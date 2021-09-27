Hi! My name is Amarylis, I'm an illustrator from Luxembourg and the creator of The Cute Feminist. Since the beginning of 2021, I try to post one illustration a day on my Instagram account in order to empower women one drawing at a time.

I began drawing these illustrations while recovering from burnout as a form of therapy, and my work quickly became viral.

Here is a selection of my latest work!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wonder if my boss would buy that...🤔

5
5points
reply
#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

Pearl
Pearl
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want this backpack!

5
5points
reply
#7

Swan
Swan
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

don't let your body bully your mind -a transsexual (forbidden from getting an operation)

9
9points
reply
#8

#9

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would think you would learn from the past (so you would have to have thoughts of it) to grow as a person?

6
6points
reply
#10

#11

Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this idea. Maybe hard to implement, though.

3
3points
reply
#12

Colin L
Colin L
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be brilliant. Also, try not to be an asshat. Being awesome doesn't entitle you to shame others.

2
2points
reply
#13

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was! My purpose in life is to be a good friend and make other people feel good about themselves

0
0points
reply
#14

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fear my father will be dead - I just learned his cancer is terminal today. But hey... it won't matter in a year! This quote is far too glib. Alright, back to distracting myself on BP posts.

9
9points
reply
#15

Colin L
Colin L
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone with both depression and anxiety, this one can be tough. Some days are rough... but that's what drugs are for. (Meds I mean)

3
3points
reply
#16

V 2000
V 2000
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the cake equivalent of "It's 5 o'clock somewhere"

6
6points
reply
#17

R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are RARELY the same.

3
3points
reply
#18

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a pillowcase than a garbage bag. So pretty accurate, I sleep thinking about them

3
3points
reply
#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

a_smol_berry
a_smol_berry
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m trying so hard to be serious but, I now have an image of little versions of me just in different clothes fighting each other over my brain.

5
5points
reply
#24

Swan
Swan
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

being hated is really hard to live I'll rather pretend all my life to be someone else entirely I can always rest and untense when I'm alone

3
3points
reply
#25

#26

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I second this. I told my friends I was going through a hard time and my whole friendgroup abandoned me. I have a new friendgroup of people i fit in with much better now. my clingy ass still misses my old friendgroup but i know i am much happier with my new friends

3
3points
reply
#27

not your average weirdo
not your average weirdo
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

always. unless it's raining. if it's raining, just remember that food exists for you to eat, so why not.

4
4points
reply
#28

#29

#30

miss miss
miss miss
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We wish. What a rose colored house you live in

1
1point
reply
#31

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

unless you decide that it is (which, please don't. or at least talk to someone if you feel like you are going to)

3
3points
reply
#32

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Realize that “trying” is actually “doing” in disguise.

2
2points
reply
#33

not your average weirdo
not your average weirdo
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

procrastinators: ...maybe i will try that later

4
4points
reply
#34

Terilee Bruyere
Terilee Bruyere
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice, though I like the idea of trying my best tomorrow. That may not be better than today but at least I know I gave it a go.

2
2points
reply
#35

GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except almost every other body shown in the gallery is a size 2. It would be easier to believe this is sincere if all sizes were represented here. Only #43 and this drawing (#30) are different.

10
10points
reply
#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its scientifically proven that you are less likely to get something done if you tell someone about what you're doing, so take this quote literally

4
4points
reply
#43

#44

#45

#46

HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like if you set yourself on fire you would also be warm though

0
0points
reply
#47

#48

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. This one makes no sense. "Too cute to care?" Huh? Guess I have to care because I'm not pretty enough?

14
14points
reply
#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wag more, bark less. 🐶

2
2points
reply
#56

#57

#58

#59

