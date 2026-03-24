Only People With Sharp Movie Knowledge Can Identify All 30 Films From Fan Art
Ready for another movie challenge?
This time, we’re putting your movie knowledge to the test in a slightly different way. No quotes, no famous scenes, no obvious hints – just fan art. And as you probably know, fan art doesn’t always make things easy. Some pieces focus on tiny details, others completely change the vibe, so you’ll really have to rely on your memory (and maybe a bit of instinct).
You’ll get 30 fan artworks, and you’ll need to figure out which movies they represent.
Missed the previous parts? Make sure to check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here.
Let’s roll! 🎬
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Greta Hoffman
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Were these really drawn/painted by various fans? To me they all look like the same style , and this kind of generic caricature cartooning looks like it is computer generated in some way.
Were these really drawn/painted by various fans? To me they all look like the same style , and this kind of generic caricature cartooning looks like it is computer generated in some way.
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