But along with extra cuddles and love comes a fair share of chaos and drama, too. One Redditor decided to ask people with multiple furry friends to share the hilarious soap operas unfolding in their homes, and the responses did not disappoint.

What could be better than owning a pet ? Having two, of course. Or maybe even three! The more, the merrier.

#1 My cat thinks he’s the CEO, my dog’s the unpaid intern doing all the work, and the fish are basically the HR department just watching the chaos and judging silently.

#2 I feel typing it out is therapy.



I have eight dogs.



Not a typo. I didn't do it on purpose. It just kinda... happened. People leave a dog with you and never come back and then the 'what's one more at this point?' ideology hits and suddenly, you think maybe you should file some paperwork and just become a shelter, but you know you won't adopt any out so you're just stuck with a pack of dogs.



Anyway.



Let's discuss Dog Politics in a pack of eight very different dogs.



I have a mini pack within the pack, of my four weens - Chicken Nugget (the queen alpha of the ween pack), Kimchi (her daughter and second in command), Gus Gus ( an inbred ween who only has one functioning eye and brain cell), and Taco Bell (has all his braincells but only uses them for evil and narcissistic purposes).



The larger Pack consists of Sadie (a mixture of all the big dogs you can think of and is often mistaken for a pony), Max (a dutch Shepard - which is just a nice way of saying a really dumb German Shepard), Puppy (her government name is Charlie but it never stuck - Australian sheep dog) and Django - the Dog Who Started it All. He's a chiweenie, but mostly just a medium sized sausage with tiny legs and the sweetest heart you ever met.



Are you still reading this? Why?!



Anyway, when they're all in the same room (whichever room I'm in) Sadie is in charge. She basically raised all of them except Max and Django. She's about two years past her expiration date, though, so Chicken polices when Sadie is too tired.



As it gets colder outside, the true drama surrounds heat. I'm not a very big woman, and so not all of them can be on me at once.



Thus they play Queen of the Mountain.



I am the mountain. Obviously.



If I am in a seated position, it is a full half hour of inner fighting before they all settle into the same spot they've settled into for years. I don't know why we do this several times a day, but we do.



Hope you have a great day and thanks for reading. Unless you voted for Trump. Then have the day you voted for.



CACAW.

#3 We have to stand guard while our dog eats because the chickens will steal his food and he will let them because he’s trained to stop touching food if someone interacts with his food. It does not occur to him that this rule only applies to humans and not to chickens.

#4 We apparently only have one toy. It’s whichever toy the other one has.



We have 27,000 toys. .

#5 My male dog has decided that the baby is his. He is obsessed. The rest of them are like "cool 👍 a baby." He is acting like he is about to be a single father.

#6 Cat wants dog to love her. Dog resents no longer being only child.



It’s been three years btw, the cat didn’t just get here.

#7 Little cat just turned 2 and is clearly going through some form of psychological puberty because she won’t stop hissing at the big cat, who is 3, and is a big dumb sweetheart. They used to cuddle, now they tolerate.



They get supervised backyard time but the little cat has decided she owns the backyard and if big cat ventures out there, she flies at him with teeth and claws and ungodly screeching noises.



I hope she hits the lazy adulthood stage soon.

#8 The cat caught a bird. My son saved it. The dog caught it while it was recovering. My wife tried to stop it, but the dog ate it. I walked in too late to help.



Right now everyone's angry at literally everyone. 🤣.

#9 Both my boy cats want to lay on my right side. The left side is apparently unacceptable to either of them, and so if one wants to cuddle when the other has already gotten there, the second will huff and pretend like there’s nowhere to get comfortable until the first runs off.



The girl cat hates the outside kitten (not ours, a stray that likes to hang out nearby).

#10 4 dogs, one bird. All the dogs either ignore her or are outright afraid of her, save one, the smallest, who desperately wants to eat her. Guess which one she attempts to 1v1 on the regular.



(Human supervision is in place to ensure no birds end up in dog mouths.).

#11 The fat cat keeps eating the other one's food. And the skinny cat couldn't care less!

#12 For me. I have 2 cats and 1 dog. Its normally the cats teaming up on the dog to make him go into the corner.

#13 Small dog keeps lying on big dogs bed. So big dog wakes me up in the middle of the night because he wants to sleep in his own bed but I have to tell small dog to get off his bed. The 10 year old cat is the boss of the Jack Russell and the Rottie!

#14 The older cat attempted to reenact the lion king with her younger brother. Now the younger one feels betrayed and is pouting.

#15 The dog exists and the cat is mad about it. But also the cat is mad if the dog is not there for him to be mad about.

#16 I have a black cat with golden eyes named Natsume. He’s not allowed outside. My neighbor has a black cat with golden eyes named Jon Snow. He IS allowed to wander outside at times.



Natsume and Jon Snow look so similar to each other, it’s always a shock. Jon Snow knows this, and several times has waited right at my door so that he can pretend he’s Natsume who accidentally got out and needs to come back inside.



Natsume doesn’t even know he’s been a victim of attempted identity theft. One of these days Jon Snow might be successful. It’s almost worked several times.

#17 Cat is starting to show some affection towards the dog, like rubbing her against him and the dog doesn't know what to think about it as the cat has avoided him for years.

#18 I was one hour late getting home, fat boy Horus (cat) ripped open the dog food bag and ate sweet boy Coco's bikkies… Phaedra, the house MVP, watched in horror (have cameras in the house).



Horus has a problem.

#19 The predator, the cat is scared of what in nature would be her prey, the rabbit. The rabbit on the other hand does not care and thinks that she’s a predator because she charges at the cat every time she gets close. The cat is otherwise a very territorial and protective animal but for some reason the rabbit is scary.

#20 We have two cats that live downstairs and three upstairs. The two sets of cats cannot get along with each other and the division must be strictly enforced.





If the upstairs cats fight with each other the dog breaks up the fight.

#21 We're a blended family - the dog is scared of the cat, the cat is scared of the dog - but they both want those sunny spots in the house so bad.



The solution seems to be the cat sitting with his back to the dog, and the dog hiding her face so she can't see the cat.

#22 Two black cats. One likes to wrestle with the dog WWE style, the other does not want the dog to even look in her general direction. Dog gets them confused fairly often.

#23 One of our chickens won’t stop chasing one of our cats and now the cat doesn’t want to go outside.

#24 My oldest cat hates the younger cats (we have three kittens of varying ages under a year). She won’t let them near the cat tree so we got another cat tree now she runs between the cat trees so we got ANOTHER cat tree and immediately placed the kittens on it so she [urinated] on that one.

#25 It appears there’s been an issue in scheduling and they were BOTH put on toilet watch. So since they both apparently really need the overtime: the cat stands guard of me, the dog guards the cat, and then there’s the door 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ the drama is unreal.

#26 My goat has made friends with a squirrel and plays with him for a while when he turns up. His older brother is jealous and keeps trying to chase the squirrel away, ruining their game.

#27 Cat stole puppy’s giant bed. Puppy is sad but won’t do anything about it because cat is “scary”.



Also…. Puppy is a puppy so she’s usually annoying everyone in the house.

#28 Our Maine Coon wants to snuggle with his DSH (domestic shorthair) brother SO BAD. Our DSH will just be laying on a blanket and the Maine Coon will walk over and start kneading right in front of him while making direct eye contact and purring. He'll slowly creep closer and our DSH just lays there like, "Maybe if I don't move he'll go away."



Just cuddle your poor brother, Pumpkin!

#29 As she’s now on her own (for the safety of others) my massive duck has free run of the garden. This, we hoped, would quieten her innate rage at being born a duck rather than a honey badger.



It has not. She is now the quacking equivalent of a gang leader. Wild birds know that any food that falls to the ground is hers now. Neighbourhood cats fear to step foot in the garden.



The latest development is that the dogs will now not go out alone. Together, they stand a chance, but alone…



The dogs in question are a GSD cross the size of a small pony and a Patterdale.

#30 Big cat is old and hurts a lot and lashes out at the younger cat and dog sometimes because of it. Younger cat and dog don’t know why and seem sad. I know the time is coming for big cat to cross the rainbow bridge soon. Young cat and dog won’t understand, and I’m not ready for it.

#31 The tortie girl still hates the void girl, who enjoys torturing her. The tortie will eat the tux boy's food as he wanders off mid meal and then is shocked no food is still in his bowl when he returns. We humans have to intercede or he'll waste away.

#32 The big rabbit and the small rabbit kept getting into fights. We ended up separating them with a pet gate so then they started marking their territory on each side of the border.... Eventually we just put litter boxes there.

#33 Male cat gets super territorial when female cat sits in my lap. Makes me feel bad because she doesn’t chill with me often.

#34 The labrador is confused why her toy came to life and won't play with her .





(My bf moved in and my Chihuahua looks and is sized eerily similar to one of her favourite plushies 😂).

#35 My son’s dog is always over our house. My old man dog has a bed that has a little ridge where likes to hide his treats. When my son’s dog comes over ( almost daily) he goes straight to the hiding spot and eats all my boy’s hard work, lol. The little dork still hides his treats there and looks insulted every time they’re eaten in front of him.

#36 The youngest cat has discovered that after my husband falls asleep, the Doggo and I sneak into the kitchen and share a slice of cheese. Cat now happily joins us in our nightly cheese tax sacrifice. Doggo is miffed at cat, and tries to sit in front of cat.

#37 Dog is taking the remains of the wet cat food dish to her bed to enjoy the spoils of her thievery.

#38 The clocks changed four days ago and the cats are furious they’re not being fed at the same time any more, lots of hitting and shouting at 6am.

#39 Shouty cat was mucking about in a bin with some fresh picked tomatoes in it. Got yelled at, didn't move until I walked over towards him, then of course he took off at mach Jesus and flung tomatoes everywhere. I thought I got them all but little dog managed to sneak off with two and chew them up in one of the only carpeted rooms in the house. He doesn't even like vegetables.

#40 ~6lb cat lays on the ~100lb dog's bed, instead of his own little cat bed, and the dog is too polite to do anything about it and will just sit next to his bed and look sad til I move the cat for him.

#41 We (accidentally) just got a "slightly too small for both of them to fit at the same time" bed. Instead of getting cozy, they have opted to fight over who gets the throne.

#42 One of my cats likes to kiss. He kisses people, and he tries to kiss my older cat, and my older cat does not like to be kissed, so he slaps the kisser in the face, and then the kisser gets angry and then they start tumbling around.

#43 My two oversized cats are both trying to be the one cat on my lap as I type this.

#44 The dog is trying to eat a cat and the cat is trying to eat parrots.

#45 The large and chunky single orange brain cell (the youngest) keeps chasing the small tortie (the middle “child”) and the small tortie doesn’t like that kind of play. The black cat (the oldest) tries to steal the orange boy’s food, but it makes her sensitive tummy upset.

#46 Cheeseburger. It's always Cheese. He hoards all the toys and yells at the big dog whenever they come in the house. We have 3 cats and 3 dogs. Koda the pom is an angel, Niko the big dog is such a potato. Cheese the pomchi runs this joint. Oh and Fufu the Russian Blue is a [jerk]. We're about to host our first party and it'll get interesting.

#47 My 18 year old cat is doing the thing where she couldn't possibly eat that horrible food despite it being her favourite food for the last week or so, and what she'd like to do is to lie mournfully in a state of starvation next to the bowl looking pitiful so I give in and open some other brand/flavour of food that she didn't like last week. However our fat tomcat just sees the full bowl and thinks "free breakfast" and she hates him so is left glaring at him from a safe distance as he's ruined her opportunity for making a scene.

#48 The cat keeps sitting in all the best spots. Older dog is sad and whines about it. Younger dog just sits on cat. Them older dog has to bark at young dog for being rude to cat.



Cat remains unbothered and in best spot.

#49 The new cat quarrels with the resident cat, so they've staked out territory with resident cat having the bed, and new cat claiming the couch. Recently they trialed sharing the bed overnight without hissing, successfully. They have learned to eat food next to each other without fuss but sometimes swipe. But most importantly for each meal I tell them "you two be good sisters!" and they've learned that they must be nice to each other so resident cat will begrudgingly walk up to new cat and lower her head to be groomed by new cat, and they sniff noses. Then I praise them and feed them.

#50 The doggo goes into his crate at human meal times, because kid. He's fine with it, he gets lots of treats and praise for being the best boy.



The cat has decided that he wants to flaunt his freedom at human mealtime. Cat is old and basically has spent the last 18 months since the doggo arrived sleeping in my bed, emerging only at his own meal times.



So now as soon as doggo goes into his crate when human food comes out, cat comes out of the bedroom and just sits where the doggo can see him.



He then often takes it up a notch, and will jump into my lap if I've finished eating and stare at the dog.



I am convinced the cat 100% knows what he's doing.

#51 The cat exists. This has greatly upset the elder dog and she would like for me to rectify the situation.



The younger dog just wants more ham.

#52 Does having a school of 20+ fish count? The drama right now is some individuals are laying eggs this late in the season. I have maintained the school for years and have never seen eggs this late.

#53 I have a bonded cat pair (mother and daughter). They love each other deeply for the most part but lately I catch them in a weird standoff sometimes. They will sit in opposite corners of the apartment and just stare at each other.



One drama that has been going on since I got them is that mommy always comes to sit in my lap. Daughter comes later to steal the lap spot by [sitting] on mommy which prompts mommy to leave.

#54 One of my cats has become territorial over the litter box and it is making my life a nightmare.

#55 Do not get me started. My house is a zoo. My one dog should have been an only child but we got a second dog 'so he won't be lonely' which bambino did not like, and second dog turns out to hate cats, which guess what we also have? On top of that my mans favorite fish has some [messed] up eye infection and is being treated.



Eta forgot to mention one of my cats has pica BAD to the point he ate part of our mattress. Not by me just from eating randomly [things]. We have to hid kitchen sponges. If it vaguely crunch he munch.



Eta again - cat is a horrible inbred stray. The vet has checked him out regularly he's fine other than have insane pica. He gets fed some of the best cat food (I cycle between solid gold, nuro and whatever the freeze dried one is) he's not starving. Just stupid. He is greatly loved despite being a pain.

#56 Big dog wants to play with little dog, but little dog doesn't play at all. Big dog big sad.

#57 My Bernese just had ACL reconstructive surgery type thing.. He's supposed to keep chill.. My golden does not understand this and we have to keep breaking up their fun. They both miss it dearly, but we're getting close.

#58 The dog is still worried the cat is going to eat her food. The cat still has no interest in the dog’s food and, in fact, has only sniffed it once when the dog first arrived.



The cat is insulted anyone, even a dog, would think she could have such poor taste.

#59 I had two cats but we had to put one down. The remaining cat does not care and hasn’t cried for his sister once.

#60 Top dog is going blind and there is an active power shift. Blind dog is still the boss, but not for long. Soon, younger dog will have all the power, but thankfully he’s not a tyrant.

#61 9 indoor cats and one new outdoor boy. Little tabby girl (Salmon, AKA Baby Cat) is *obsessed* with outdoor boy (Gary). She's not long hit spay weight, so when she went into heat, she was sat at the front door crying for him.



Tabby indoor boy (Mackerel) can open doors, and loves Gary. Mackerel keeps trying to open the front door to let Gary in.



Gary *really* wants in, but can't come in until he's neutered.



Black indoor boy #1, Sooty, didn't initially like Gary, but is now obsessed with sniffing the dressing gown I wear when I go to sit with Gary.



Black indoor boy #2, Purple, sits by the front door wanting to play with Gary.



Black indoor girl #2, Sushi, is also waiting to be spayed and is obsessed with Sooty. Sooty used to *love* Sushi, but wants nothing to do with this.



Tripod girl, Oreo, watches Gary from the window with a "I already tried this" look.



Grey Mama Kitty, Smokey Baguette, occasionally bats her children because she's sick of this.



Lastly, *teeny* tiny 2kg Black girl #3, Squid, objects to 7kg black girl #1, Shadow, existing, and will walk up and bat her just to get her off my lap.

#62 Poodle (full sized, pom poms and everything) is sitting on top of chow-mix and fully intends on staying there all night to sleep. Chow-mix is conflicted.

#63 My fat old cat likes to sit in my lap. My 20kg teenaged Kelpie X likes to sit on my lap, especially if the cat is already there. My young skinny cat also wants to stand on my shoulder or chest, and he doesn't like the dog, and will scream at her if she pays him any attention. She is very interested in him.

#64 A stuffed t-rex with a santa hat... they both want to play with it, despite the fact that there is a multitude of other toys.

