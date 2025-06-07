ADVERTISEMENT

There is no excuse for toxic, rude, or sexist behavior at work. Unfortunately, the sad reality is that it still happens within many companies and organizations around the world. Aside from insulting their coworkers, which is unethical, these people also have a direct negative impact on the business’s efficiency and profits. Talented workers who are discriminated against either get demotivated or jump ship in search of normal workplace environments.

The ‘When’s Happy Hour’ Instagram account recently shared a post, inviting working women to reveal the worst, most bizarre, and ludicrous things their male colleagues have ever said to them. We’ve collected some of the very worst comments that would make anyone’s blood boil. If you want to see what to never ever say at work, scroll down. But be warned, this is beyond frustrating to read.

#1

Woman holding bright red lipstick near lips, representing women sharing crazy things male coworkers said about lipstick. You should make more of an effort at work, put some lipstick on (he was in his 40s and I was 23, it was the first time I met him as I'd only been working there a couple of months). Told him i don't need lipstick to do my job well, but that he could give it a go if he needs to.

gialou94 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #2

    A group of coworkers engaged in a discussion in a bright office, highlighting male coworker conversation dynamics. In a room full of male colleagues, the (male) CIO asked me to take the meeting notes. I was the 3rd highest ranked person in the room, but the only female. Thank goodness my (male) boss said “ummm, not sure why Lynsey needs to do that, can you explain?”…and the CIO was speechless and another guy volunteered. There are some good ones out there!

    lynsey_jones , Getty Images Report

    #3

    Woman in black business suit standing on city street, representing women sharing insane things male coworkers told them. "Why do you never wear skirts?" I responded with the same question.

    tierratrema , Nassim Boughazi Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last time, when I was wearing a skirt was, when my mother has a saying about, what I want to wear.

    The Harvard Business Review points out that there’s a difference between a difficult employee and a toxic one who makes work life miserable for everyone. “I call them toxic because not only do they cause harm but they also spread their behavior to others,” explains Dylan Minor, an assistant professor at the Kellogg School of Management.

    Meanwhile, Christine Porath, an associate professor at Georgetown, told HBR that toxic employees have a pattern of “de-energizing, frustrating, or putting down teammates.” She noted that it’s not just about a particular employee being rude—the entire team suffers because of their behavior.

    “Oftentimes, the behavior doesn’t run against anything legal so you can’t fire them if others in the organization don’t agree that a line has been crossed.”
    #4

    Man in casual clothes smiling indoors, representing male coworkers sharing insane things at work. “Come on, what’s the big deal, young lady?” My boss asking me to have a sip of whiskey at 11 am in his office when I was 7 months pregnant. I wish this was made up.

    angela_montefinise , cottonbro studio Report

    #5

    Young woman holding tablet at office desk, surrounded by work materials and sticky notes, reflecting on male coworkers' remarks. Was told that I look "tired" and then when I said he should not be commenting on peoples appearances at work, proceed to say that his wife "doesn't mind when he comments'". I looked him straight in the eye and said, last time I checked, im not your wife.

    herbivore_hoopla , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #6

    Two coworkers reviewing technical drawings while discussing workplace interactions, highlighting male coworker comments. "Why would a woman need measuring tape for?”
    I’m an engineer

    claudiasmile8 , ThisIsEngineering Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not an engineer, but I needed one first, when I planned to buy furniture for my 1 bedroom rental. What has do to with s.ex? (male or female, before you starting to speculate).

    HBR suggests that managers talk to the potentially problematic individual first, in order to try and understand what’s causing their behavior. They ought to follow up with concrete and specific feedback, as well as the opportunity to change for the better. Furthermore, they can look for ways to minimize the interactions between the toxic employee and the rest of the team.

    On the flip side, something to avoid doing is bringing the situation up with your other team members. Instead, you should allow them to mention things first and then provide suggestions. You shouldn’t fire the potentially problematic person unless you’ve documented their behavior, how it impacted the team, and how you responded. And of course, you probably have other priorities at work, too. Don’t ignore them just to focus on handling one single issue.
    #7

    Woman resting on a couch holding a baby, reflecting on insane things male coworkers told them in the workplace. A male coworker referred to my maternity leave as a vacation

    stefhow , RDNE Stock project Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, either this guy doesn't have kids or he is a bad father and a bad partner.

    #8

    Woman in a pink blazer working on a laptop, representing women sharing stories about male coworkers' insane comments. “You’re coming off a little too strong.” Funny, you never hear that as a feedback to a man.

    lidi.dimitrovski , Edmond Dantès Report

    #9

    Two people wearing rings, one gently holding the other's hand, illustrating connection beyond workplace comments. When the HR guy found out I was married, he said “I didn’t act like a married woman”

    jimena_sh , Rina Mayer Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if she was talking about her husband she would have been accused of "speaking too much about her private life on the job"...

    As per People Management, companies should ensure that toxic behavior is “unambiguously unacceptable.” The organization has to be very explicit that they will not tolerate certain behaviors.

    “Toxic behaviors can be both verbal and non-verbal and can include isolating individuals, excluding people from meetings or work events, unreasonable job demands that frequently impact personal time and name calling that belittles individuals in front of others. Non-verbal threats such as smirking and eye-rolling can be intimidating. Comments about someone’s size, weight, gender, or age can frequently be dressed up as ‘banter’ but are demeaning and often discriminatory.”
    #10

    Woman frustrated at laptop, reacting to surprising things male coworkers said about appearance and behavior. Your emails are too direct, we need to work on softening the way you speak to others.

    rivercatrescue , Yan Krukau Report

    #11

    Stressed woman in a gray blazer at her laptop experiencing frustration from male coworkers in a professional office setting. “Shouldn’t you be painting your nails or something?” This was my first job after uni and he was about 20 years older than me… but we had the same job and salary

    llamaraswann , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Shouldn't have you been in a more higher up position in your job, giving the age-gap?"

    #12

    Woman in glasses handing documents to male coworker during a discussion about insane things male coworkers told women. "Sweetie, is there a man in charge?" He said. As I handed him a redline of HIS drawing that I FIXED FOR HIM. I was an engineer, and he got mad I corrected his mistakes.

    shortneyriggs , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    What is the very worst thing that someone at work has ever said to you? Have you ever been a victim of workplace sexism? How did your manager, HR, or company react to any issues with toxic colleagues? If you feel up to it, share your thoughts, opinions, and experiences in the comments below.

    #13

    A male coworker in a brown shirt talking animatedly with female colleagues in a casual office meeting setting. One time a male coworker mansplained to me how to pronounce my name. My own name.

    nealthea , Edmond Dantès Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright but are you really sure that you were pronouncing it the right way ? /s

    #14

    Smiling woman in white blazer at laptop, representing women sharing experiences with male coworkers and workplace stories. I currently have ZERO male coworkers and it truly brings me so much peace

    lenny.mccoy , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honest to be, I like diversity, because I think, it's not the gender, it's the man. Karens are most terrible to handle, than Kens.

    Vote comment up
    #15

    Young woman sitting at office desk during a meeting with male coworker, highlighting workplace interactions and dynamics. “You’re difficult, did you freeze your eggs?" third week on the job...

    serenanaimat , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #16

    Older male coworker in office wearing white shirt and patterned tie, sitting at desk near window with natural light. “Being a mother is women’s purpose”….after I said I didn’t want children.

    emilahope , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #17

    Woman in casual outfit and glasses holding a phone, reacting with a puzzled expression to male coworkers' comments. “Is everything okay? Is it that time of month?” When I disagreed with my boss's approach

    emilahope , Polina Zimmerman Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not yet, but you are knocking already on hell's door". The best response for these kind of misogynistic remarks is always one, what send them in shock.

    Vote comment up
    #18

    Woman working at computer, reflecting on insane things male coworkers told her in a shared office space. The owner of the start up I worked at watched me Google search something and said he was impressed “I knew computers”. I built my first website when I was 10 and have worked in tech for 15 years.

    thepennyjarker , Annie Spratt Report

    #19

    Young male coworker in business suit smiling with arms crossed in office, relating to insane things male coworkers said. A boss told me to spread my legs and then immediately “corrected” it to spread your wings while having a conversation with me about me being promoted. I did get the promotion on my own, a transfer, and he got terminated.

    crstna_b , RDNE Stock project Report

    #20

    Young woman in blue blouse standing confidently in office with planner pages behind, illustrating male coworkers' insane comments. I was the project lead on a new product launch, and I had a meeting with all the other department heads for schedule coordination and planning and they were all men. One of the department heads who did not know me, walked right up to me and asked: “can you get me a cup of coffee, hun?” I obliged and then proceeded to sit at the head of the table and introduced myself as the project lead for the launch. He sat in silence while awkwardly sipping his coffee for the remainder of the meeting.

