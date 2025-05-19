ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a hobby of watching movies for Thomas Duke has flourished into something much bigger.

The creator from the UK has been using film as an escape into another universe for years. To document what he watched, Thomas began a film journal back in 2009. Over 4,000 movies later, he still watches and documents every single one.

But that’s not all—what makes Thomas stand out from other movie enthusiasts is his unique twist: he visits real-life filming locations and matches scenes from the movies with the actual view behind them.

Thomas began sharing his images under the name Stepping Through Film, and audiences loved it. His passion for cinema and creative approach to location scouting have earned him a devoted following.

We haven’t shared his latest locations in a while, so here’s a look at some of the newest ones.

