The world can be a dangerous place; you never know what or who might be lurking around the corner. Missing persons statistics reflect that: according to the FBI, 533,936 people went missing in the U.S. in 2024.

Sadly, a number of these cases go nowhere. Although sources report that the percentage of unsolved disappearances is only 1%, that's still about 5,000 people in 2024. However, some cases are higher profile than others. Usually, it's those that involve well-known people or celebrities.

Bored Panda has found the most intriguing cases of famous people disappearing and presents them to you here. Have you ever wondered what the circumstances of Amelia Earhart's disappearance were? Or how many years it took to find the wreckage of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's aircraft? Scroll down and find out!