    claudiasharpton , Anna Nekrashevich Report

    #21

    Woman with curly hair wearing bright red lipstick and nail polish, reflecting on male coworkers' insane comments. “Are you injured or just pregnant?” when he thought I was walking strangely

    dani_and_the_pets , Polina Zimmerman Report

    #22

    Male coworker laughing on phone at office desk holding coffee mug in a casual workplace setting. I very politely corrected a male colleague who had misread some data and another male in the room said 'imagine being corrected by a girl! To which I said technically he had been corrected also as he hadn't noticed the error either.

    katiealexhassall , RDNE Stock project Report

    #23

    Confused woman in white sweater raising hand, expressing frustration related to male coworkers' insane comments about lipstick. When attending the interview of a sales executive, we were taking a 15 min break halfway through…my president asked the candidate if he wanted coffee/tea and the candidate turned to me and asked for a black coffee with two packets of sugar 🙄 safe to say he didn’t get the role.

    holly_golightly__ , Ron Lach Report

    #24

    Smiling man with curly hair pointing at his smartphone, illustrating male coworkers sharing insane comments. Randomly shoved his phone into my hand and proceeded to show me an [adult] video, asking "is this you?" (He was trying to be funny) - I was ✨traumatised✨

    leahgarland94 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have thrown that phone away so hard it would have broken.

    #25

    Woman stretching at desk with laptop and papers, reflecting on stories from male coworkers in a colorful office space. My back was hurting so I stretched for like a second. He took this as an invitation to comment on the size of my breasts in front of everyone in our open plan office.

    tango_skates , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    #26

    Man smiling at desk holding a book with headphones nearby, reflecting male coworkers in the workplace conversations. “How do you want me to give it to you 😏” while handing me orders to process

    ambergrr_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #27

    Man in suit lifting sunglasses and smiling outdoors, illustrating male coworkers sharing insane things told to women. My old boss told me to unbutton more buttons (before I had an explant) when having dinner with clients to sell more.

    mandamkay , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #28

    Smiling male coworker in business attire standing with arms crossed in an office, reflecting workplace interactions. “Having an affair with a coworker makes work fun to come to”

    excuse me?

    iqout8 , Rene Terp Report

    #29

    A much senior and older man told me it would have been nice "to put some sand in the office" so I would feel like I were on the beach and I would take my red dress off

    miss.debs Report

    #30

    My former new Team Manager Indirectly joked and told me I could benefit from reducing my caseload and responsibilities to potentially become a trophy wife if I ever decided to in the future. The next morning he had an hour long meeting with HR and company CEO.

    rachelplee Report

    #31

    Man in gray blazer and polka dot tie winking while adjusting tie, representing male coworkers' bold comments at work. "you shouldn't wear those tight pants, I can tell you're not a virgin"

    taynixx , Getty Images Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What ??? Virginity is not a real thing anyway, it's all a social construct based on nothing.

    Vote comment up
    #32

    Woman in red shirt with displeased expression, representing reactions to insane things male coworkers told women. He said I look good in an attractive way, and he is younger than me

    97srey , Anna Shvets Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he said just this, and nothing else, I wouldn't find this offensive. Would say "Thanks, how is your girlfriend doing?"

    Vote comment up
    #33

    Three coworkers having a casual conversation in an industrial workspace featuring male coworkers and a female employee. why didn’t get a more girly job? (I am a mechanical engineer)

    ozlemturanx , ThisIsEngineering Report

    #34

    Me planning to resign and try to work overseas (after 1 failed attempt) and he goes like “I don’t think overseas is for you… because you did already try it once”


    I did resign and I did leave the country. He is still in the same job.

    gmscribbles Report

    #35

    “I’m not a m*lester” — and then proceeds to push me into a corner and tries having his way with me. I reported it, I was then victim blamed and shamed and severely victimized by my direct manager and HR manager. PS, the direct manager was also one of his victims.

    niki_elizabeth_saayman Report

    #36

    Young woman with expressive eyes in patterned shirt, reacting to insane things male coworkers told her at work. I started a new job and within a few days my coworker told me his wife was stalking me on social media.

    jessica_ladell , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #37

    Me explaining why I wish that we could get specified carers leave on addition to sick leave (I don't even mean just for women tbh) because I use all my sick leave looking after kids and have to go to work when I am sick.. Him 'yes but why should you be enritled to more leave than me'..... Ok man talk to me when you've got kids.

    hpets.92 Report

    #38

    Not me but a coworker told me this story. They were in a meeting, and when she recommended something, another person said “why are women even in engineering?”. HR was in the room too but they didn't do s**t.

    enrique_dolor Report

    #39

    Smiling man in a red shirt representing male coworkers in stories about outrageous workplace comments from women. Called me “unprofessional” to a superior and then came up behind me and gave me a wet willy (licked his finger and stuck it IN MY EAR) at a staff luncheon the following week 🫠 He was the interim head of school, I was his daughter’s English teacher.

    savannahpickens , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have slapped the shít out of him as my first, instinctive reaction.

