone-like details and a dark, haunting finish.

    #31

    Porcelain sculpture of a haunting deer with skeletal and antler details resembling relics of forgotten myths.

    #32

    Porcelain sculpture of a mythical deer-like creature with exposed spine and ribs, blending blue and white shades.

    #33

    Porcelain sculpture of a stylized animal with haunting skeletal details and myth-inspired painted patterns on a plain background.

    #34

    Haunting porcelain sculpture resembling an ancient mythical creature skeleton on a textured dark base.

    #35

    Haunting porcelain sculpture resembling a mythical skeletal turtle relic with intricate hollow ribs and delicate limbs on a stone base.

