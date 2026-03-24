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Only People With Sharp Movie Knowledge Can Identify All 30 Films From Fan Art
Star Wars fan art depicting characters in the Millennium Falcon interior with vintage movie scene details.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Only People With Sharp Movie Knowledge Can Identify All 30 Films From Fan Art

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Ready for another movie challenge?

This time, we’re putting your movie knowledge to the test in a slightly different way. No quotes, no famous scenes, no obvious hints – just fan art. And as you probably know, fan art doesn’t always make things easy. Some pieces focus on tiny details, others completely change the vibe, so you’ll really have to rely on your memory (and maybe a bit of instinct).

You’ll get 30 fan artworks, and you’ll need to figure out which movies they represent.

Missed the previous parts? Make sure to check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

Let’s roll! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Person creating fan art with paintbrush and watercolors, focusing on detailed movie-inspired artwork.

    Image credits: Greta Hoffman

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    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people who made these are very talented.

    1
    1point
    reply
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were these really drawn/painted by various fans? To me they all look like the same style , and this kind of generic caricature cartooning looks like it is computer generated in some way.

    0
    0points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people who made these are very talented.

    1
    1point
    reply
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were these really drawn/painted by various fans? To me they all look like the same style , and this kind of generic caricature cartooning looks like it is computer generated in some way.

    0
    0points
    reply
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