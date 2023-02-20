When we need a pick-me-up in our lives and when everything’s becoming a bit too much for us to handle, Jimmy Fallon helps set everything right. It’s Hashtags time! And this time the topic is even more relatable than usual.

The host of the awesome The Tonight Show recently started up two challenges, #ThatsMyFamily and #MyFamilyIsWeird, inviting people to share their silliest family quirks, and their funniest stories from home. We’ve collected the best of the best to share with you. Scroll down to check ‘em out! They'll have you giggling in no time.