My Illustrated Comic Series Called "Dees Story..."

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...