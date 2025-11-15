“My Heart Absolutely Shattered”: Woman Finds Out What SIL Thinks About Her On Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking for a large group can be challenging, with different preferences, needs and restrictions. However, there is clearly a difference between having a slightly skewed ratio of vegan to non-vegan dishes and purposefully including something someone can’t eat in everything.

A woman turned to the internet to share her story of horrible in-laws. One Thanksgiving, despite knowing her aversion to pork, her sister-in-law decided to somehow make every product contain some of it. Years later, her mother-in-law wanted to make peace. We got in touch with the woman who made the post and she was kind enough to share some more details.

RELATED:

In-law drama can range from annoying to horrific

Sad woman with long hair looking down, reflecting on what SIL thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

But one woman’s relatives purposefully sabotaged a Thanksgiving dinner

Woman sharing emotional story of Thanksgiving family drama involving sister-in-law and shattered heart feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt explaining a woman’s Muslim upbringing and family background in context of Thanksgiving SIL thoughts.

Text on a white background about religious trauma and respect for different beliefs, related to Thanksgiving and sister-in-law.

Text excerpt about a woman’s experience with her husband and family dynamics on Thanksgiving, involving SIL opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background describing a woman’s heartbreak after discovering what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s marriage journey while referencing Thanksgiving and her sister-in-law’s opinion.

Woman discovers what sister-in-law thinks about her during emotional Thanksgiving family drama in 2022.

Text describing a woman’s allergy to pork and her experience with illness, related to Thanksgiving family tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman reacts with heartbreak after discovering what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving gathering.

Text describing a woman’s Thanksgiving brunch with family, mentioning her mom surprising with a pot of dawahlee grape leaves.

Woman’s heart absolutely shattered after discovering what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman heartbroken after finding out what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving visit to family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman at Thanksgiving dinner looking thoughtful, reflecting on what her sister-in-law thinks about her.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Woman feels heartbroken after learning what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman finds out what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving, leaving her heart absolutely shattered and emotional.

Alt text: Woman discovers what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving, causing heartbreak and family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman’s heart absolutely shattered after finding out what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sliced roasted pork on a plate served with a side of peppers and onions, representing a Thanksgiving meal setting.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Emotional text excerpt about a woman’s heart shattering after discovering what her sister-in-law thinks on Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt showing a woman sharing a stressful experience during Thanksgiving while her family offers comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text screenshot showing a conflict with SIL’s thoughts revealed on Thanksgiving and ongoing family tensions.

Text excerpt expressing emotional pain over family pressure to reconnect with sister, highlighting Thanksgiving SIL conflict.

Text excerpt showing a woman seeking advice about handling her sister-in-law and Thanksgiving family tensions.

Woman sitting on bed looking upset and distant, reflecting on what SIL thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She gave some clarifications later

Alt text: Woman heartbroken after learning what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

Woman feeling heartbroken after discovering what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving family gathering.

Text excerpt from a woman describing her writing style and emotions behind closed doors, reflecting on Thanksgiving SIL thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a woman explaining her heart shattering after discovering what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman devastated after learning what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving dinner conversation.

Woman looks shocked and heartbroken after discovering sister-in-law's harsh Thanksgiving thoughts about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman discovers what sister-in-law truly thinks of her on Thanksgiving, leaving her heart absolutely shattered.

Woman shocked and heartbroken after discovering sister-in-law's true feelings on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman upset after finding out what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving, feeling heartbroken and consoled by mom.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s phone call with family revealing what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman’s sister-in-law physically backhanding their mother-in-law as part of Thanksgiving conflict.

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s perspective on trauma and family dynamics related to in-laws during Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman reading a message about what her sister-in-law thinks of her on Thanksgiving, feeling heartbroken and shocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman's heart shattered discovering sister-in-law's true feelings during Thanksgiving family gathering.

Elderly man in a red shirt holding a cane, sitting indoors with a relaxed expression, family tensions implied

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text showing a woman’s story about her heart shattering after learning what her sister-in-law thinks on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s heart shattered after discovering what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving family gathering

Text excerpt about family relationships and personal growth, reflecting on what sister-in-law thinks on Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt from a woman sharing her experience about what her sister-in-law thinks of her on Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt describing a woman sharing her emotional experience with her sister-in-law’s opinion during Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman reflecting on a past Thanksgiving and what her SIL thinks about her during the holiday.

Text excerpt discussing family concerns and updates from Nana about potential a***e, reflecting feelings linked to Thanksgiving SIL drama.

Text excerpt discussing a woman's experience with her sister-in-law's harsh opinions revealed on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing personal experience with therapy and its importance, related to emotional impact and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing someone reflecting on therapy and apologies, related to Thanksgiving and sister-in-law conflict feelings.

Woman visibly upset after discovering sister-in-law's true feelings on Thanksgiving, heart absolutely shattered by the revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about therapy and job loss, reflecting emotions related to what SIL thinks on Thanksgiving.

Woman in black turtleneck looking thoughtful and sad, reflecting on what sister-in-law thinks on Thanksgiving.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman finding out what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman heartbreak moment discovering what SIL thinks about her on Thanksgiving in a family holiday setting.

Alt text: Woman reacts with heartbreak after discovering what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving holiday.

