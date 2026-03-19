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Mysterious Homicide Cold Case Of Realtor Finally Solved After 15 Years
Portrait of a smiling blonde realtor, related to a mysterious homicide cold case solved after 15 years.
Crime, Society

Mysterious Homicide Cold Case Of Realtor Finally Solved After 15 Years

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Ashley Okland, a 27-year-old Iowa realtor, passed away from two fatal firearm wounds on April 8, 2011, and her case saw no progress for 15 years until a 53-year-old woman was arrested this week.

Kristin Elizabeth Ramsey was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree homicide charge on Tuesday, March 17. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $2 million bond afterwards, according to the West Des Moines Police Department.

Highlights
  • Ashley Okland’s case, which remained unsolved for 15 years, saw a breakthrough this week with the arrest of Kristin Ramsey on a first-degree m**der charge.
  • Investigators said the case had “haunted” the community for years before emphasizing that they reviewed thousands of leads and pieces of evidence leading up to the breakthrough.
  • Okland’s family called the arrest long-awaited as they thanked the authorities for their continued efforts.

The two women, per details shared by authorities, were connected through their profession. 

Authorities had followed up on roughly 900 leads and interviewed about 500 people, with a key breakthrough finally allowing them to go forward with the arrest. 

Netizens have reacted to Ramsey’s arrest, with some discussing “the motive” for the offense and others expressing hope for the victim’s family to get “closure.”

RELATED:

    A realtor’s homicide case has been solved a decade and a half after her passing

    Blonde woman realtor smiling in professional portrait related to mysterious homicide cold case solved after years

    Image credits: West Des Moines Police Department

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    Okland, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, a non-profit that takes tips from community members to assist law enforcement, was found lying on the floor of a Rottlund Homes property by an on-site employee in 2011.

    She had been attacked while hosting an open house for the developer through her company, Iowa Realty Co.

    Okland was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced departed, authorities said on Wednesday during a press conference.

    Smiling blonde woman with short hair, representing the mysterious homicide cold case of realtor finally solved after 15 years.

    Image credits: Josh Okland/Facebook

    They did not provide details on what clues led to Ramsey’s arrest, nor did they reveal a motive.

    Ramsey had worked as an administrative assistant and sales manager for Rottlund Homes, local news outlet Des Moines Register reported.

    She was employed at Midland Title & Escrow right before her arrest, which is connected to the realty company that Okland worked for before her demise.

    The company removed Ramsey from its website on Wednesday.

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    Authorities have shared that the breakthrough came after years of insignificant leads concerning the case 

    Woman with blonde hair and serious expression in a jacket, related to mysterious homicide cold case of realtor.

    Image credits: West Des Moines Police Department

    “Ashley’s story has haunted a very vibrant community of professional realtors who have forever changed how they hold open houses and conduct business on a daily basis,” Assistant Police Chief Jody Hayes told reporters, per the New York Post.

    Investigators followed up on “thousands of leads from the public” and reviewed “countless” pieces of evidence in connection with Okland’s passing, he explained.

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    “Ashley’s story kept many of us awake at night, revisiting the details over and over in our minds, searching for that missing piece that would tie everything together and lead us down the right path to identifying the person responsible,” he added.

    “As significant as this arrest is, our work is not done yet,” Hayes said.

    Netizens, in the absence of official information, speculated that Ramsey may have been “envious” of Ashley, who was “younger and more beautiful,” leading her to act violently.

    Residential complex cordoned off with police tape in mysterious homicide cold case of realtor investigation.

    Image credits: WHO13

    “Maybe they were competing over some male co-worker’s attention,” another theorized.

    “One a sales manager, the other a realtor in the same company. My guess is that there was a disagreement over sales commission,” a third remarked. 

    “Hope the family will find some much-needed closure, now,” a fourth stated.

    Ashley Okland’s family and acquaintances have spoken out following progress in the case

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    Police officers stand behind yellow police tape at a residential crime scene related to a mysterious homicide cold case of realtor.

    Image credits: WHO13

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    Josh Okland, Ashley’s younger brother, according to NYP, said that the day of Ramsey’s arrest was “a day my family has thought about very often in the last 15 years.”

    Comment by George Dunbar about mistaken identity and victim’s features in a mysterious homicide cold case of realtor.

    User comment expressing gratitude for police persistence in solving mysterious homicide cold case of realtor after 15 years.

    Brittany Bruce, Ashley’s younger sister, added, “That Friday afternoon when Ashley was taken from us seems so long ago. We had lost hope in finding answers and achieving justice. It was really difficult to accept that the case went cold.”

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    Thanking investigators for their continued efforts, Bruce said, “Their dedication, commitment to Ashley, their drive, and work ethic is a true gift from God that we feel fortunate to have witnessed.”

    Woman in orange prison uniform with serious expression linked to mysterious homicide cold case of realtor solved after 15 years

    Image credits: Dallas County, IA

    A spokesperson for Okland’s former employer, Iowa Realty Co., also welcomed the breakthrough.

    “Everyone within Iowa Realty and related companies was relieved for the family of our friend and colleague, Ashley Okland, that an arrest was made for her m**der,” the spokesperson said.

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    Comment from Don Marple expressing hope for closure in a mysterious homicide cold case of realtor after 15 years.

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    “Her tragic passing not only deeply impacted our company and community but the national real estate world as a whole,” the statement added, echoing authorities’s sentiments.

    Ramsey is next expected in court on April 10. If convicted, she will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    “No evil deed goes unpunished,” a netizen said following Ramsey’s arrest

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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