    #40

    Woman working on laptop on couch while two children play nearby in living room showing male coworkers comments context “Who’s watching your kids?”
    To which I respond “Their father”
    “Oh. Is he pretty good with them?”
    I said “I hope so”

    bexnfx6310 , cottonbro studio Report

    #41

    Smiling man in white shirt sitting casually, illustrating male coworkers sharing statements about women at work. I was eating my lunch and dropped a crumb on my lap, much older male co worker asked “can I lick it off”

    carolinejparsons , Rodrigo Rodrigues | WOLF Λ R T Report

    #42

    Man in light shirt shrugging in confusion, illustrating reactions to insane things male coworkers told women. “Pants two days in a row?”

    spicyenchiladda , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #43

    “I’m gonna tell you like I told….(the only other female in office)… Know your place!” We literally ran the facility and he was a newcomer.

    mandinkalake Report

    #44

    Introducing me to a younger male coworker visiting from another office: "This is Molly. Sometimes she comes in looking nice and other times she looks like a mop," in reference to my curly hair that I sometimes straighten.

    mollyjo620 Report

    #45

    (I am a chef) “if you go in the walk-in for a minute, I can’t spank that bad mood out of you.” (He was married and my boss)

    Second only to the same man walking up behind me in a pantry room and cupping my breasts in both hands, and saying “that’s exactly how I thought they’d feel”

    When I told the owner, I got fired. This was the summer of 2000

    chefmelissadelia Report

    #46

    Confident male coworker in suit and red tie sitting with arms crossed in an office setting with data screens behind him. At a small organization the male director in a room full of women running the org said “when i step down and whatever man takes over”…

    booplethesnoot , Kampus Production Report

    #47

    Smiling woman holding coffee cup at office desk with tablet and computer, representing female coworkers sharing experiences. “You’re too professional” was a wild one

    lexerss_ , Jopwell Report

    #48

    Idk if it’s the craziest but I still think about it almost 6 years later, When I was pregnant my older, very respectful male coworker asked me if my mucus plug was still intact.

    mal_aboutit Report

    #49

    Woman in glasses looking confused and frustrated while reacting to insane things male coworkers said about lipstick. “So are you irregular or regular?”

    kaylology , Kaboompics.com Report

    #50

    Man with beard laughing outdoors against blue sky, reflecting on insane things male coworkers told women at work. In the tea room "imagine if I just pushed you down the stairs right now" - really letting the intrusive thoughts out

    kira_lovesdogs , Christian Buehner Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time a guy I was arguing about his sexist thought about how men were superior to women because they had more muscles said to me "I could just punch you right now and you wouldn't be able to stop me". I was SO glad we were in a public space, but Gods his smile paired with that sentence scared the fck out of me (because in addition to that what he said was true)

    #51

    Man in a blue hoodie looking frustrated while sitting at a table, reflecting on insane things male coworkers said. I am also bored looking at your face.

    psorrentau , Guillaume Issaly Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hm, that seems to me as reaction to a statement, no matter the gender.

    #52

    Smiling man in a plaid shirt laughing during a casual moment, representing male coworkers in the workplace setting. When are you getting divorced so I marry you. (There was absolutely nothing between us)

    ea_mheiri , Junior REIS Report

    #53

    Older man in glasses smiling while using phone, reflecting on insane things male coworkers told women at work. My ex coworker, with whom I really didn't had anything to do, send me randomly a Post from LinkedIn which was Talking about freezing Eggs and Said „i just wanna send this to inform you about it, But don't take it personally“

    marypopqins , SHVETS production Report

    #54

    My coworker said I should strip because it pays really well ( I was probably talking about how our company didn't pay enough to realistically live on).

