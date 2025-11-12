ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Fishball, the Malaysian comic artist behind the wildly popular WEBTOON series My Giant Nerd Boyfriend. With her charmingly expressive art style and witty sense of humor, Fishball turns the ups and downs of everyday life into relatable, funny moments. Her comics follow her experiences with her much taller, geeky partner—fondly known to fans as the “giant nerd”—capturing the hilarious and heartfelt dynamics of love, culture, and growing up together.

Through her work, Fishball has built a global fanbase that adores her honest storytelling, quirky perspective, and ability to find humor in even the smallest moments. Whether she’s sharing cultural quirks, relationship mishaps, or personal reflections, her comics feel like a warm conversation with a friend. It’s no wonder that My Giant Nerd Boyfriend has become one of WEBTOON’s most beloved slice-of-life series, resonating with readers from all walks of life.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | Facebook | x.com