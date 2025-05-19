ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a hobby of watching movies for Thomas Duke has flourished into something much bigger.

The creator from the UK has been using film as an escape into another universe for years. To document what he watched, Thomas began a film journal back in 2009. Over 4,000 movies later, he still watches and documents every single one.

But that’s not all—what makes Thomas stand out from other movie enthusiasts is his unique twist: he visits real-life filming locations and matches scenes from the movies with the actual view behind them.

Thomas began sharing his images under the name Stepping Through Film, and audiences loved it. His passion for cinema and creative approach to location scouting have earned him a devoted following.

We haven’t shared his latest locations in a while, so here’s a look at some of the newest ones.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | steppingthroughfilm.co.uk | tiktok.com | x.com

#1

Stranger Things

Hand holding a photo from a TV show scene inside the real-life filming location of a grocery store aisle.

steppingthroughfilm Report

    #2

    Adolescence

    Person holding a photo of a man crying, aligned with a starry background in real-life filming locations comparison.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #3

    Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

    Photographer comparing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes with original scenes in a bookstore setting.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #4

    Home Alone 2

    Hand holding a movie scene photo aligned with real-life filming location featuring snowy park and stone bridge.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #5

    Twilight: New Moon

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in front of the same real-life filming location of a TV show scene outdoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #6

    Shaun Of The Dead

    Hand holding a movie scene photo with bloodied hand inside a real-life filming location convenience store.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #7

    The Last Of Us

    Hand holding photo of real-life filming location from movie and TV show scene against urban city background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #8

    Bridge To Terabithia

    Hand holding photo of two kids with a dog in a forest, comparing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #9

    A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

    Hand holding a photo of a TV show scene aligned with the real-life filming location in the background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #10

    Call Me By Your Name

    Hand holding a photo from a movie scene aligned with the real-life filming location of a graffiti-covered door.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #11

    The Theory Of Everything

    Hand holding photo of wedding scene at real-life filming location compared by photographer outdoors on grass.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #12

    Hot Fuzz

    Hand holding photo of real-life filming location showing two police officers chasing a swan in a green park.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #13

    A Complete Unknown

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in front of real-life filming location of movie and TV show stairs.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #14

    About Time

    Hand holding photo of a kissing couple aligned with the real-life filming location in a subway station scene.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #15

    Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

    Hand holding a movie scene photo matching the real-life filming location in front of a grand classical building with columns.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #16

    Her

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in front of the real-life filming location with city skyscrapers at dusk.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #17

    Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Hand holding a photo of movie scene inside the same bookstore, showcasing real-life filming locations comparison.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #18

    How To Train Your Dragon

    Hand holding a movie scene photo of animated characters against the real-life filming location of basalt rock formations.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #19

    Friends

    Hand holding photo of TV show scene inside the original real-life filming location of the Friends apartment set.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #20

    Downtown Abbey

    Hand holding a photo of a period TV show scene matched to the real-life filming location outdoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #21

    Before Sunset

    Hand holding a photo of movie scene with actors on a city street matching real-life filming location surroundings.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #22

    Emily In Paris

    Hand holding a photo of a woman eating a croissant in front of the real-life filming location on a city street.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #23

    Deadpool & Wolverine

    Hand holding movie scene photo in front of the real-life filming location of a superhero in colorful costume outdoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #24

    The Amazing Spider-Man 2

    Hand holding a photo comparing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes featuring Spider-Man characters.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #25

    We Live In Time

    Hand holding a movie scene photo aligned with the real-life filming location in a garden setting during daytime.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #26

    The Last Of Us

    Hand holding a photo of movie scene with two characters matched to the real-life filming location outside a brick building.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #27

    Slow Horses

    Hand holding a photo showing a real-life filming location of a movie scene in an urban city setting with buildings and pedestrians.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #28

    Adolescence

    Hand holding photo of a movie scene with police officers, showing real-life filming locations of TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #29

    About Time

    Hand holding a photo comparing a real-life filming location with a movie and TV show scene outdoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #30

    Heartstopper

    Hand holding a movie scene photo with two young men facing each other, showing real-life filming locations comparison.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #31

    Picture This

    Hand holding a photo of a movie scene at a real-life filming location with plants and glass windows in the background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #32

    A Thousand Blows

    Hand holding photo of two actors in period costumes, showing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #33

    Love, Simon

    Hand holding photo of movie scene in front of real-life filming location with brick building and greenery behind.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #34

    We Live In Time

    Photo of real-life filming location showing a hand holding a movie scene on an ice rink with characters skating.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #35

    Big Boys

    Hand holding a photo comparing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes outdoors on a sunny day.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #36

    My Fault: London

    Hand holding a photo showing actors in formal wear at a real-life filming location of a movie scene.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #37

    One Day

    Hand holding photo comparing real-life filming location of movie and TV show scene with cityscape background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #38

    101 Dalmatians

    Hand holding a scene from a movie showing a dog on a leash, matched with its real-life filming location outdoors in a park.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #39

    Wandavision

    Hand holding a movie scene photo matching the real-life filming location on a city street.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #40

    Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Hand holding a photo showing real-life filming location of a Spider-Man movie scene in an urban city setting.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #41

    Madagascar

    Photo of a real-life filming location compared with an animated movie scene of a lion inside a large terminal.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #42

    La La Land

    Hand holding a photo of a movie scene in front of its real-life filming location by the river in a city.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #43

    Now You See Me

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in front of the real-life filming location of movie and TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #44

    Maria

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in front of the real-life filming location with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #45

    We Live In Time

    Hand holding a movie scene photo matched with the real-life filming location on a city street during daytime.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #46

    Elf

    Hand holding photo of Elf movie scene in real-life filming location on city street with pedestrians and buildings.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #47

    The Holiday

    Photo of a real-life filming location where a photographer holds a movie scene photo aligned with the background.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #48

    Finding Neverland

    Hand holding photo of children in vintage outfits at a real-life filming location of movie and TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #49

    The Holiday

    Photo of a real-life filming location compared with a movie scene held by a hand in an outdoor setting.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #50

    Call Me By Your Name

    Hand holding photo of a movie scene with a young man by a river, showing a real-life filming location comparison.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #51

    Wonka

    Hand holding a movie scene photo aligned with real-life filming location featuring an actor in period costume.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #52

    Wicked

    Hand holding a photo of a movie scene with a princess in a pink dress, showing real-life filming locations comparison.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #53

    Dunkirk

    Hand holding a movie scene photo on a beach showing real-life filming location of war movie soldiers on sand.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #54

    Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

    Photo of real-life filming locations compared by photographer, showing a movie scene held up inside the actual filming site.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #55

    Deadpool & Wolverine

    Hand holding a movie scene photo in a green field showing real-life filming locations of movie and TV scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #56

    Heartstopper

    Hand holding a photo comparing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes in a classroom setting.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #57

    Heartstopper

    Hand holding a photo from a movie scene matching the real-life filming location of a staircase and ornate railing.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #58

    Grey’s Anatomy

    Photo comparing real-life filming location with a movie scene, highlighting real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #59

    Adolescence

    Photograph showing real-life filming locations of movie and TV show scenes compared with scene stills held up outdoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #60

    Doctor Who

    Hand holding a photo matching a real-life filming location of movie and TV show scenes by a photographer.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #61

    Heartstopper

    Hand holding a photo comparing a real-life filming location with a movie or TV show scene of two people hugging indoors.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

    #62

    Wicked

    Hand holding a movie scene photo aligned with real-life filming location under a clear blue sky, showcasing filming locations.

    steppingthroughfilm Report