    6.____0____.4 Report

    #55

    My old principal at the school I worked at called us all his “daughters” but then joked about being asked why he hired so many young attractive beginning teachers.

    t.sher_wood Report

    #56

    Male colleague, completely out of rage: "You come to work every day and shake your hair like this (imitates the way he notices me shaking my hair)!!" Background: He had another problem with me but like most of the men he wasn't able to communicate his problem adequately.

    carakaygeen Report

    #57

    That I have an attitude issue because I won’t speak to him in his private office for 10 minutes everyday

    grapeoclock Report

    #58

    I am the only girl at the site (fifth year engineering internship)with all construction workers , a coworker said : look what you do to all this men while u r dressed up soo modest, i wonder what would happen here if your clothes were revealing

    lahrachfatima Report

    #59

    “Your only job is to come to office and look pretty”

    elle.flava Report

    #60

    “Off the record this job would have been yours if you weren’t going on maternity leave”

    joon8107 Report

    #61

    "Are you sure you understand what you're doing?" My position is higher than his

    lili_heartfilia_ Report

    #62

    That my salary’s more than enough because I don’t have a husband or kids…

    svik1 Report

    #63

    I’m a barmaid and the manager told me that clients didn’t order because I’m too small and them can’t see me

    gaia.menchini Report

    #64

    A man from my work I never actually met because he was in another team, made a fake face book profile and started to speak to me from it. I truly thought it was some friends having a laugh till they wrote to me, “saw you in the tea room today and you ignored me” and I was like hmmm what the HELL! So… fast forward to HR being told about it and his manager said to mine “what do you expect? She’s a woman” few years after this post warning, he started again as a new fake profile as an “artist” and tried to pretend to talk to me about art then accidentally let out that it was him and wow had to go back to HR again…. It was ridiculous. Creep.

    niemmadesignerart Report

    #65

    “You’re too strong.”

    onlyonceinthisway Report

    #66

    That he wanted to stab me to death

    ms_gorman_ Report

    cronecastattherisingmoon avatar
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    …..? Uh…this needs follow up in terms of what happened next because whereas so many of these are legally actionable in the sexual harassment lawsuit way, this is just overtly menacing in a criminal way. Sweet lords of mercy.

    #67

    We talked about career and when I started to talk about it, he said to me: Go get married!

    ikhlas_djebby Report

    #68

    That if I ate candy it would go straight to my a*s. Reported him to HR and he never spoke to me again.

    aka.tx Report

    #69

    My manager occasionally smacks my a** while commenting on how good it looks today. My wife does not like him

    fd_schmidt Report

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is straight out of an episode of Friends. At least make up something new.

    Vote comment up
    #70

    I’m a 6’1 tall, busty woman. Once a physically disabled co worker(had a shorter leg, a limp and was very slim) asked him if I’d body slam him into the ground and just lay on him.

    llorttsebeht Report

    #71

    Asked me if I could possibly make him dinner every night as I had a family do could probably make an extra plate.

    emlou2017 Report

    #72

    Me being assertive. A male coworker: “ Well, I see why you are divorced.”

    prof_lanigan Report

    #73

    My manager flirted with me when I asked him if he'd stay overtime with us tonight, he replied "I'd do if you ask me to", and he was married with a kid and 10 years older to me

    itssshizuu Report

    #74

    When I was a trainee a partner looked at me from bottom to top and stared at my a** saying : "are you Brazilian?"

    coucoulesinconnus Report

    #75

    One of my colleagues said "how easy it is for women to work you can just go on long maternity leave/vacation whenever you want to" ummm WHAT?

    preetigupta_24 Report

    #76

    Not co worker , but a senior manager and stakeholder. Telling me "Why do you need a promotion? To buy more makeup and lipstick? You're not a guy who needs money to run a family"

    prithashayakghosh Report

    #77

    "When you started working here I didn't think you'd be able to handle it. Then when you made it and turned out to be one of the best builders it actually made me kinda mad"

    bwellzie1229 Report

    #78

    Man standing in front of whiteboard filled with diagrams, reflecting on things male coworkers told women in the workplace. “We can’t promote you because you’re the wrong gender and race.” Yes I’m 100% serious. You see I was a male engineer and we had a strong DEI program. Btw it was the best thing that happened to me because now I work for myself and life is way better. Just keep that in mind while complaining about whatever issues you are having at work.

    glennhoweok , Christina Morillo Report

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is utter BS. He wasn't promoted because he was s**t at his job, that's just the lie they told him to keep him sweet... assuming there was ever a conversation.

    #79

    "Can I make a personal observation? You are extremely good-looking." We'd been talking about the court's website right before this

    sparklebee32 Report

    #80

    Get yo scrumptious [butt] out my way. FYI I'm a male and this was said not in jest by another male. That was a weird day

    joeyjoey_sd Report

