Remember when we used to dream about far-off places while flipping through National Geographic? Well, it turns out the world is even more spectacular than those glossy pages suggested. Whether you're finally tackling that retirement bucket list or just daydreaming from your armchair, these 35 breathtaking destinations will have you reaching for your passport (or at least your reading glasses). From hidden waterfalls to ancient wonders, from crystal-clear lagoons to mountain peaks that touch the clouds – these are the places that remind us why travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer. Some you've probably heard of, others might surprise you. Either way, it's never too late for an adventure.