Image credits: Opposite-Yak-9631

The woman was willing to share some of her thoughts about her experience

Sad woman in white sweater leaning against stone wall, reflecting on what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who made the post and she was kind enough to share some more details with us. Given the popularity of her story, we wanted to hear her thoughts on why so many may have resonated with it. “I actually was shocked to see over 1.1k up votes happened, I see a lot of people had issues with the initial post, and I updated it with the honest truth,” she shared.

“I think people were just as shocked to hear my experience as much as I experienced it. Living in the south, being married to Ace, and meeting his family, I had never experienced what I went through. The engagement made me realize with some commenters, I’m not alone. Nightmare-in-laws do exist elsewhere, and it does need to be normalized that these situations do happen. A lot of commenters were saying that their families would never treat them like that, but that’s the thing, this isn’t their family.”

“This is my husband’s family that did this to me, racism still exists, even though we all bleed the same. I’m just as human as you are, and we shouldn’t treat each other like this. It needs to be normalized that these things still happen. When I’m working with my father, I have experienced his form of racism from others to himself, and it made me realize, I don’t think people understand that there are still people who do this!” she shared with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

We were also curious to hear if any reader input was actually helpful. “I did find a lot of comments helpful, I’ve screenshotted a few that I will be questioning my mother about if and when she brings it up again. I have a really good relationship with my mom, and she is a really great person and means well. So I can understand that some commenters actually made me realize I don’t think she understood the situation. So when she does ask about it, I’ll make sure to ask the questions I found useful, and help her understand that it really is a bad situation.”

Having your partner in your corner is key

Young man in a plaid shirt sitting at a table, expressing emotions while sharing a story about family Thanksgiving tensions.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Having your spouse firmly in your corner when dealing with difficult in-laws isn’t just nice to have, it’s absolutely essential for both your sanity and your marriage’s survival. When your partner fails to set boundaries with their family, you become the villain in every story while slowly losing your mind trying to explain why you don’t think your mother-in-law should have a key to your house or opinions about your parenting choices. Research consistently shows that in-law conflicts rank among the top stressors in marriages, and the way couples handle these conflicts directly impacts relationship satisfaction and longevity. A study published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that when one partner feels unsupported against criticism or interference from in-laws, it creates resentment that corrodes the marriage from within. You’re not just fighting with your mother-in-law about holiday plans anymore, you’re fighting with your spouse about why they won’t defend you, which is infinitely worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of “leaving and cleaving” exists in relationship psychology for good reason. When you get married, your primary loyalty shifts to your partner, not your parents. This doesn’t mean cutting off family, but it does mean presenting a united front when boundaries get crossed. When a husband tells his mother that his wife’s concerns are valid and will be respected, or when a wife makes clear that her parents can’t override her husband’s parenting decisions, it sends a crucial message that the relationship is the priority.

Without this united front, the partner dealing with toxic in-laws faces an impossible situation where they’re simultaneously expected to maintain peace with people who disrespect them while receiving no backup from the one person who should have their back unconditionally. That’s not a sustainable marriage model, that’s a recipe for divorce.

A few readers also wanted more details

Text conversation discussing a woman’s in-laws spreading toxicity, relating to what SIL thinks on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation discussing a Thanksgiving conflict revealing what sister-in-law thinks about the woman’s family.

Comment expressing shock over what sister-in-law thinks about woman on Thanksgiving, revealing family tension and heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s heart shattered after learning what sister-in-law thinks of her on Thanksgiving during family conflict.

Conversation about Thanksgiving menu with pork in dishes and woman’s heart shattered by sister-in-law’s opinion revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments about a woman’s Thanksgiving feelings and what her sister-in-law thinks of her.

Screenshot of online discussion about a woman’s heart shattered after finding out what her sister-in-law thinks on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post showing advice about cutting off contact with problematic in-laws after a Thanksgiving family conflict involving a sister-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation discussing a Thanksgiving conflict where a woman discovers what her sister-in-law thinks about her.

Reddit discussion about toxic family relationships and what sister-in-law thinks during Thanksgiving gathering.

Most thought the woman’s in-laws were being ridiculous

Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman to confront her SIL about hurtful behavior on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing emotions and family conflict during a Thanksgiving gathering involving SIL.

Text comment about managing husband's family dynamics, reflecting a woman’s emotional struggle with her sister-in-law on Thanksgiving.

Reddit comment discussing family conflict and reconciliation related to Thanksgiving and sister-in-law opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing family tensions with sister-in-law and Thanksgiving reconciliation advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation showing a woman setting firm boundaries with her mom about respect and communication.

Reddit comment discussing a strained family relationship and advice on dealing with a real enemy during Thanksgiving.

Comment about in-laws using food allergies to harm kids, reflecting tension during Thanksgiving family gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s Thanksgiving conflict after learning her sister-in-law’s true feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from an online forum about a woman discovering what her sister-in-law thinks of her on Thanksgiving.

Woman reacts after learning what sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving during family confrontation online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shocked and heartbroken after discovering sister-in-law's true feelings on Thanksgiving family drama discussion.

Comment discussing a woman’s difficult relationship with her sister-in-law and Thanksgiving family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text showing advice on handling a difficult sister-in-law situation during Thanksgiving family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shocked and heartbroken after discovering what her sister-in-law thinks about her on Thanksgiving.

Comment advising a woman about setting boundaries with her mother and sister-in-law regarding intolerable behavior.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning a mom’s involvement in husband making peace with his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing family conflict and reactions related to what SIL thinks on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT