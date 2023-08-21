 My Illustrated Comic Series Called “Dees Story…” | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Illustrated Comic Series Called “Dees Story…”
11points
User submission
Comics

My Illustrated Comic Series Called “Dees Story…”

hforet.71
Community member

You remember Dee through my previous comic, “Thankful.”

I know it may seem bittersweet, but unfortunately, this does happen, and often. People don’t update their pets’ info, especially during a move, or an emergency, and end up losing them forever. But for some like Dee, they are still blessed to find a new home with someone who truly cares!

Thank you for reading. More to come. :)

More info: webtoons.com | Facebook | patreon.com | Instagram | deviantart.com

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

The following day….

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
hforet.71
hforet.71
Author, Community member

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Comics
Homepage
Trending
Comics
Homepage
Next in Comics
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda