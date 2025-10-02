This Artist Creates Haunting Porcelain Sculptures That Look Like Relics Of Forgotten Myths (35 Pics)
Meet Virginie Gribouilli, a French sculptor based in Brittany, whose porcelain creatures look like they’ve stepped out of myth and memory. Working with cold porcelain, she creates a haunting bestiary—timeless beings that feel both like archaeological fragments of the past and visions of a future still to come.
Her series move between worlds: Osseus Mysticus recalls forgotten legends and buried fears, while Osseus Infinitustransforms extinct species into eternal, star-forged spirits. In Osseus Pestiferus, she reimagines so-called “pests” and “invasives” as majestic relics, while Osseus Spiritus conjures animal silhouettes in skeletal armor, rising from a broken world to reclaim life.
More info: Instagram | gribouillivirginie.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Through her art, Virginie invites us to see nature and memory differently. Her sculptures are eerie, poetic, and deeply moving—reminders that life, even when fractured, always finds a way to endure and transform.