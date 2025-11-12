ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Fishball, the Malaysian comic artist behind the wildly popular WEBTOON series My Giant Nerd Boyfriend. With her charmingly expressive art style and witty sense of humor, Fishball turns the ups and downs of everyday life into relatable, funny moments. Her comics follow her experiences with her much taller, geeky partner—fondly known to fans as the “giant nerd”—capturing the hilarious and heartfelt dynamics of love, culture, and growing up together.

Through her work, Fishball has built a global fanbase that adores her honest storytelling, quirky perspective, and ability to find humor in even the smallest moments. Whether she’s sharing cultural quirks, relationship mishaps, or personal reflections, her comics feel like a warm conversation with a friend. It’s no wonder that My Giant Nerd Boyfriend has become one of WEBTOON’s most beloved slice-of-life series, resonating with readers from all walks of life.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.
Malaysian artist draws a tall, geeky husband taking photos, capturing relatable moments in their daily life.

fishballishere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.
    Malaysian artist’s comic shows her life with tall geeky husband holding hands, capturing relatable everyday moments.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.
    Malaysian artist cartoon of tall, geeky husband struggling to carry refrigerator door, relatable couple life humor.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.
    Malaysian artist draws early dating phase with her tall geeky husband in a relatable comic style illustration.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.
    Malaysian artist’s cute illustration of a woman happily admiring a jiggly cat dessert in a relatable comic style.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing daily life with her tall, geeky husband, highlighting sleep habits and relatable moments.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a woman shyly kicking a pebble and two women chatting about conversation struggles.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows tall geeky husband sniffing their relaxed sleeping pet in a relatable comic scene.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a hand taking a photo of food and a woman excitedly looking at her phone.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a close-up of hands and a woman's face in a relatable comic style.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing a tall geeky husband and wife on a third date at a movie theater and dining together.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing her life with tall geeky husband, highlighting their playful and relatable contrasts.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life, showing relatable moments with her tall geeky husband in simple cartoon style.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.
    Illustration of a tall, geeky husband and wife holding hands and walking together, capturing relatable moments.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.
    Malaysian artist's relatable drawing of life with her tall, geeky husband in casual, cozy reading moments together.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.
    Malaysian artist cartoon showing life with her tall, geeky husband during a Heimlich maneuver while eating.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.
    Malaysian artist cartoon shows delivery interaction with her tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life moments.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her life and honeymoon with her tall, geeky husband visiting LOTR filming locations.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing her life with her tall, geeky husband in a humorous everyday disagreement.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a family hugging, expressing hope and emotions with nature background.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable drawing of her tall, geeky husband and their shared love for drawing in class.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.
    Malaysian artist drawing her life with her tall, geeky husband and playful daughter carrying flowers and groceries.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.
    Malaysian artist’s comic showing her tall, geeky husband excited about October and Halloween month with spooky stuff.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a couple sharing moments with tall, geeky husband and relatable daily life scenes.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.
    Illustration by Malaysian artist showing a fluffy dog sleeping and then alert with crinkle sounds, relatable life moments.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic panel showing a woman nervously thinking about high heels for a date with her tall geeky husband.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.
    Cartoon by Malaysian artist showing a shy character asking about crushes and another excitedly responding, relatable comic style.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable cartoon shows a young man reading a book with changing expressions over time.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.
    Malaysian artist’s relatable comic showing her reaction to her tall geeky husband’s food pictures while drawing at a desk.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.
    Comic panels by Malaysian artist showing school life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday scenes.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.
    Malaysian artist comic shows life moments with tall geeky husband, capturing relatable everyday couple scenarios in a humorous style.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.
    Malaysian artist's relatable comic showing frustration with important life lessons not taught in school.

    fishballishere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!