#65 The guinea pigs fight over veggies.....when all three of them get plenty. Then, two of them snuggle in a house together, with one of them squished into the back, lol



And the dog is terrified of the cats, even though they are very docile and well behaved. She wont jump up on the bed if they are there.

#66 My two cats, who are sisters, are united against a male interloper cat who is coming in and eating their food. He’s a stray and we’re trying to tame him without much success (did manage to neuter him though).

#67 I have a tiny dog (a papillon) and adopted a senior Maine Coon, who is much bigger than the dog. They are currently trying to befriend each other.



The dog expresses her intent to make friends by rushing to the cat, making play poses, throwing toys at her and barking. The cat, being a cat, doesn't appreciate the noise and quick movement.



The cat expresses her love through trying to cuddle up to the dog when she's asleep. The dog, being a dog, gets extremely startled at suddenly waking up to a giant feline touching her while she's in deep sleep.



They do sniff each other when they're next to each other, but I personally think they would love to cuddle. The cat just doesn't feel courageous enough to approach the dog when she's awake, because the dog gets so happy she enters play mode.

#68 My dog thinks I am a bad mom and every time my newborn makes a single sound she runs in with a panicked look on her face and tries to take the baby from me.

#69 Well, see, reverend likes to climb up into the ceiling (it's just small space between the top and bottom floor, nothing in it, absolutely not a single special thing about it) and eventually scream his head off like he can't figure out how he gets in and out every time. that's his thing, I don't pretend to understand it but maybe he knows something we don't. now rant doesn't care about the space but he certainly does when reverend is in it and reverend doesn't want him in it





so at least 3-4 times a day I'll hear the wailing for no reason, followed by a bunch of banging through the vents, followed by fighting because my cats are idiots.

#70 My cat wants to play with my chickens...



This would not end well for cat. One of my hens is nearly 5kg, wing span of 1200mm.. she is a thick bird. Cat is Smol. And doesn't have a sharp beak.

#71 My husband and I have two cats, we each had our own before getting together. My husband's cat Hondo is almost twice the age of my boy Merlin, and Merlin is terrified of him even though he doesn't really do anything but loom over him. Hondo will loom over Merlin until he gets so freaked he bolts, then steals his spot. If Hondo is laying down in the hallway Merlin will have an existential crisis about how to get around him. And occasionally he literally scares the [hell] out of Merlin. I heard Merlin hissing and freaking out once so I ran into the room to intervene and was instantly hit by an odor most foul as Merlin sped by me with a trail of lil nuggets left behind. But Merlin also likes to smack Hondo sometimes when Hondo is walking by minding his own business and Hondo will just stop and turn to look at him and Merlin will flee in terror, and every time I'm like my dude, don't dish it if you can't take it...

#72 For reasons only known to herself, girl cat is the keeper of the stairs and hisses at boy cat when he tries to go up or down on them.

#73 They do not care for their three towers. They prefer the shelves on which we keep our knickknacks, which they knock off so they can enjoy the shelves in solitude. So we got them a set of their own shelves which are the exact same set as the ones we use for our knickknacks. Those shelves are horrid and stupid and WRONG, apparently. They don’t want cat shelves; they only want knickknack shelves. We tried moving our things to the shelves they won’t use. This was an unacceptable compromise, and they continue to use whichever shelves houses our knickknacks.

#74 We have two cats, an almost 3 year old girl and an 8 month old boy we adopted a couple months ago to keep her company during the day.



She loves the dude, but likes to sleep alone. He loves her so much that wants to clean (read as lick her) and sleep right next to her. She'll be sleeping peacefully and whenever he lies next to her and licks her head she'll be _maaaaad_ .



They're adorable tho, I could spend hours just watching them play with each other.

#75 Dogs: Sonny (6,m) keeps stealing Dash's (10mo,m) goathorn despite having his own. It makes Dash bark and he gets into trouble for barking. Sonny is smart and can be a jerk. Dash is not smart.

#76 The big dog doesn't like the cat (because when he was a puppy and wanted to play with the cat, the cat punched him), the cat beats the small dog, small dog wants to play with everybody, but only big dog plays with him. Small dog also tries to eat the guinea pigs food.

#77 Miss Beans (our 2yo bobtailed mutt Cat) has decided that she likes ice cubes in the water dish and will not drink unless you put a few in there.



