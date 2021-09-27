11Kviews
My 70 Uplifting Illustrations That Have Motivational Quotes In Them
Hi! My name is Amarylis, I'm an illustrator from Luxembourg and the creator of The Cute Feminist. Since the beginning of 2021, I try to post one illustration a day on my Instagram account in order to empower women one drawing at a time.
I began drawing these illustrations while recovering from burnout as a form of therapy, and my work quickly became viral.
Here is a selection of my latest work!
More info: Instagram
I was! My purpose in life is to be a good friend and make other people feel good about themselves
Looks more like a pillowcase than a garbage bag. So pretty accurate, I sleep thinking about them
I’m trying so hard to be serious but, I now have an image of little versions of me just in different clothes fighting each other over my brain.
I second this. I told my friends I was going through a hard time and my whole friendgroup abandoned me. I have a new friendgroup of people i fit in with much better now. my clingy ass still misses my old friendgroup but i know i am much happier with my new friends
always. unless it's raining. if it's raining, just remember that food exists for you to eat, so why not.
unless you decide that it is (which, please don't. or at least talk to someone if you feel like you are going to)
Nice, though I like the idea of trying my best tomorrow. That may not be better than today but at least I know I gave it a go.
Except almost every other body shown in the gallery is a size 2. It would be easier to believe this is sincere if all sizes were represented here. Only #43 and this drawing (#30) are different.
its scientifically proven that you are less likely to get something done if you tell someone about what you're doing, so take this quote literally
I feel like if you set yourself on fire you would also be warm though