Meet Virginie Gribouilli, a French sculptor based in Brittany, whose porcelain creatures look like they’ve stepped out of myth and memory. Working with cold porcelain, she creates a haunting bestiary—timeless beings that feel both like archaeological fragments of the past and visions of a future still to come.

Her series move between worlds: Osseus Mysticus recalls forgotten legends and buried fears, while Osseus Infinitustransforms extinct species into eternal, star-forged spirits. In Osseus Pestiferus, she reimagines so-called “pests” and “invasives” as majestic relics, while Osseus Spiritus conjures animal silhouettes in skeletal armor, rising from a broken world to reclaim life.

More info: Instagram | gribouillivirginie.com | Facebook