Charlie (our 14yo Weiner Dog) does not like ice cubes in the water dish, preferring to crunch them up and eat them.



When I put a few cubes in the water for Beans, Charlie comes waddling over to take out the ice cube treats.



Beans has decided that this is a crime against her person and now parkours onto Charlie and essentially latches on to him trying to stop him from getting to those ice cubes.

#78 Middle child cat keeps beating up the youngest. Still haven't figured out why. Even added another feeder just in case middle child cat was nervous about food rations.

#79 My cat thinks the new baby is a comfy heating pad. Anytime I put him down, I have to make sure Bingo doesn't suffocate him trying to snuggle.

#80 My cats Steven and Lucas are fighting over a box in the kitchen the SECOND one jumps out the other is in there so fast and they end up smacking each other a few times and move on 🤣.

#81 The bird insists on having showers (flicking his water everywhere) anytime the dog sits near his cage. Surprising how wet they both get.

#82 My cats are having a war about who owns the pile of coats on the couch. They have had beef for a while, so I'm happy they're essentially trading scents every time they try to claim it.

#83 At the beginning of the year I had 3 2 year and one month old rats, because in the previous two months I had lost 2 rats from old age and a sudden unexpected passing. Rats can live up to 3 years, but that's very old, so I was looking to adopt new, somewhat older rats as very young rats would be going through puberty when these three would be ancient.



A week later I had one old rat, because the other two had to be euthanized due to stroke and cancer. The one left was not doing well alone and I got 3 "emergency" rats from a pet store. Not my preferred route, but adoption takes time. Meanwhile I was in contact with a rat shelter to adopt 5 older rats, but they informed me that they had to euthanize 3 of them over the weekend. Then the car broke down and I couldn't get the remaining two rats until weeks later.



Meanwhile, the old rat and the 3 babies were doing amazingly well together. The old rat perked up from the social interaction. Several weeks later I pick up the two old rats from the shelter. I got zero information beforehand except the age: 21 months. As I pick them up they turn out to be ex-lab rats. I've adopted ex-lab rats from this shelter before and that went well except for their poor health due to chronic respiratory infections. As the shelter employee loads up the rats in my carrier he offhandedly mentioned these rats were returned by a family as these rats had bitten the children, but that was nonsense as these rats were the sweetest rats ever.



These were definitely "sweet", but also very bitey and dominant and stressed out of their minds. They definitely bit the kids, because they bit me multiple times and I have years of experience handling rats. They were, as I said, stressed out of their minds.



But they were settling in well in the group. They did cause some bite wounds on the other rats (leading to vet visits), and introduction was a tough road (the two ex-lab rats were nick named terrorrats), but they settled in eventually. One of them attached to the old rat and the other liked the younger rats better. Perfect, except a month later the latter ex-lab rat developed an embolism or had a heart attack, and had to be euthanized. Then the remaining terrorrat scratched his eye, it got infected and despite me visiting two vets, oral antibiotics and eye drops that I had to administer 6 times a day, he lost his eye. Then the old rat had to be euthanized as he was 2,5 years old and skin and bones. So terrorrat lost his brother, his eye and his new buddy. He started to bite me. He started to chase the other young rats and attack their tails. I tried to do reintroductions, but broke that off when terrorrat started to deglove tails. By then the three young rats hated his guts and all 4 rats were super stressed.



So now I have 2 separate rat groups. The 3 young rats that are now adults and doing quite well and Terrorrat with 4 young rats. He's now 2 years and 3 months, has aged a lot, but is no longer so stressed, hasn't bitten the new rats in a bad way, and all 5 are pretty social. Once terrorrat is gone, I want to see if I can merge the groups, but I will have to see if the 3 rats aren't too traumatized by what happened between them and terrorrat.



So for the moment, the drama has settled.

#84 Cat 3 chased a moth into the sink and fell directly on a knife, severing his Achilles tendon as well as one other tendon. Had surgery and is confined which could last collectively 3 months.



Cat 1 and cat 2 watched this all happen but still seem, understandably, confused about where their brother is. Also concerned they too will disappear, never to be seen again like their brother.



All of the cats know that there is something on the other side of the door to the room cat 1 is confined in but nobody knows what or who it is.

#85 My cats still won't be friends 4 1/2 years later. In fact, they get along worse now than they did when the younger one was little. Every day I have to scold them for their little spats.

