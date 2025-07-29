ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I'm a self-taught rug artist from the Netherlands, and I create custom wool rugs based on characters, cartoons, animals, and personal ideas. My rugs are handmade from start to finish, with love, passion, and attention to every detail.

Each project takes hours of careful work – sketching the design, choosing the perfect colors, tufting with precision, and finishing by hand.

It’s not just a rug – it’s a personal, one-of-a-kind piece of functional art!

My work is fully customizable – from pattern to size, colors, and shapes. I love turning your favorite characters or pets into soft, cozy art pieces for your home.

Let me know what you think – would you want a fluffy version of your idea? Or maybe surprise someone with a truly unique gift? Let’s make it happen!

You can find more of my work on facebook, linked below.

More info: Facebook

#1

I Create Handmade Rugs (4 Pics)

    #2

I Create Handmade Rugs (4 Pics)

    #3

I Create Handmade Rugs (4 Pics)

    #4

I Create Handmade Rugs (4 Pics)

