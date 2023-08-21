My Illustrated Comic Series Called “Dees Story…”
You remember Dee through my previous comic, “Thankful.”
I know it may seem bittersweet, but unfortunately, this does happen, and often. People don’t update their pets’ info, especially during a move, or an emergency, and end up losing them forever. But for some like Dee, they are still blessed to find a new home with someone who truly cares!
Thank you for reading. More to come. :)