#86 So I have a big one orange 🍊 brain cell who’s also a spoilt brat 🤦‍♀️ I am also helping 3 stray kitties that he loathes. One night few weeks ago, Moo (white cat with black patches) broke inside and Ginger was being fed at the time. He saw Moo and charged 🫠 Now, Moo is a timid cat and Ginger who acts all tough and mighty but also afraid of a lot of things were battling. Luckily Moo escaped through an open window and I was able to grab Ginger. Now whenever he sees Moo outside, he‘s trying to fight him 💀 Also Ginger got his eye scratched by Moo but he’s fine now after eye drops so yea, fun times ….

#87 I have an 11 year old tortie cat and a 2 year old torbie (tortoiseshell tabby) so there is never not drama. The tortie is constantly judging everything. Her latest is inspecting the little one’s bed, like if she walking past it she goes and stands in it for a few seconds. It’s obvious that she checks it out because she can’t believe it’s SO DISGUSTING (it’s completely fine).

#88 My puppy loves to play “I’m not touching you” with my senior dog, and my senior dog is using every last bit of her restraint and good nature to deal with the annoying whipper snapper.

#89 My Siamese cats don't like my calico, probably because my calico was here first.

#90 Our cats aren't exactly friends. They get along most of the time, but no grooming, and they never touch each other while taking a nap. Never. However, they've discovered a few weeks ago that it's actually possible to share One Human. They will, however, demand equal petting. If I pet one but not the other, both cat and me will get the dirtiest of looks. Oh well, if it brings them closer together...

#91 The cat accepted the new kitten. The new kitten was spayed. The cat no longer accepted the new kitten.

#92 Frankie (cat) is very loud and is annoying the dog. The dog is bored and snappy as we didn't get to take her out yesterday as it pissed down all day. Meanwhile, Alfie, the new foster kitten, is trying to escape her room and the two youngest cats (about 4 months old) are screaming to get in and every time we open the door there is a scrum of cats! Daisy (black cat) is rolling about in her own little world and Ralph (old cat) is grumpy as hell and pissed in the dog's bed yesterday. We have 4 types of food for all the animals and they constantly try to eat each others.

#93 Quick note, Herman is an old man with FIV who we've had since 2014. The others are all new. Mama Kitty showed up around 2023/2024 and is semi feral. Also, I live with my grandparents and Gma says only Herman is allowed inside. There is next to no negotiating this. Kittens may be "carried" through the house, but cannot freely roam. Outdoor cats do have other buildings they can use for shelter.



I am trying to rehome several.



They are sometimes allowed in the garage and they aren't allowed on the porch, but come in anyway.



Herman (the only cat allowed inside) keeps wanting to go outside and the dozen outside kitties keep trying to get in the house. Herman does not give two 💩 💩 about the other kitties. It is a monumental effort to go in or out of the house.



Rosie (year old spayed torbie) tries to come in too, but then realizes she hates everyone and starts fights IMMEDIATELY upon walking through the door. She recently squeezed her way into the porch, and starting smacking Herman in the face to the point he hid under a chair until I could grab her and plop her back outside.



Waldo (year old male 🐈‍⬛) - keeps trying to start fights with his half-brother, Oliver (tabby and white). I was in the process of getting them ready to be neutered when their older brother, Louie needed a paw amputation. So that's on the backburner

Waldo is currently staying I the garage because it's almost Halloween and he's a solid black cat who wanders. Also keeps going "after" his younger sister Millie (7 months).



Oliver keeps going after the mama cat, and may or may not be (one of) the father(s?) of her current pregnancy. Yes Oliver (and all other outdoor kitties) is her offspring. 😑 I'm pretty sure Louie (from first known litter) is the father of Millie and her 4 siblings. 🫠



Mama Kitty is on her 5th known pregnancy. My county just recently got a TNR program this month or maybe late September. There are over 1,000 people on the waiting list. I filled out the forms, but haven't heard back yet.



We also have a duck we got from Tractor Supply as a ducking with several other for our pond. Several raccoon attacks later, he's the only survivor and REFUSES to go on the pond. He hangs out with the cats. If I yell "Kitty Kitty Kitty?!!" Guess who is the FIRST to show up? The freaking duck.

