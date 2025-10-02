Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Twins Want To Include Stepmom In Group Halloween Costume, But Their Mother Says It’s Inappropriate
Two redheaded twins smiling near a surprised woman, illustrating twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume.
Family, Relationships

Twins Want To Include Stepmom In Group Halloween Costume, But Their Mother Says It’s Inappropriate

Halloween is always more fun if you have people around who share your enthusiasm for dressing up and getting into the spirit of things.

Group costumes can be especially exciting. So when Reddit user LisaoftheRoses was asked by her husband’s twins to join them in portraying characters from The Parent Trap, she was touched and happily agreed.

But not everyone enjoyed the idea. The girls’ mother found out about their plans and thought it was inappropriate, leading to a tense phone call between the two adults.

    It’s not always easy for stepparents to find their place in family traditions and holiday celebrations

    Twins hugging their stepmom and mother, expressing desire to include stepmom in group Halloween costume plans.

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Especially when they’re being accused of overstepping boundaries

    Stepmother and ten-year-old twin girls want to join group Halloween costume but face disapproval from their mother.

    Text about twins watching the movie Parent Trap and wanting to dress in a group Halloween costume with their stepmom.

    Twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume face opposition from their mother about appropriateness.

    Two twins smiling near a woman reacting with surprise, representing group Halloween costume and stepmom inclusion debate.

    Image credits: Walt Disney Productions

    Text on a white background about twins wanting to do a group Halloween costume including their stepmom, facing concerns from their mother.

    Text about twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume while mother finds it inappropriate.

    Text excerpt discussing a mother disapproving a group Halloween costume involving twins and their stepmom as inappropriate.

    Woman in white shirt wiping tears while on phone call, reflecting tension about twins and stepmom Halloween costume debate

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about including stepmom in twins' group Halloween costume, viewed as inappropriate by mother.

    Text message describing a tense phone call about including stepmom in group Halloween costume, causing upset.

    Text excerpt discussing twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume and mother finding it inappropriate.

    Woman covering her face with hands, appearing stressed, related to twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume debate.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background about reminding someone it was their choice for Halloween costume approval during a tense call.

    Alt text: Text expressing concern about including stepmom in twins' group Halloween costume causing potential family issues

    As her story went viral, the woman provided more information in the comments

    Discussion about twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume amid mother's objection and family tension.

    Screenshot of a social media discussion about twins wanting to include their stepmom in a group Halloween costume.

    Discussion about twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume while mother finds it inappropriate

    And people eagerly shared their thoughts

    Comment discussing twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume despite mother's objection about appropriateness.

    Comment discussing stepmom inclusion in group Halloween costume and family dynamics around appropriateness and jealousy.

    Comment discussing tensions between mother and stepmom over group Halloween costume and parental roles with twins.

    Comment expressing support for twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume despite mother's disapproval.

    Alt text: Online discussion about twins wanting to include their stepmom in a group Halloween costume and mother's concerns about appropriateness

    Comment discussing concerns about twins, stepmom inclusion, and parental conflicts in a group Halloween costume situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing twins wanting to include their stepmom in a group Halloween costume and family disagreements.

    Discussion on twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume and mother's view on appropriateness.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about twins wanting to include their stepmom in a group Halloween costume while their mother objects.

    Text from a user explaining how twins want to include stepmom in group Halloween costume but their mother finds it inappropriate.

    Comment discussing twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume but facing opposition from their mother.

    Comment discussing twins wanting to include stepmom in Halloween costume and mother’s disapproval of the idea.

    Alt text: Online discussion about twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume while mother objects to idea

    Comment suggesting a family discussion about including stepmom in group Halloween costume amid mother's concerns.

    Reddit comment discussing the chance people will recognize a group Halloween costume involving twins and their stepmom.

    Comment suggesting inviting stepmom to join group Halloween costume to ease tensions between twins' mother and stepmom.

    Comment discussing twins wanting to include stepmom in group Halloween costume and mother finding it inappropriate.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
