Woman Stands Up For Her Bullied Daughter By Hitting The Bully’s Mom

Being bullied is not a fun feeling, but what’s even worse is when someone doesn’t believe you or nobody defends you. It happens a lot at schools when bullies don’t get punished and are just allowed to continue their behavior.

But this mom who was bullied herself was not allowing the same to happen to her children and when she went to meet her daughter’s bully’s mom, she wasn’t hesitant to become physical and threatened to do it again in front of the student who didn’t leave her child alone.

A video of a mom went viral as she told her experience of confronting her daughter’s bully’s mom with physical violence

Naquavia Brown has 95.2k followers on TikTok and shares various videos of her participating in viral trends, dancing, telling stories and showing her kids, mostly her daughter. Turns out that the teen that frequently shows herself on the account was being bullied at school and the mom just recently found out.

The daughter first went to her dad as she knew that her mom would have a “different” reaction. But the dad wasn’t going to hide such a thing and told Naquavia what was going on, and her first instinct was to meet with the bully and their parent.

The woman shared her interaction with the mom on TikTok and it went viral with 4.8M views, probably because nobody expected to hear about physical violence in a conversation concerning bullying. Not only did it go viral on TikTok, but it blew up on Twitter as well when user Jasmine K. shared it.

The mom recently found out her daughter was being bullied at school and arranged a meeting with the student and the parent

What happened was that the bully’s mom started saying, “Are we really in here arguing about a bald-headed little—” and wasn’t given an opportunity to finish her sentence when Naquavia, horrified at the mom’s comment on her daughter’s appearance regarding her alopecia, “popped her.”

Then the TikToker turned to her daughter’s bully and threatened to beat her mother every day if the student ever bothers her daughter again. Even though it may seem extreme, it seems that the solution worked as the daughter never complained about unfair treatment anymore.

Which led the mom to believe that this is a good way to solve the problem and gave other parents advice: “Y’all have to start beating up parents in front of their children so that the children know to leave people alone because their mama can’t help them.”

The bully’s parent wasn’t taking it seriously and was going to demean her daughter when Naquavia slapped her

In a follow-up video, Naquavia responded with a stitch to some other TikTokers calling her a bully and saying they were sorry for her daughter. The videos are not available anymore, but the mom’s response still is.

In that video, she expresses that she wasn’t wrong for what she did and even the police didn’t arrest her or put her in jail. In fact, she believes that the bully’s mom should be arrested for knowing her child is a bully and allowing this behavior to continue.

The woman has three children and she feels that it’s her responsibility to stand up for them because she remembers how she was bullied for years and nobody cared enough to do something even after she tried to take her own life multiple times.

Turning to the child, she said that she will do it again if the bullying won’t stop

You may not condone violence and believe that violence is never the answer. But violence doesn’t come only in its physical form and you are allowed to defend yourself, matching the level with the other person.

Andrea Borghini, who has a Ph.D. in philosophy, shares his perspective on ThoughtCo. He says that “The most plausible justification of violence is when it is perpetrated in return of other violence.” And in mild versions, “to a punch you may be legitimate to respond with a punch; yet, to mobbing (a form of psychological, verbal violence, and institutional), you are not justified in replying with a punch (a form of physical violence).”

But if it’s not a mild version, “in the name of self-defense, violence of any kind may be justified in reply to the violence of any other kind, provided there is a somewhat fair use of the violence exercised in self-defense.”

This was what it took to make the bullying stop and Naquavia advises others to take the same actions

People both in Naquavia’s TikTok comments and in the Twitter thread thought that the mom was justified in this situation. They were on the mom’s side because sometimes it’s the only thing that works and the only thing that leads to some kind of change.

People in the comments were impressed with how the mom stood up for her daughter and considered it to be appropriate given the situation

