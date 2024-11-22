Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick
Friends, Relationships

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some people think moving to a new place will magically solve all their problems? Like, poof! New country, new me. But what happens when reality doesn’t match the fantasy and, instead of sunshine and success, you’re left broke, homesick, and all alone?

One Redditor is struggling with this exact dilemma after watching their friend ditch England and move across the globe to Australia, expecting an easy admin job and instant happiness only to land in the middle of empty pockets and a botched bleach job.

More info: Mumsnet

Moving to a different country to escape your problems doesn’t solve them, it just gives them a new zip code

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman moved from England to Australia for an easy life, but quickly realizes she’s in over her head when she ends up broke and homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

ADVERTISEMENT

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s friends are frustrated with her as she keeps making poor life choices, ignoring their advice while criticizing their lives

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

ADVERTISEMENT

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rijan Hamidovic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After blowing her $37k inheritance in just one month of living in Australia, the woman ends up broke, homesick, and realizing that her dreams of an easy life won’t come true

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

Image credits: sunshinerainbowsgalore

The woman’s friend wonders if they are being unreasonable for feeling frustrated with their friend who moved to Australia expecting a miracle

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old sun-chaser decided it was time to leave gloomy England behind to find that Aussie dream: easy living, a cushy admin job, and a year-round tan. But she might have skipped over some minor details, like, I don’t know, visiting first? Researching the cost of living? Or at least Googling “Australia.”

So, who is this jet-setter? Well, she’s got a history of…let’s say “living in the moment.” I’m talking job-hopping, relying on her parents to pay her bills, and blowing through an almost $40k inheritance meant for a house deposit. Her vibe is pretty much just YOLO meets no long-term plans.

Her friends have tried steering her toward adulting basics, but it’s like giving advice to a brick wall. Instead of listening to them, she criticized her friend’s new-build home, calling it “rubbish,” while dreaming of her own castle in the land Down Under. I don’t know if anyone ever told you, but castles cost money.

So, after just one month, the Aussie dream hit her like a kangaroo on a mission. Turns out, Australia isn’t exactly the cheap paradise she’d imagined. She’s broke, lonely, and realizing that sunshine doesn’t pay the rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, and about that $600 bleach job she got before moving? Yeah, she hates it. Now she’s stuck with bad hair in a new country, far from any trusted stylist to fix the damage. Honestly, it’s kind of poetic, just like her approach to life: cut first, then measure.

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Look, we’ve all made impulsive decisions, whether it’s buying overpriced festival tickets or cutting your own bangs at 2 a.m. But some people take it to the next level. Impulsiveness can feel thrilling, and might come from impatience or a desire for instant gratification, but it also leaves you scrambling when things don’t work out.

Experts say that impulsive behavior can be tied to some mental health conditions, such as borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, or even ADHD—which our globetrotting friend claims to have. And sure, ADHD might make long-term planning a challenge, but let’s be real, skipping every adulting step in the book doesn’t exactly help.

Don’t get me wrong, I get it—dreaming of a fresh start is tempting. Who hasn’t wanted to ditch their problems and run to a tropical beach? But here’s the catch: no matter where you go, you bring yourself along. Your habits, your mindset, your issues—they all hop on that flight with you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Escapism feels good in the moment, especially when life’s overwhelming, but eventually, reality catches up. What some people forget is that you don’t actually escape yourself, even if you move across the world. You just end up stuck in a new place with the same old struggles, only now they come with a side of homesickness and a shocking cost of living. Escaping your problems doesn’t solve them, it just gives them a new zip code.

The OP and another mutual friend have been the unpaid life coaches in this story, trying to guide Miss Impulsive through the basics of budgeting and stability. But let’s face it, there’s only so much you can do for someone who’s not ready to help themselves, and sometimes, the best thing you can do is let them learn the hard way, bleached hair and all.

What do you think of this story? Would you stick by a friend like this, or let them figure things out solo? Share your thoughts below.

Netizens say the poster should let their friend figure it out on her own, as they’ve already given her advice and tried to help, but she ignored them

ADVERTISEMENT

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

29YO Chases Sunshine And Success To Australia, Moves There By Herself But Ends Up Broke And Homesick

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

3

Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Read less »
Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"that's unfortunate and must be difficult to deal with, I hope it works out" should be the only response to any messages form this friend. She clearly can't get herself or her life together and will drag those down around her with nasty comments. Let her lay in the bed she made, she has family to help her if she needs it, she's not OP's responsibility.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's not your friend. She's a whiny spoilt brat who has the temerity to criticize you and then expects sympathy for the results of her stupid decisions.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell to go to the mining towns and get a job as hotel reception or admin or bar tending/waitressing. The jobs usually include accommodation and frankly there is not a lot to spend money on. Bonus points if she can get a job with a mining company. Although if she is unreliable she's really just going go back home with sun burn and empty pockets, not much you can do about that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"that's unfortunate and must be difficult to deal with, I hope it works out" should be the only response to any messages form this friend. She clearly can't get herself or her life together and will drag those down around her with nasty comments. Let her lay in the bed she made, she has family to help her if she needs it, she's not OP's responsibility.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's not your friend. She's a whiny spoilt brat who has the temerity to criticize you and then expects sympathy for the results of her stupid decisions.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell to go to the mining towns and get a job as hotel reception or admin or bar tending/waitressing. The jobs usually include accommodation and frankly there is not a lot to spend money on. Bonus points if she can get a job with a mining company. Although if she is unreliable she's really just going go back home with sun burn and empty pockets, not much you can do about that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda